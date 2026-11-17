CAPE TOWN, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has challenged billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk to give back to the country where he was born and educated, arguing that the opportunities he received during his formative years helped lay the foundations for his global business success.

The appeal, made during an interview with ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl in California, comes as Pretoria seeks to attract international technology investment while maintaining its transformation policies, which have become a major point of disagreement with Musk.

According to BusinessTech, which reported the interview on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said Musk should recognise South Africa’s contribution to his development and consider supporting the country’s economic progress.

“I would like to chat to him about him remembering his country because even as one is a citizen of a new country, you should still be loyal to your old country,” Ramaphosa said.

Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa before moving overseas, has become one of the world’s most influential technology entrepreneurs through businesses including Tesla and SpaceX.

Ramaphosa said he had previously met Musk and had been impressed by his abilities, but believed the billionaire had not fully appreciated the historical inequalities that shaped opportunities in South Africa.

Apartheid legacy at centre of disagreement

The president’s remarks also addressed Musk’s criticism of South Africa’s Black Economic Empowerment policies and his previous accusation that the government was creating what he described as “apartheid 2.0”.

Ramaphosa argued that Musk’s understanding of apartheid’s economic and educational consequences was incomplete.

To illustrate the unequal distribution of opportunities under the former government, he compared public spending on education received by the two men.

“When the apartheid government spent R12 on his education, it spent R1 on my education,” Ramaphosa said.

The comparison was intended to demonstrate how apartheid policies systematically advantaged white South Africans while restricting access to education and economic opportunities for the black majority.

Ramaphosa maintained that policies designed to address those historical inequalities should be understood within that context.

He also argued that Musk’s achievements were partly built on the education and knowledge available to him while growing up in South Africa.

The comments highlight a fundamental disagreement over the country’s transformation framework: whether ownership and empowerment requirements are necessary instruments for correcting historical exclusion or barriers that make the market less attractive to international investors.

Starlink’s South African ambitions remain unresolved

The disagreement has direct commercial implications for Musk’s satellite internet company, Starlink, which wants to enter South Africa’s telecommunications market.

Ramaphosa confirmed that discussions had taken place but said foreign companies seeking to operate in the country must comply with local laws and regulatory requirements.

“All countries have policies in terms of how they admit companies to operate,” he said, adding that businesses entering South Africa should subscribe to the country’s rules.

The central issue concerns ownership and empowerment requirements under South Africa’s telecommunications regulatory framework.

Individual electronic communications network and service licences are subject to requirements designed to promote ownership by historically disadvantaged groups. These provisions have become a major obstacle in the dispute surrounding Starlink’s proposed entry.

Musk has publicly criticised the requirements, arguing that they discriminate against companies that do not meet the prescribed ownership criteria.

South African authorities, meanwhile, maintain that the rules form part of the country’s broader legal and economic transformation framework.

The debate has also prompted consideration of alternative empowerment arrangements that could allow international companies to contribute to economic transformation without necessarily transferring a conventional equity stake to local shareholders.

Such arrangements could offer a possible route towards resolving the dispute, although the regulatory and legislative questions remain important.

For Starlink, the commercial opportunity is significant. Satellite broadband could expand internet access in rural and underserved communities, where conventional telecommunications infrastructure can be expensive to deploy.

However, the company must secure the necessary regulatory approvals before providing services directly to South African customers.

Investment ambitions meet domestic policy priorities

Ramaphosa’s remarks come during a week-long working visit to Silicon Valley, where South Africa is seeking to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities, attract technology investment and deepen relationships with international business leaders.

The visit reflects Pretoria’s ambition to position the country as a participant in the global digital economy rather than merely a consumer of foreign technology.

South Africa has established advantages in financial services, telecommunications, research institutions and technology entrepreneurship. Attracting additional investment in artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and digital connectivity could support productivity and create opportunities for skilled employment.

But investors also assess regulatory predictability, market access, ownership rules and the cost of compliance when deciding where to deploy capital.

The Musk dispute illustrates the challenge facing the government: attracting global technology companies while preserving policies intended to address the country’s unequal economic structure.

For international investors, the issue is not necessarily whether transformation policies should exist, but whether the rules are clear, consistently applied and capable of accommodating new investment models.

A broader test for South Africa’s technology strategy

The exchange between Ramaphosa and Musk goes beyond a personal appeal to a wealthy South African-born entrepreneur. It exposes a wider question about how the country balances historical redress with the need to attract capital, technology and international expertise.

Musk’s global business interests give him considerable influence in the technology and investment landscape. His companies operate in industries that are increasingly important to economic competitiveness, including electric vehicles, space technology, satellite communications and artificial intelligence.

For South Africa, the potential benefits of securing investment from businesses associated with Musk must be weighed against the need to maintain a credible and lawful regulatory system.

Ramaphosa’s appeal for Musk to contribute to the country may carry symbolic importance, but a sustainable commercial relationship would require more than an appeal to national loyalty.

It would depend on constructive engagement, regulatory certainty and a mutually acceptable framework for investment.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that South Africa’s challenge is to make transformation and investment mutually reinforcing rather than competing policy objectives. The outcome of the Starlink dispute could become an important test of whether the country can reconcile those priorities while positioning itself for the next phase of the global digital economy.