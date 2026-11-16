HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean aviation investigators have reconstructed the final minutes of the helicopter carrying businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife and three other passengers before it crashed near Marondera on September 30, killing all five people aboard.

A preliminary investigation report by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has identified deteriorating weather conditions, low cloud, drizzle and severely restricted visibility as prominent circumstances surrounding the accident, although investigators have not established its definitive cause.

The report found no evidence of an explosion or structural failure while the Bell 430 helicopter was airborne, indicating that the aircraft remained intact until it struck the ground.

“There is no evidence of an in-flight breakup or pre-impact explosion,” the investigators stated.

The findings provide the most detailed account so far of the aircraft’s final movements and the physical evidence recovered from Kudenga Farm, approximately 22 kilometres south-west of Marondera.

Final radio communication before the crash

According to the preliminary report, the Bell 430, registration Z-PED, departed Gandami Village in Chikomba District at approximately 4.20pm, flying alongside a Bell 407 helicopter, registration Z-OSM.

Both aircraft were operating under visual flight rules, which require pilots to maintain sufficient visual reference to navigate safely.

Approximately 10 minutes after departure, the helicopters encountered a low-level cloud formation approaching from the east.

The accompanying Bell 407 turned west to avoid the weather system, while Chivayo’s helicopter proceeded north-east after communicating that its intended route appeared clear.

The second helicopter continued towards its destination.

However, the last radio communication from Z-PED indicated that it had entered another layer of cloud and had not yet emerged.

“The last radio transmission from Z-PED indicated that the aircraft had entered a further layer of cloud and had not yet emerged from it,” the report stated.

The investigators’ account suggests that deteriorating visibility became a critical feature of the flight’s final stages, although the precise sequence of events inside the cockpit remains unknown.

Witnesses heard impact but could not see aircraft

Witnesses at Kudenga Farm reported hearing the helicopter overhead but were unable to see it because of poor visibility.

The report records that the aircraft’s sound remained audible for approximately 10 minutes before witnesses at different locations on the farm heard a loud impact, followed by silence.

Police were notified at approximately 5pm and arrived 15 minutes later, confirming that the helicopter had crashed in a field with no survivors.

Some wreckage was still burning when emergency responders reached the scene, although drizzle restricted the fire to the immediate crash area.

Witnesses described conditions as characterised by heavy fog, drizzle and extremely poor visibility.

The Meteorological Services Department had issued a severe weather advisory covering September 29 to October 1, warning of widespread thunderstorms, lightning and strong wind gusts.

Weather observations around Harare recorded broken to overcast cloud at exceptionally low ceilings of between 1,500 and 2,000 feet.

At Marondera, observations recorded at 5pm showed overcast conditions at 2,000 feet, accompanied by light drizzle.

The report also says the pilot had obtained weather information from air traffic control at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before the flight.

Wreckage distribution rules out airborne breakup

Investigators examined the distribution of the wreckage across the crash site to establish how the aircraft disintegrated.

The debris field extended approximately 170 metres in length and 75 metres in width.

The tail rotor assemblies were located about 10 metres from the initial ground contact point, while the tail boom was found 84.7 metres away.

The main rotor hub and gearbox were recovered approximately 140 metres from the initial impact point. The fuselage and both engines were located about 145 metres from the same point.

The distribution of the components supported the investigators’ assessment that the helicopter remained structurally intact before striking the ground.

The report concluded that the accident was not survivable because of the extreme deceleration forces generated by the impact and the severity of the subsequent fire.

It also stated that all occupants were ejected shortly after the initial impact as the fuselage disintegrated.

The five fatalities were Chivayo, his wife Lucy, security officer Senelisiwe Magagula and pilots Calvin Soda and Courage Mutavira.

Pilot had more than 2,700 flying hours

The helicopter was operated by Sky Helicopters Company (Pvt) Ltd on a private flight.

The pilot in command, Calvin Soda, 44, held a commercial helicopter licence and had accumulated 2,756 flying hours, including 614 hours on the Bell 430.

According to the investigation, he held a valid medical certificate and had no previous recorded occurrences.

Investigators found no evidence that physiological factors or pilot incapacitation affected the flight crew’s performance.

The Bell 430 was manufactured in 2004 and underwent its last recorded inspection on August 25, 2026, approximately 46 flying hours before the accident.

Its equipment included a ground proximity warning system, dual automatic flight system, weather radar and GPS navigation technology.

The preliminary investigation identified no deficiencies or discrepancies in the organisation’s management of the aircraft and its operation.

However, investigators have not completed their examination of the aircraft’s full maintenance history.

Cockpit voice recorder not recovered

One of the significant limitations facing the investigation is the absence of the cockpit voice recorder.

The device was not recovered from the wreckage and is presumed to have been destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire.

Its absence means investigators do not currently have a recorded account of cockpit conversations and other audible information from the aircraft’s final moments.

The investigation team intends to visit the Approved Maintenance Organisation responsible for the helicopter to examine its complete maintenance records.

So far, investigators have obtained copies of the latest maintenance documentation.

The wreckage has since been transferred to a secure facility for further examination.

Investigators have also interviewed the crew of the accompanying Bell 407, eyewitnesses and first responders who attended the crash site.

Final cause remains undetermined

Despite the detailed reconstruction, the ministry has emphasised that the preliminary report should not be interpreted as a final determination of the accident’s cause.

The report is primarily a factual account of the evidence gathered so far, including weather observations, witness statements, flight communications and wreckage examination.

“Further analysis and investigation are necessary to determine the probable cause(s) and contributing factors,” the ministry stated.

The investigation is not intended to apportion blame or establish legal liability, and the preliminary report is not admissible in a court of law.

A final report, incorporating the investigators’ conclusions and any safety recommendations, is expected after the remaining investigative work has been completed.

Aviation safety questions remain

The findings place renewed attention on the risks associated with helicopter operations in deteriorating weather conditions, particularly flights conducted under visual flight rules.

Low cloud and restricted visibility can significantly reduce a pilot’s ability to maintain visual reference with the surrounding terrain, making route selection and weather assessment critical.

However, the available findings do not establish whether a specific operational decision, technical issue or other factor caused the accident.

The missing cockpit voice recorder and outstanding maintenance-record examination also leave important areas for further investigation.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the tragedy also highlights the importance of aviation safety oversight, aircraft maintenance standards and reliable weather information in private aviation operations.

For now, the strongest conclusion from the preliminary investigation is that the helicopter did not explode or break apart in flight. It encountered deteriorating weather conditions, continued into another layer of cloud and subsequently struck the ground.

Whether weather alone explains the accident, or whether other operational or technical factors contributed, remains a question for the final investigation.