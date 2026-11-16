Rainbow Tourism Revenue Rises 31% to US$43.7m as Nyanga Investment Expands

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Rainbow Tourism Group Limited (RTG) increased revenue by 31% to US$43.7 million in the nine months to September 2026, supported by stronger hotel occupancy, expanding conference business and a US$5.6 million investment in hospitality infrastructure across Zimbabwe’s key tourism destinations.

By Tina Musonza

The group, one of Zimbabwe’s largest hospitality operators, recorded revenue growth from US$33.4 million in the corresponding period last year, while hotel occupancy improved to 60% from 55%.

In its third-quarter trading update, RTG attributed the stronger performance to increased food and beverage activity at its city hotels, improved conferencing business and sustained growth at resort properties.

Foreign currency revenues increased by 14%, with resort hotels contributing significantly to the improvement. Revenue from the resort portfolio grew by 15%, despite refurbishment work at Montclair Resort and Conference during the reporting period.

The results highlight the growing contribution of domestic hospitality investment to Zimbabwe’s tourism industry as operators expand accommodation capacity and reposition properties to attract international visitors, corporate clients and conference delegates.

Eastern Highlands emerge as a major investment destination

RTG is accelerating its expansion in the Eastern Highlands, where it has established a combined accommodation portfolio of 190 rooms in Nyanga, making it the largest hospitality operator in the area.

The investment forms part of a broader strategy to position the Eastern Highlands as a major alternative to Victoria Falls, traditionally Zimbabwe’s flagship international tourism destination.

The group has invested US$5.6 million in refurbishments and redevelopment, strengthening its capacity to serve leisure travellers, corporate customers and the growing meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) market.

The expansion is particularly significant because it combines accommodation growth with increased conferencing capacity, potentially allowing the destination to attract larger corporate events and business gatherings.

Montclair redevelopment increases capacity to 110 rooms

At Montclair Resort and Conference, RTG completed the refurbishment of the original 85 rooms and added another 25, bringing total accommodation capacity to 110 rooms.

The redevelopment included upgraded interiors, improved furniture and bedding, renovated bathrooms and enhancements to reception, restaurant and public areas.

More significantly, conferencing capacity increased from 200 to 730 delegates, transforming the property into a substantially larger venue for corporate meetings, conferences and retreats.

The increased capacity gives RTG an opportunity to compete for larger events that previously may have been constrained by the destination’s available conference infrastructure.

The investment also strengthens Nyanga’s potential to attract business tourism beyond traditional holiday and seasonal travel.

Nyanga Town and Leisure Resort adds 80 rooms

The group also redeveloped apartments acquired through the Montclair transaction into the 80-room Nyanga Town and Leisure Resort.

The property now includes a new reception area, restaurant, administration block and refurbished swimming pool.

Together with Montclair, the development brings RTG’s accommodation capacity in Nyanga to 190 rooms.

The complementary properties provide a broader hospitality offering, allowing the group to target different customer segments while benefiting from the wider appeal of the Eastern Highlands.

The strategy reflects an effort to build destination-level hospitality infrastructure rather than relying exclusively on individual hotel investments.

A’Zambezi River Lodge refurbishment completed

RTG also completed refurbishment of the remaining 44 rooms at A’Zambezi River Lodge during the third quarter.

The work included upgraded interiors, refreshed finishes and rethatching, forming part of the group’s broader programme to improve the quality and competitiveness of its hospitality portfolio.

The refurbishment is particularly relevant to Victoria Falls, where international tourism demand and the availability of quality accommodation remain important determinants of the destination’s competitiveness.

Room expansion programme gathers momentum

Across the wider portfolio, RTG had added 105 rooms by the end of September 2026 against a target of 404 additional rooms by 2027.

A further 59 rooms are scheduled for completion before the end of December, which would take planned additions to 164 rooms by the close of 2026.

The expansion programme combines new accommodation capacity with improvements to existing properties and strategic investments in destinations including Victoria Falls.

For the group, increasing room availability is intended to capture additional demand while improving its ability to accommodate larger tourism and conference bookings.

However, the commercial benefits will ultimately depend on maintaining occupancy levels and ensuring that additional capacity generates sufficient revenue to justify the investment.

Geopolitical tensions present tourism risks

Despite the strong operating performance, the international tourism environment remains exposed to geopolitical uncertainty.

RTG said tensions in the Middle East had affected the sector through higher fuel prices and flight cancellations by airlines operating routes through the region.

These developments have implications for international travel costs, airline connectivity and visitor movements, particularly for destinations dependent on long-haul international markets.

Zimbabwe’s tourism industry has also had to navigate the broader challenge of maintaining competitive travel costs while attracting visitors from increasingly diverse source markets.

The entry of Etihad Airways into Zimbabwe is viewed by RTG as a positive development, signalling growing international airline interest in the country’s tourism potential.

Improved connectivity could support visitor arrivals, facilitate business travel and strengthen Zimbabwe’s position in regional and international tourism markets.

Victoria Falls recovery supports final-quarter outlook

Looking ahead, RTG expects demand to remain strong during the final quarter of 2026, supported by the continued recovery of international tourism in Victoria Falls and expansion in conferencing activity.

The group also anticipates improved operating margins following the implementation of cost-reduction measures and initiatives aimed at increasing operational efficiency.

The outlook reflects management’s confidence that its investments in accommodation, conference facilities and product improvements will strengthen the group’s ability to capture additional tourism demand.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that RTG’s latest performance represents more than a recovery in hotel revenue. It points to a strategic shift towards developing integrated hospitality assets capable of attracting both leisure and corporate tourism.

The US$5.6 million investment in Nyanga is particularly noteworthy because it seeks to expand the commercial appeal of the Eastern Highlands through improved accommodation and conference infrastructure.

However, the 31% revenue growth will need to translate into stronger operating profitability and cash generation if the group’s capital expenditure programme is to deliver sustainable shareholder returns.

The addition of hotel rooms alone does not guarantee higher earnings. Occupancy, room rates, operating costs, international connectivity and the ability to attract year-round visitors will determine the long-term returns on the investment.

For Zimbabwe’s tourism industry, RTG’s expansion provides an example of how private-sector investment can support destination development, diversify tourism offerings and strengthen the country’s capacity to compete for international and regional business.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk