JOHANNESBURG, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies is expanding its African artificial intelligence ambitions through a partnership with Silicon Valley-based Graphiant, as the group prepares a US$720 million investment programme involving 12,000 Nvidia processors and a new generation of cybersecurity services.

By Tina Musonza

The partnership will introduce quantum-safe network security services in Africa, beginning with South Africa during the first half of 2027, according to information reported by NewZimbabwe.com and Business Insider Africa.

The move adds a security dimension to Cassava’s wider infrastructure strategy, which aims to establish five artificial intelligence facilities across the continent while strengthening the connectivity and data protection systems required to support increasingly sophisticated digital services.

For Masiyiwa, the strategy is about building more than data centres. It positions Cassava to provide the computing power, connectivity and cybersecurity infrastructure that African businesses and governments will need as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in economic activity.

Graphiant partnership targets next generation of cyber threats

Under the arrangement, Cassava’s cloud and cybersecurity division, Liquid C2, will work with Graphiant to introduce network security technology designed to protect sensitive corporate information against emerging threats associated with advances in quantum computing.

The service is expected to encrypt data moving across corporate networks while allowing customers to monitor the countries through which their information travels.

That capability could be particularly important for banks, government agencies, telecommunications companies and other institutions handling confidential information across multiple jurisdictions.

Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer of Liquid C2, said the company was preparing for future security risks rather than waiting for them to become immediate threats.

“We are building quantum-safe security into our network architecture today to ensure our customers won’t have to scramble in future,” he said.

Quantum-safe encryption, also known as post-quantum cryptography, is designed to protect information against the possibility that sufficiently powerful quantum computers could eventually break some of the encryption methods widely used today.

Although such computers are not yet capable of routinely compromising modern encryption at scale, cybersecurity specialists are concerned about the possibility of attackers collecting encrypted information now and decrypting it when more powerful technology becomes available.

This threat is commonly described as “harvest now, decrypt later”.

The proposed service will initially target South African customers, with expansion into other African markets expected to follow as demand develops.

US$720m AI expansion places Nvidia at the centre

The cybersecurity partnership comes as Cassava advances plans to deploy 12,000 Nvidia graphics processing units across five planned AI facilities in Africa.

The wider programme represents an investment of up to US$720 million and is intended to increase access to high-performance computing for businesses, governments, researchers and technology developers.

The planned expansion includes South Africa, Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria, with the programme extending across five African markets.

Nvidia’s graphics processing units, commonly known as GPUs, are specialised processors used to train and operate advanced AI models. They are particularly important for large-scale computing workloads that conventional processors may struggle to handle efficiently.

Cassava’s investment is aimed at positioning African businesses closer to the infrastructure needed to develop, train and deploy AI applications, reducing their dependence on computing capacity hosted exclusively outside the continent.

The company’s first AI factory in South Africa provides the foundation for the wider expansion.

The scale of the investment also reflects the growing importance of computing infrastructure as a strategic economic asset. Countries with access to reliable processing capacity, data centres and high-speed networks are better positioned to attract technology companies and support local digital innovation.

Liquid’s fibre network provides the infrastructure backbone

A major advantage for Cassava is its existing telecommunications infrastructure.

Through its Liquid division, the group operates more than 116,000 kilometres of fibre-optic infrastructure across African markets. The network provides connectivity for businesses, data centres and other large organisations.

This infrastructure could help integrate the planned AI facilities with the cybersecurity services being developed alongside Graphiant.

The combination of fibre connectivity, computing capacity and secure data transmission gives Cassava an opportunity to offer integrated digital infrastructure rather than competing solely as a data-centre operator.

For corporate customers, the ability to access computing resources while maintaining greater visibility over how sensitive information moves across networks could become an important consideration when selecting technology providers.

The approach also reflects a broader shift in the African technology market, where data sovereignty, cybersecurity and the location of computing infrastructure are becoming increasingly important to governments and regulated industries.

Cybercrime raises the commercial value of security investment

The expansion comes as African organisations face increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

NewZimbabwe.com cited Interpol estimates indicating that artificial intelligence facilitated 55% of reported cybercrimes across Africa in 2025. Financial losses reportedly increased to US$484 million from US$192 million in 2024.

The figures highlight the growing economic exposure associated with digital transformation.

AI tools can be used to automate legitimate business processes, but they can also help criminals produce more convincing fraudulent communications, scale cyberattacks and exploit weaknesses in digital systems.

For financial institutions and government agencies, the consequences can include financial losses, service disruption, compromised customer information and damage to institutional confidence.

Cassava’s partnership with Graphiant therefore gives the company an opportunity to address a market in which demand for secure digital infrastructure could increase alongside AI adoption.

However, quantum-safe protection is not a complete cybersecurity solution. Organisations will still need effective identity management, employee training, system monitoring, data governance and conventional security controls.

Competition to build Africa’s AI infrastructure intensifies

Cassava’s expansion reflects a wider contest among technology companies, telecommunications operators and investors to establish Africa as a more significant destination for artificial intelligence computing.

The continent has historically relied heavily on computing infrastructure located in North America, Europe and parts of Asia. Building more capacity locally could reduce latency, improve access for African developers and support the processing of sensitive information within national jurisdictions.

The opportunity extends across financial services, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and public administration.

Banks could use locally accessible computing resources to develop fraud detection and risk-management systems. Mining companies could deploy AI to analyse geological data and improve equipment performance, while agricultural businesses could use predictive models to support production planning.

Yet the commercial success of these facilities will depend on more than the availability of Nvidia processors.

Reliable electricity, competitive operating costs, high-speed connectivity, skilled technical personnel and sufficient customer demand will determine whether large AI investments generate sustainable returns.

The scale of the proposed investment also raises questions about financing, utilisation rates and the speed at which African enterprises will adopt advanced computing services.

Masiyiwa’s strategy extends beyond telecommunications

Masiyiwa built his business reputation through Econet Wireless, which emerged from a lengthy licensing dispute in Zimbabwe before expanding into a wider African telecommunications business.

Cassava Technologies represents a further evolution of that business model, bringing together connectivity, cloud services, data centres and digital infrastructure.

Its partnership with Graphiant suggests that the group sees cybersecurity as an essential component of the next phase of African digital development.

The strategic opportunity is to build an integrated platform in which customers can access computing capacity, move information across networks and protect sensitive data through a connected set of services.

For Zimbabwe, Masiyiwa’s expanding technology investments also demonstrate the international reach of business groups founded by Zimbabwean entrepreneurs.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that Cassava’s strategy is significant because it addresses three of the major constraints facing Africa’s digital economy: access to advanced computing, reliable connectivity and protection of sensitive information.

The US$720 million expansion is ambitious, and its commercial success will depend on financing, infrastructure readiness and customer adoption. But if delivered as planned, the programme could strengthen Africa’s position in the global AI economy while creating new opportunities for regional businesses and technology developers.