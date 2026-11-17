HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s mining industry is targeting mineral revenue of US$14.6 billion in 2027, as producers anticipate stronger output, higher capacity utilisation and favourable international commodity prices. But the growth outlook is being tempered by a substantial investment requirement, expensive electricity and uncertainty over access to long-term financing.

The projection, contained in the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe’s Mining Prospects 2027: The State of the Mining Industry Survey Report, represents an increase from the estimated US$13.6 billion in mineral revenue for 2026.

The findings point to renewed confidence among mining executives, who expect expansion projects and improved operating conditions to support production growth across key mineral categories, particularly gold, lithium and coal.

For Zimbabwe, where mining remains a major source of export earnings, foreign currency and government revenue, the forecast offers an encouraging outlook. However, achieving it will require companies to convert investment plans into additional production while managing rising operating costs.

Gold and lithium underpin revenue expectations

Gold is expected to remain the largest contributor to mining revenue, with projections indicating earnings of approximately US$8.85 billion in 2027, compared with US$8.4 billion in 2026.

Lithium revenue is forecast to increase to US$3 billion from US$2.8 billion, while platinum group metals are expected to generate about US$1.2 billion, up from US$1.14 billion.

The figures underline the growing importance of Zimbabwe’s gold and lithium industries to the country’s mining earnings. They also illustrate the sector’s exposure to international commodity prices, meaning that revenue growth will depend not only on increased production but also on movements in global markets.

Mining executives expect capacity utilisation across the industry to rise to 91% in 2027, from 76% in 2026. The anticipated improvement suggests that existing operations could contribute more substantially to output, alongside new and expanded projects.

Ferrochrome, coal and diamond producers are also expected to support the increase in utilisation.

Formal mining employment is projected to grow by 3% to approximately 62,000 workers, reflecting anticipated expansion across the industry.

US$1.9bn investment requirement highlights financing challenge

The revenue outlook comes with a considerable financing challenge. According to the survey, mining companies will require approximately US$1.9 billion for capital projects in 2027.

That funding will be needed for equipment, mine development, processing facilities, infrastructure and expansion programmes. Securing it could prove difficult in an environment where domestic banks have limited capacity to finance large, long-term mining investments.

Some companies are increasingly relying on retained earnings to support their operations and development plans. While this can reduce dependence on external borrowing, it may also restrict the pace of expansion where projects require substantial upfront capital.

Uncertainty surrounding Zimbabwe’s currency transition and the availability of foreign currency is another concern for investors. Mining projects typically involve long investment cycles and significant imported equipment costs, making predictable financial arrangements important for project planning.

The sector’s ability to attract external investment will therefore depend partly on confidence in the monetary and regulatory environment.

Electricity costs threaten competitiveness

Power supply and electricity tariffs remain among the most significant risks to the mining industry’s growth ambitions.

Mining operations, particularly those involved in mineral processing and smelting, require substantial and reliable electricity. Interruptions can reduce production, disrupt processing schedules and increase operating costs.

Although the prioritisation of mining operations by ZESA and the development of private or captive power projects could improve supply, the cost of electricity remains a concern for producers.

The survey also identifies mining fees, royalties and other fiscal charges as pressures on operating margins. These costs could affect the commercial viability of expansion projects, particularly when commodity prices weaken or production expenses increase.

The challenge for policymakers is to balance the Government’s need for mining revenue with the need to maintain a competitive investment environment.

Miners seek changes to royalties and mining legislation

Mining executives are calling for a more flexible royalty framework, including a system that links payments to international commodity prices.

Under the proposals outlined in the survey, diamond producers are seeking a temporary reduction of two percentage points in royalties, while lithium producers have proposed a three-percentage-point reduction.

Gold producers have also raised concerns about royalty payments when international prices rise, calling for adjustments linked to incremental price movements.

These are industry proposals rather than confirmed Government policy. Their implementation would require consideration of the potential impact on public revenue, investment decisions and the long-term competitiveness of Zimbabwe’s mineral sector.

Executives have also called for progress on amendments to the Mines and Minerals Act and the finalisation of a comprehensive Mineral Policy. Greater clarity on licensing, fees, taxation and investment rules could help reduce uncertainty for companies considering new projects.

Revenue growth must translate into greater domestic value

The projected increase in mineral earnings presents Zimbabwe with an opportunity to deepen the economic contribution of its natural resources. However, higher mineral revenue does not automatically translate into stronger domestic industrial development.

The pace of beneficiation remains an important issue, particularly in lithium, where additional processing capacity could allow the country to capture more value before minerals are exported.

Greater investment in local processing, reliable energy infrastructure, skills development and supporting industries would help broaden the benefits of mining beyond extraction and export earnings.

The sector’s challenge is therefore twofold: increasing production while improving the domestic economic value generated from that production.

For Government, the projected US$14.6 billion revenue target offers a potentially stronger foundation for export earnings and fiscal receipts. For mining companies, however, the immediate test will be whether the required capital can be mobilised and operating constraints addressed.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk understands that the 2027 projection should be viewed as an industry outlook rather than a guaranteed outcome. Its delivery will depend on commodity prices, production performance, financing conditions, electricity availability and the policy environment.

Zimbabwe’s mining sector has set an ambitious growth target. Whether it can reach it will depend less on the headline revenue forecast than on the investment and operating conditions that make sustained production possible.