Trump, Putin and Xi to Meet in Shenzhen for Nuclear Arms Talks

WASHINGTON, November 14, 2026 – US President Donald Trump is preparing for an unprecedented meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China next week, placing nuclear arms control, the conflict involving Iran and the shifting balance of global power at the centre of an unusually high-stakes diplomatic encounter.

The three leaders are scheduled to meet on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, according to the White House and subsequent confirmation from the Kremlin. The APEC leaders’ gathering takes place on November 18 and 19.

The White House announcement, reported by Reuters and The Associated Press, said Trump intended to raise the reduction of nuclear weapons with Putin and Xi. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov subsequently confirmed that an agreement had been reached for the trilateral meeting.

The gathering would bring together the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, the world’s three leading nuclear powers, at a time when the international arms-control framework is under considerable strain.

However, Washington has played down expectations of an immediate breakthrough.

“We do not expect to get to any kind of agreement,” a senior US official told reporters, according to Reuters and AP. The administration views the discussion as an opportunity to begin engagement rather than conclude a comprehensive nuclear agreement.

Nuclear arms control takes centre stage

Trump’s interest in nuclear disarmament comes amid the weakening of the international framework governing the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

The expiration of the New START treaty between Washington and Moscow in February 2026 removed the last major bilateral agreement placing limits on the strategic nuclear forces of the two countries.

The treaty had provided a framework for limiting deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems, alongside verification arrangements intended to improve transparency between the two nuclear powers.

Its expiration has intensified concerns about the absence of enforceable constraints on the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

Trump has previously expressed interest in a broader arms-control arrangement involving China, arguing that any future framework should account for Beijing’s expanding nuclear capabilities.

That ambition faces a significant diplomatic obstacle. China has repeatedly resisted participating in trilateral nuclear negotiations, maintaining that its arsenal remains substantially smaller than those of the United States and Russia.

Beijing has argued that Washington and Moscow, which possess considerably larger stockpiles, should first make further reductions before expecting China to participate in negotiations on equal terms.

This difference in negotiating positions makes a comprehensive agreement difficult to achieve in Shenzhen. Nevertheless, bringing the three leaders into the same room could establish a political channel for future discussions.

Iran, rather than Ukraine, is expected to dominate Trump’s agenda

Although the presence of Putin will inevitably draw attention to Russia’s war against Ukraine, US officials have indicated that Trump intends to concentrate on Iran rather than the conflict in Eastern Europe.

The White House has said nuclear weapons reduction will be among the issues discussed, while a senior US official indicated that the US-Israeli war involving Iran would also feature in the discussions.

Ukraine is not expected to be a principal subject of the trilateral meeting.

Washington maintains a separate diplomatic track involving Kyiv and Moscow, and officials have suggested that the absence of Ukraine from the three-way discussion reflects the fact that China is not directly part of those negotiations.

The decision is diplomatically significant. Moscow has sought to maintain international attention on the Ukraine conflict, while Washington appears intent on keeping the Shenzhen meeting focused on issues where it believes direct engagement with Beijing and Moscow could produce progress.

For Putin, participation offers an opportunity to engage directly with the US president and reinforce Russia’s position as a major international power. For Trump, the meeting provides an opportunity to demonstrate that his administration can maintain dialogue with competing global powers while pursuing its own foreign-policy priorities.

China faces pressure over its nuclear ambitions

Xi’s participation will place China under renewed international scrutiny over the development and transparency of its nuclear capabilities.

The United States has increasingly argued that China’s expanding military capabilities make its participation in future arms-control arrangements necessary.

Beijing, however, has resisted being drawn into negotiations structured around the much larger US and Russian arsenals. Its position reflects a longstanding concern that trilateral negotiations could impose obligations disproportionate to China’s current nuclear capabilities.

The Shenzhen meeting therefore presents Xi with a delicate diplomatic calculation. China wants to preserve its strategic autonomy while avoiding the impression that it is unwilling to engage with international efforts to reduce nuclear risks.

There is also a broader geopolitical dimension. China is hosting the APEC summit at a time when trade, technology, security and regional influence remain central areas of competition with Washington.

A meeting involving Trump and Putin would give Beijing an opportunity to project itself as a central diplomatic power capable of convening the leaders of countries with competing strategic interests.

However, agreeing to attend discussions does not necessarily mean accepting the negotiating framework proposed by Washington.

A separate Trump-Xi meeting adds economic significance

Alongside the trilateral gathering, Trump is scheduled to hold separate talks with Xi on November 19.

The bilateral meeting is expected to address the wider US-China relationship, which continues to be shaped by trade disputes, technology restrictions, supply-chain security and competition over strategic industries.

The relationship has significant implications for global markets because the United States and China remain two of the world’s largest economies and major participants in international trade.

Businesses and investors will be watching for signals on tariffs, technology exports, critical minerals and the durability of the trade understanding between the two governments.

Any indication that Washington and Beijing are prepared to maintain dialogue could help reduce uncertainty for companies operating across international supply chains. Conversely, renewed disagreements could intensify concerns over trade fragmentation and the cost of doing business across the world’s two largest economic powers.

The meeting also comes as the Trump administration seeks to balance its economic competition with China against the need for cooperation on issues such as nuclear proliferation and international security.

Moscow, Beijing and Washington exchange views

Before the White House announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow, Beijing and Washington were exchanging views on the agenda for a possible trilateral meeting.

His subsequent confirmation that the leaders would meet on November 19 marks a progression from preliminary diplomatic discussions to an agreed high-level encounter.

The absence of a separate Trump-Putin bilateral meeting is also notable. It suggests that Washington is prioritising the collective format rather than arranging a standalone engagement between the US and Russian presidents during the visit.

The three governments will nevertheless approach the gathering with different strategic objectives. Washington wants to bring China into discussions on nuclear arms control, Moscow wants to preserve its influence in negotiations involving the United States, and Beijing wants to avoid accepting obligations that it considers disproportionate to its nuclear capabilities.

Those competing interests will limit the scope for immediate agreement.

A historic meeting with uncertain outcomes

The Shenzhen meeting could become an important moment in international diplomacy, but its significance should not be confused with the likelihood of a major agreement.

The three leaders have different expectations of what nuclear arms control should achieve, while their governments remain divided over security, trade, military competition and the future of the international order.

A successful meeting may therefore be measured less by the signing of an agreement than by whether the leaders establish a credible basis for further negotiations.

For Trump, the challenge will be to turn an ambitious diplomatic gathering into a practical process. For Xi, it will be to demonstrate international leadership without compromising China’s strategic position. For Putin, the meeting offers an opportunity to maintain direct engagement with Washington at a time of continuing confrontation over Ukraine and wider security issues.

The immediate outcome may be limited. But bringing the leaders of the United States, Russia and China together to discuss nuclear weapons at a time when the last major US-Russia arms-control treaty has expired is, in itself, a significant diplomatic development.

The world will be watching not simply what the three presidents say in Shenzhen, but whether their meeting produces a sustained conversation capable of reducing the risks of a new nuclear arms race.