Caledonia Adds 510,000oz Gold Resource to Zimbabwe Portfolio

HARARE — Caledonia Mining Corporation has unveiled a maiden mineral resource estimate for its wholly owned Motapa property in Zimbabwe, defining a combined 510,000 ounces of gold and strengthening the company’s growth pipeline in the country.

The resource comprises 379,000 ounces of measured and indicated resources, alongside a further 131,000 ounces classified as inferred, providing a substantial new gold inventory at the Motapa property.

The measured and indicated resource is estimated at 7.8 million tonnes grading 1.51 grammes per tonne (g/t) of gold, while the inferred resource comprises 2.7 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.48g/t.

The maiden resource marks a significant milestone in Caledonia’s exploration programme at Motapa and adds further scale to its Zimbabwean asset portfolio.

US$7 million exploration investment

Caledonia has invested approximately US$7.08 million in exploration at Motapa since acquiring the property for US$8.25 million, highlighting the company’s commitment to unlocking the area’s geological potential.

The exploration programme has now translated that investment into a defined gold resource, giving Caledonia a clearer basis from which to assess the property’s future development potential.

Strategic proximity to Bilboes

Motapa’s location could prove particularly important to Caledonia’s broader Zimbabwean growth strategy, as the property sits adjacent to the company’s Bilboes Gold Project.

The proximity of the two assets creates potential synergies, with Motapa potentially supporting the development of a larger-scale mining operation or extending the planned production profile of Bilboes.

The combination of the two neighbouring properties could allow Caledonia to consider a more integrated approach to infrastructure, processing and mine development, although the extent of any potential integration will depend on further technical and economic evaluation.

The maiden Motapa resource therefore adds not only ounces to Caledonia’s portfolio but also potentially greater strategic flexibility as the company advances its Zimbabwean growth ambitions.

With 510,000 ounces of total mineral resources now identified at Motapa, the company has established a new exploration and development asset alongside Bilboes, reinforcing the potential for Zimbabwe to remain a significant component of Caledonia’s future gold production strategy.