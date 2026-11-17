HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe strengthened its bid to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at the National Sports Stadium on Monday, securing a crucial three points in their Group E campaign.

Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, Tawanda Chirewa and Tawanda Maswanhise scored as the Warriors responded emphatically to last Thursday’s goalless draw against the same opponents in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Ngwenya opened the scoring inside four minutes, capitalising on a goalkeeping error to give Zimbabwe an early advantage.

The Warriors had to wait until the closing stages to secure the result. Chirewa doubled the lead in the 71st minute before setting up Maswanhise seven minutes later to complete the victory.

Goalkeeper Nelson Chadya also played a decisive role, saving an 88th-minute penalty to preserve Zimbabwe’s clean sheet. Equatorial Guinea captain Saul Coco was subsequently sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

Zimbabwe move into stronger qualification position

The victory lifted Zimbabwe to seven points from four matches, placing the Warriors second in Group E, behind leaders Democratic Republic of Congo, who have nine points from three games.

Equatorial Guinea remain on four points, while Sierra Leone are bottom of the group without a point.

The top two teams in each qualifying group secure places at the 2027 AFCON finals, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Zimbabwe’s remaining fixtures in March 2027 include a home match against Sierra Leone and an away encounter against group leaders DR Congo. Securing maximum points in those matches would strengthen the Warriors’ chances of qualification.

A boost beyond the football pitch

The result provides a timely lift for Zimbabwean football following the players’ reported training boycott over outstanding wages and remuneration concerns ahead of Monday’s match.

It also offers a reminder of the wider commercial importance of international football. Successful qualification can generate greater visibility for sponsors, broadcasters, merchandise businesses and the domestic sporting economy.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the Warriors have improved their position considerably, but qualification is not yet secured. Their remaining fixtures, particularly the encounter with DR Congo, will determine whether the team can convert Monday’s momentum into a place at the continental finals.