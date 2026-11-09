The CEO as Chief Architect of Growth: Building Tomorrow’s Business Today

THE most consequential decision facing a chief executive may no longer be how to make an established business more profitable, but how to build the business that will eventually succeed it.

By Brighton Musonza (MBA)

Across industries, companies are confronting a difficult combination of technological disruption, changing consumer behaviour, competitive pressure and uncertain economic conditions. Established revenue models remain important, but their ability to generate growth indefinitely cannot be taken for granted. Artificial intelligence is changing the economics of production and service delivery, digital platforms are redrawing industry boundaries, and smaller competitors are increasingly capable of challenging businesses that once appeared difficult to displace.

For corporate leaders, the strategic question is becoming more demanding: how do you protect the business that pays today’s bills while creating the businesses that will generate tomorrow’s revenue?

This is the central issue examined in a July 28, 2026 article by Daniel Aminetzah, Jorge Grieve and Paul Jenkins of McKinsey & Company, which argues that the chief executive must take direct responsibility for corporate venture building. Their analysis presents new-business development not as an isolated innovation programme, but as a central component of corporate strategy, requiring executive oversight of capital allocation, organisational culture, governance, technology and talent.

The argument has important implications for established companies, particularly in emerging markets where businesses often operate under capital constraints and cannot afford to make expensive strategic mistakes.

The underlying lesson is that companies cannot rely indefinitely on the commercial success of their existing operations. They must develop the capacity to create new sources of value before competitive or technological change makes their current business models less relevant.

The strategic problem: protecting today’s business while building tomorrow’s

Corporate management has traditionally concentrated on improving the performance of existing operations. Chief executives are judged on profitability, revenue growth, cash generation, shareholder returns and operational efficiency. These are essential responsibilities, particularly for listed companies facing quarterly reporting obligations and scrutiny from investors.

However, the same management systems that make established businesses efficient can become obstacles to developing new ones.

A mature business typically has established reporting structures, approval processes, budgets, performance targets and risk controls. These arrangements are designed to protect consistency and minimise operational disruption. A new venture, by contrast, requires experimentation, rapid decisions, tolerance of uncertainty and the freedom to change direction when market evidence challenges the original business proposition.

When both activities are forced to operate under identical management rules, the new venture is often disadvantaged.

Its early revenues may be small, its costs relatively high and its financial returns uncertain. Management may therefore judge it against an established division that has spent years developing customers, distribution networks and operational economies of scale.

This creates a structural conflict: the core business is rewarded for protecting existing performance, while the new business needs room to challenge established assumptions.

McKinsey argues that the chief executive is uniquely positioned to resolve this tension because the CEO has authority across the organisation and can make decisions that individual departments or business-unit leaders may be unwilling or unable to take.

The solution is a dual-track strategy. The established business must continue to generate cash, serve customers and protect operational performance, while a separate but connected venture-building process develops additional sources of future growth.

This is not an argument for neglecting the core business. It is an acknowledgement that maintaining present profitability and securing future competitiveness are different management challenges, and both require deliberate attention.

The evidence behind corporate venture building

The case for building new businesses is supported by McKinsey’s research into corporate venture performance.

In its July 2026 analysis, the firm reports that approximately 40 per cent of global chief executives continue to rank new-business building among their three leading strategic priorities, despite cost pressures. It also cites research indicating that roughly half of reported new ventures meet or exceed expectations, while successful ventures are reaching US$10 million in revenue in an average of 31 months.

The firm’s October 2025 corporate venture-building survey provides additional detail. It gathered responses from 715 senior managers and C-suite executives across 66 countries, working for companies with annual revenues of at least US$100 million.

According to the survey, 61 per cent of respondents said their new ventures had exceeded US$10 million in revenue, compared with 45 per cent in 2023. The average time taken by ventures reaching that revenue threshold had fallen from 38 months to 31 months.

The research also found that companies launching at least three ventures over the preceding five years were more likely to report substantial contributions from venture building than companies launching only one. Fifty-nine per cent of respondents from the multiple-venture group said these activities generated more than 10 per cent of total enterprise revenue, compared with 32 per cent among those that launched a single venture.

These figures should be interpreted carefully. They are survey findings based on executives’ reports, not a guarantee that launching several businesses will produce superior results in every industry. Companies with stronger management capabilities, greater financial resources or more developed innovation systems may also be more likely to launch multiple ventures successfully.

Nevertheless, the findings point to an important strategic distinction: business building becomes more effective when it is treated as a repeatable organisational capability rather than a one-off experiment.

The objective is not to identify one supposedly perfect idea. It is to create a disciplined system through which a company can test several opportunities, identify the strongest commercial propositions and direct resources towards those with credible growth potential.

Why the CEO must become an architect of future businesses

A chief executive cannot personally manage every new venture, but must establish the conditions under which new ventures can succeed.

This requires a shift in leadership perspective. The CEO must think beyond the performance of individual departments and consider the organisation as a portfolio of existing and potential businesses.

Four responsibilities are particularly important.

First, the CEO must make business building an explicit strategic priority. New ventures cannot remain peripheral projects competing for whatever resources happen to be available after the core business has received its allocation.

Second, the CEO must decide where the organisation should compete and which opportunities justify investment. This requires an understanding of the company’s distinctive strengths, the changing needs of customers and the commercial attractiveness of adjacent markets.

Third, the CEO must commit capital over a realistic period. New businesses cannot be expected to produce mature-company returns immediately, but neither should they receive unlimited funding without evidence of progress.

Finally, the chief executive must build the organisational culture, technical capabilities, talent base and partnerships required to move ideas from experimentation into sustainable commercial operations.

These responsibilities cannot be delegated entirely to an innovation department because they involve decisions about the company’s long-term direction, risk appetite and allocation of scarce resources.

The chief financial officer, chief technology officer, human resources director and marketing leadership all have important roles. But the CEO must ensure that their priorities are aligned rather than allowing individual departments to defend their own budgets and institutional interests.

Capital allocation: the difference between ambition and execution

One of the most difficult responsibilities in corporate venture building is deciding how much capital to divert from established operations.

Capital allocation is not simply a financial exercise. It is a statement about the future direction of the organisation.

A company that continues to direct almost all its investment towards existing products, infrastructure and markets may improve short-term performance while gradually reducing its capacity to respond to structural changes.

Conversely, a company that commits excessive capital to untested ventures can undermine liquidity, weaken its balance sheet and expose shareholders to unnecessary losses.

The challenge is to find a disciplined balance.

McKinsey highlights the importance of a venture-capital-style approach in which businesses are developed through a portfolio of investments rather than a single large commitment. This allows management to test different opportunities and redirect resources as commercial evidence emerges.

A practical model is stage-gated financing.

At the initial stage, a venture receives limited funding to establish whether a genuine customer problem exists and whether a commercially credible solution can be developed. The next funding decision depends on evidence of customer demand, product performance and the potential to generate revenue.

Further capital is committed when the business demonstrates progress towards product-market fit, repeatable customer acquisition and operational viability.

This approach reduces the risk of committing substantial resources to an idea before its commercial assumptions have been tested.

It also creates an important distinction between patience and poor financial discipline. Patient capital gives a venture sufficient time to establish itself; it does not protect management from accountability or excuse repeated failure to meet agreed milestones.

The CEO must be prepared to terminate projects that no longer justify investment, even where substantial money, management time or institutional prestige has already been committed.

That decision can be difficult because organisations often become emotionally attached to projects associated with senior executives. Yet continuing to finance a failing venture simply to avoid acknowledging an earlier mistake can be more damaging than accepting the loss and redirecting resources.

The strategic importance of allowing new businesses to challenge the core

One of the more uncomfortable questions for corporate leaders is whether a new venture should be allowed to compete with the company’s existing products or services.

Established businesses can become protective of their revenue streams. A new product that attracts customers away from an existing division may therefore face resistance, even when it offers a better long-term opportunity for the company as a whole.

This is a classic organisational conflict.

A division manager may be rewarded for meeting the financial targets of the existing operation. Supporting a new business that reduces the division’s revenue could damage that manager’s performance assessment, even if the wider organisation benefits.

The CEO must therefore ensure that incentives reflect the interests of the company rather than simply the interests of individual departments.

The history of technology provides useful illustrations of this challenge.

Amazon Web Services began as an internal technological capability developed to support Amazon’s own infrastructure. It subsequently evolved into a commercial cloud-computing business serving customers outside the retail operation.

Amazon’s financial results for 2025 show the scale of that transformation. AWS generated approximately US$128.7 billion in annual net sales and US$45.6 billion in operating income, according to the company’s financial disclosures.

The significance of AWS is not simply its financial performance. It demonstrates how a capability developed to solve an internal operational problem can become an independent commercial platform with a much wider market.

It also illustrates why established companies should examine their internal capabilities as potential commercial assets. Technology, logistics, customer data, distribution networks and payment infrastructure may have value beyond the original purpose for which they were developed.

The strategic challenge is recognising that value before a competitor does.

Corporate failure is not always a failure of strategy

Building new businesses inevitably involves unsuccessful experiments. The important distinction is between a venture that fails to achieve its commercial objectives and an organisation that fails to learn from the experience.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nokia’s handset business provides a prominent example of the financial consequences of a strategic bet that did not produce the expected market position.

Microsoft acquired Nokia’s devices and services business in 2014 for approximately US$7.2 billion. The company subsequently recorded a substantial impairment associated with its phone hardware activities and moved away from the strategy of building a competing mobile hardware platform at scale.

The episode demonstrates that even well-resourced companies can misjudge market dynamics, underestimate competitors or commit capital to a business model that cannot achieve sufficient scale.

However, the strategic lesson is not that companies should avoid ambitious investments. It is that they must recognise when the original assumptions have ceased to be credible.

A disciplined CEO must distinguish between temporary operational difficulties and a fundamental absence of commercial viability.

A venture may need more time because its technology is not yet mature, its distribution network is incomplete or customers are still becoming familiar with the product. But if the market has moved decisively in another direction, continued investment may simply increase the cost of failure.

The ability to stop is therefore as important as the willingness to start.

Artificial intelligence is changing the build-versus-buy decision

Artificial intelligence is introducing another dimension to corporate venture building.

Historically, companies entering new markets often preferred acquisitions because buying an established business provided access to customers, employees, technology and revenue more quickly than building those capabilities internally.

That logic remains relevant, but AI is changing the economics of developing new products and services.

Businesses can now use AI-assisted software development, data analysis, customer research and automation to accelerate early-stage experimentation. Smaller teams can develop prototypes, test digital products and analyse customer feedback without immediately establishing large technical departments.

This can make internal business building more attractive in areas where technology development previously required substantial capital and specialist resources.

McKinsey’s 2025 survey found that 56 per cent of respondents expected their companies to build data, analytics or AI-driven businesses within the following five years. The research also found that nearly all respondents anticipating new venture activity expected AI to assist their business-building processes.

The implications extend beyond technology companies.

A bank could develop AI-supported credit assessment and customer-service propositions. A logistics company could build predictive systems for fleet management and route optimisation. A manufacturer could develop digital services around equipment maintenance, production monitoring and supply-chain management.

However, AI should not be confused with a commercial strategy.

The availability of powerful tools does not establish that a customer problem exists, that the proposed service is economically viable or that a company can compete effectively. Businesses must still consider data quality, cybersecurity, intellectual property, regulatory obligations, model reliability and the cost of operating AI systems at scale.

The real advantage lies in using technology to reduce the cost and time of learning, while retaining human accountability for commercial and strategic decisions.

The importance of talent and organisational culture

A company cannot build a successful new business simply by instructing its existing employees to become more entrepreneurial.

The capabilities required to operate a mature organisation are not always the same as those needed to create a new one.

An established bank may have experienced risk officers, accountants, compliance specialists and relationship managers. A new digital financial-services venture may also need product designers, software engineers, data scientists, user-experience specialists and people with experience of scaling technology platforms.

The CEO must be prepared to recruit capabilities that the organisation does not currently possess.

This does not mean that internal employees should be overlooked. Experienced staff often understand the company’s customers, operational weaknesses and market opportunities better than external recruits. The most effective approach is frequently to combine institutional knowledge with specialist entrepreneurial and technical talent.

The Peruvian digital wallet Yape, developed within Banco de Crédito del Perú, illustrates this principle. McKinsey’s account describes how the venture was organised around product development, engineering and design capabilities rather than relying exclusively on traditional banking structures.

Its development shows the value of giving cross-functional teams clear responsibility for product outcomes and customer engagement.

Credicorp’s 2025 annual report provides a more recent indication of its scale: Yape had 19.1 million registered users and 15.9 million monthly active users at the end of that year. These are different measures and should not be treated as interchangeable.

The wider lesson is that a new venture may need a different operating culture from the organisation that created it.

Employees must be able to test ideas, challenge assumptions and report failure without automatically damaging their careers. At the same time, experimentation must remain subject to financial controls, customer protections and regulatory requirements.

Psychological safety does not mean an absence of accountability. It means that employees can raise problems and test reasonable ideas without fear of punishment simply because an experiment did not produce the intended result.

Governance: giving ventures freedom without losing control

The relationship between a new venture and its parent company presents another difficult management decision.

If the venture is integrated too closely into the existing organisation, it may inherit approval procedures, technology constraints and management hierarchies that prevent it from moving quickly.

If it is separated completely, it may lose access to the parent’s customers, infrastructure, brand, financing and distribution networks.

The CEO must establish an appropriate balance.

Some ventures may remain independent subsidiaries. Others may eventually become part of an existing business unit or operate as shared platforms serving several divisions.

The structure should reflect the commercial purpose of the venture, its regulatory obligations and the capabilities it needs from the parent company.

This is particularly important in financial services, healthcare, telecommunications and other regulated industries, where rapid product development cannot override requirements for data protection, consumer safeguards, financial reporting and risk management.

Governance should therefore be designed at the beginning rather than treated as an administrative issue to be resolved after a product becomes successful.

A venture needs clear ownership of its profit and loss, customer relationships, technology, intellectual property and regulatory responsibilities. Without these arrangements, internal departments can end up competing for control of the same customers, channels and revenue.

The CEO’s responsibility is to prevent organisational politics from undermining commercial execution.

What the argument means for African and Zimbabwean businesses

The debate over corporate venture building is particularly relevant to African economies, where many established businesses face the challenge of expanding in markets with limited access to long-term financing, infrastructure constraints and relatively small pools of specialist talent.

For Zimbabwe, the strategic implications extend across banking, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, retail and logistics.

The country has businesses with established customer bases, distribution networks, technical expertise and valuable market knowledge. Yet these assets do not always translate into new commercial ventures.

In some organisations, management attention is absorbed by the immediate challenges of working capital, foreign-exchange exposure, energy costs, taxation, regulatory uncertainty and maintaining existing operations. These are real constraints, not simply excuses for a lack of innovation.

However, companies that concentrate exclusively on managing these pressures may miss opportunities to develop new products and services around their existing capabilities.

Banking and financial services

Zimbabwean financial institutions could examine opportunities beyond conventional deposit-taking and lending.

Digital payments, merchant services, financial technology platforms, data-driven credit assessment and specialised financial products for small businesses represent areas where established institutions may be able to develop new revenue streams.

The opportunity is not necessarily to create another banking application. It is to solve specific problems faced by customers and businesses, such as payment reconciliation, access to working capital, transaction costs and financial record-keeping.

Any such venture would need to operate within the applicable financial-services, cybersecurity and consumer-protection frameworks.

Mining and mineral beneficiation

Mining companies could explore new businesses around mineral processing, engineering services, equipment maintenance, geological data, logistics and specialist supply chains.

Zimbabwe’s mineral resources create opportunities beyond extracting and exporting commodities. But beneficiation requires more than a government policy announcement or the construction of a processing plant.

It depends on reliable electricity, technical skills, financing, infrastructure, access to markets and commercially competitive production costs.

A mining group with established operations may be able to develop additional businesses using its existing technical expertise and infrastructure. However, each proposal must be evaluated against the economics of the specific mineral and processing activity.

Agriculture and manufacturing

Agricultural companies could build businesses around storage, cold-chain logistics, processing, packaging, distribution and market information.

Manufacturers could develop after-sales services, maintenance contracts, specialised components and digital systems that improve customer productivity.

Such ventures may be more realistic than entering entirely unfamiliar industries because they build on capabilities the parent company already understands.

The strategic opportunity is to move from selling a single product towards providing a wider commercial solution.

Telecommunications and technology

Telecommunications businesses have opportunities to expand into cloud services, enterprise connectivity, data management, cybersecurity, digital payments and business software.

But these markets require investment in technical capabilities, reliable infrastructure and customer support. Companies must also distinguish between services that can generate sustainable revenue and projects that simply add complexity to an existing operation.

For Zimbabwean businesses, partnerships with regional technology companies and international providers could help reduce the cost of developing new capabilities independently.

The wider point is that African companies do not need to reproduce the scale or investment models of Silicon Valley. They need to identify commercially viable problems in their own markets and build businesses capable of solving them efficiently.

The board’s responsibility: patient capital must still have limits

Although the CEO has the central executive role, the board of directors must provide the governance and oversight necessary to ensure that venture building does not become an excuse for uncontrolled spending.

New ventures should not be assessed solely against the profit margins of mature business units. Their performance should be measured according to their stage of development.

During the initial validation stage, the board should examine whether the venture has identified a genuine customer problem and whether customers are willing to use or pay for the proposed solution.

As the venture gains momentum, the emphasis should shift towards customer acquisition, retention, revenue growth and the ability to scale.

At the sustainability stage, management must demonstrate that the business can generate reliable operating performance and move towards profitability.

Finally, an established venture may be assessed on its ability to enter adjacent markets, introduce additional products or expand geographically.

This staged approach allows the board to support long-term investment without abandoning financial accountability.

The CEO must also communicate the financial consequences of the strategy honestly. Investors should understand how much capital is being committed, the risks involved, the milestones expected and the circumstances under which management would terminate or restructure a venture.

A credible growth strategy is not one that promises every investment will succeed. It is one that demonstrates how the organisation will learn, allocate resources and protect capital when assumptions prove wrong.

The danger of innovation theatre

There is a growing tendency among companies to present digital transformation, artificial intelligence and innovation as evidence of strategic progress.

But announcing an innovation hub, establishing a technology partnership or launching a pilot does not necessarily create a viable business.

Innovation becomes commercially meaningful only when it solves a customer problem, generates revenue, improves productivity or creates a defensible competitive advantage.

Companies can spend considerable sums on technology projects that have little connection to their commercial priorities. They can also establish venture funds or innovation departments without giving them the authority, talent or capital required to operate effectively.

This is innovation theatre: the appearance of transformation without the underlying changes in decision-making, incentives and resource allocation.

The CEO must guard against it by insisting that every venture has a clear strategic purpose, a defined customer, measurable milestones and an accountable management team.

The ultimate test is not the number of innovation projects announced. It is the number of businesses that become commercially sustainable and contribute to the organisation’s long-term performance.

The next generation of corporate leadership

The traditional image of a chief executive is that of an executive responsible for managing an established organisation, protecting profitability and maintaining operational control.

Those responsibilities remain essential. But the changing business environment demands an additional capability: the ability to design and manage a portfolio of future businesses.

This requires strategic imagination, financial discipline, technological understanding and the confidence to make difficult decisions.

The CEO must know when to protect the core business, when to challenge it, when to invest in an emerging opportunity and when to withdraw capital from a venture that has lost its commercial rationale.

It is a demanding balance. Too much emphasis on the existing business can produce organisational stagnation. Too much enthusiasm for new ventures can weaken financial performance and expose the company to unnecessary risks.

The strongest leadership approach combines both responsibilities.

McKinsey’s analysis makes a persuasive case that venture building should be treated as a permanent corporate capability rather than an occasional innovation exercise. Its survey findings suggest that companies with repeated experience of building businesses are more likely to generate meaningful revenue from those activities.

But the broader strategic lesson extends beyond the survey results.

A company cannot assume that the business model responsible for its success over the past decade will necessarily secure its competitiveness over the next one. Markets change, technology advances and customer expectations evolve. The organisations that endure are those capable of adapting before change becomes an existential threat.

For African and Zimbabwean businesses, this is an especially important consideration. Economic constraints make capital discipline indispensable, but they should also encourage more deliberate thinking about how existing assets, skills and market relationships can be converted into new sources of value.

Ultimately, the CEO’s greatest contribution may not be the efficient management of what the company already owns. It may be the ability to recognise what the company needs to become, mobilise the resources to build it and create an organisation capable of repeating that process.

The defining test of corporate leadership is no longer simply how well executives manage the businesses they inherit. It is whether they can build the businesses that the next generation will inherit.

About the Writer: Brighton Musonza

Brighton Musonza (MBA, BSc Business Management, FCMI) is a Zimbabwean business and economic analyst, journalist, writer and media entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom. He is the founder of The Zimbabwe Mail and The Zimbabwe Financial Mail, independent publications covering business, financial markets, economic policy, investment, corporate strategy and Zimbabwe’s position within the regional and global economy.

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Musonza holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Bradford’s School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Leeds. His professional development includes business analytics training through the Wharton School, the Chartered Management Institute, business analysis and SAP enterprise resource planning technologies. He brings together academic study, professional financial experience and an enduring interest in the institutional and commercial forces that shape economic development.

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