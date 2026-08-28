Egypt and Russia deepen strategic economic partnership as major projects gather pace

CAIRO — Egypt and Russia are moving to deepen their strategic economic partnership, with the two countries pushing ahead with major energy, industrial and tourism projects as Cairo and Moscow seek to expand bilateral cooperation.

The commitment was reaffirmed on August 27 following talks between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, who reviewed ways of strengthening economic and diplomatic cooperation under the leadership of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the centre of the discussions was the El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, which has emerged as one of the most important symbols of the growing Egyptian-Russian economic relationship.

The two sides highlighted recent progress at the project, including the installation of the reactor pressure vessel for the plant’s second nuclear unit. The development was described as a significant milestone in a project that both governments regard as strategically important to their long-term energy cooperation.

Russian industrial zone gains renewed focus

Egypt and Russia also agreed on the need to accelerate the activation of the Russian Industrial Zone within the Suez Canal Economic Zone, with both sides stressing the importance of completing the necessary procedures to enable the zone to begin operations.

The industrial zone is expected to provide a platform for Russian investment and manufacturing activity in Egypt, potentially strengthening trade and industrial links between the two economies.

The renewed focus on the project forms part of a broader effort by Cairo and Moscow to translate their strategic relationship into concrete investment, trade and industrial opportunities.

New Russian air links to boost tourism

Tourism and connectivity also featured prominently in the talks, with Russia moving to establish direct air routes to Alexandria and Alamein International Airports.

Abdelatty welcomed the decision, saying the new connections would open additional destinations for Russian tourists along Egypt’s Mediterranean coast while strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

The new routes could further strengthen Egypt’s position as a major destination for Russian visitors while improving direct connectivity between Russia and Egypt’s Mediterranean tourism centres.

Economic cooperation alongside regional diplomacy

The talks also extended beyond bilateral economic relations to regional and international affairs, including Middle East security and developments surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

The ministers discussed a joint proposal by Iran and Oman for a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, while Abdelatty briefed Lavrov on Egypt’s diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions, its position on the Palestinian issue and its continuing mediation initiatives.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s support for a political settlement and a diplomatic resolution aimed at ending the war and restoring regional and international stability.

The latest discussions underscore the increasingly broad scope of Egypt-Russia relations, spanning nuclear energy, industrial investment, tourism, transport and diplomacy. With major projects such as El Dabaa and the Russian Industrial Zone moving forward, Cairo and Moscow are seeking to give their strategic partnership a stronger economic foundation.