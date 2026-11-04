Zimbabwe-Born Nurse Takes Senior Role at UK Nursing Regulator

LONDON,– Zimbabwean-born nurse Chris Dzikiti has taken up one of the most senior professional positions in British nursing, becoming Executive Director of Professional Practice at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the regulator overseeing nurses, midwives and nursing associates across the United Kingdom.

Dzikiti’s appointment places him among the regulator’s executive leadership and makes him its most senior registered nursing professional. The NMC announced his appointment in April, confirming that he would take up the role in June. Its current leadership directory lists him as Executive Director of Professional Practice.

The appointment is significant for the Zimbabwean diaspora and the wider international healthcare workforce. The NMC regulates 867,935 professionals, according to figures cited in reporting by Nehanda Radio, making its decisions influential across nursing education, registration, professional conduct and patient safety.

Dzikiti brings almost 25 years of nursing experience and a substantial background in healthcare regulation. Before joining the NMC, he served at the Care Quality Commission (CQC), most recently as Interim Chief Inspector of Mental Health. He also held senior positions as Interim Chief Inspector of Healthcare and Executive Director of Operations.

Earlier in his career, he worked at NHS England and NHS Improvement, Health Education England and East London NHS Foundation Trust, including roles involving workforce retention, healthcare planning and mental-health services.

The NMC’s Professional Practice directorate is responsible for maintaining standards in nursing and midwifery education and practice. Its remit includes safeguarding, education quality assurance, employer engagement, registration and revalidation.

The regulator is undertaking a programme of reforms covering professional standards, practice learning and advanced practice. These changes will influence how nurses and midwives are educated, assessed and supported throughout their careers.

Dzikiti said upon his appointment that he believed strongly in professional standards, continued learning and reflective practice as foundations for safe and compassionate care.

NMC chief executive and registrar Paul Rees described his appointment as “a real coup”, citing his experience across nursing and healthcare regulation and the importance of having a registered nurse represented at the organisation’s senior leadership level.

For Zimbabwe, Dzikiti’s elevation highlights the contribution of professionals who have built careers within the British health system. NHS England figures cited in the original reporting showed that 3,852 nurses and health visitors identified as Zimbabwean in June 2025, underlining the community’s presence in the UK nursing workforce.

The development also has wider economic implications. Internationally trained healthcare professionals contribute to the UK economy through employment, taxation and the delivery of essential public services. Their professional progression can strengthen links between British and Zimbabwean healthcare institutions, creating potential opportunities for knowledge exchange, training partnerships and professional collaboration.

However, the continued movement of experienced healthcare workers abroad also raises questions about skills retention in Zimbabwe, where shortages of specialist personnel remain a challenge. Building stronger professional links between the diaspora and institutions at home could help turn migration into a channel for knowledge transfer, mentoring and investment in local healthcare capacity.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Dzikiti’s appointment represents more than an individual career achievement. It illustrates the international reach of Zimbabwean professional talent, while highlighting the importance of creating conditions that allow expertise to contribute both within the diaspora and, where possible, to the development of healthcare services at home.

His immediate responsibility, however, will be in Britain, where the NMC is seeking to strengthen public protection, improve regulatory processes and maintain confidence in the nursing and midwifery professions.