HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Namib Minerals has reported a sharp increase in gold production at its How Mine operation in Zimbabwe following the commissioning of an expanded processing plant, signalling improved operating efficiency and lower production costs as the company prepares for further expansion in 2027.

The Nasdaq-listed gold producer said How Mine processed 52,376 tonnes of ore in October, 27.3% above its average monthly throughput in the third quarter, while gold production rose 21% to 2,396 ounces from a quarterly monthly average of 1,981 ounces.

The improvement came despite a decline in average ore grade to 1.64 grams per tonne from 1.72 grams in the third quarter, suggesting that increased processing capacity helped offset the lower mineral content.

Namib said the expanded mill, commissioned ahead of its mid-October schedule, recorded availability of approximately 94.6%. Metallurgical recovery also improved marginally to 86.7% from 86.3%.

The company attributed the stronger production performance to increased milling capacity, which management believes had previously been the principal constraint on output at How Mine.

Operating costs also declined. Namib reported October C1 cash costs of US$1,155 per ounce, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) fell to US$1,783 per ounce.

Chief executive Tulani Sikwila said the October results provided the first clear evidence that the additional processing capacity was translating into higher production and lower unit costs, with potential benefits for cash generation.

The company expects further cost reductions following planned electricity infrastructure upgrades targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Based on estimated grid electricity costs and assuming completion of the upgrades, management estimates that C1 cash costs could fall to approximately US$1,067 per ounce, with AISC declining to US$1,695 per ounce. The figures are illustrative rather than formal guidance.

Namib expects to publish its 2027 production and cost guidance in the first quarter of next year.

The performance at How Mine is strategically important as the company seeks to strengthen its Zimbabwean operations and advance its wider growth programme, including plans for Redwing Mine.

Sikwila described How Mine as the operating and financial foundation of the business, saying sustained performance would provide a stronger platform for developing Redwing and other growth opportunities.

For Zimbabwe’s gold sector, the latest figures highlight the potential contribution of investment in processing capacity, operational efficiency and reliable electricity infrastructure to improving mine productivity.

However, the projected cost reductions remain dependent on the successful completion of the planned power upgrades and sustained operating performance.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the October figures represent an early indication of the expanded plant’s contribution rather than evidence of a full production ramp-up. Namib said the mill was not yet operating at full capacity throughout the month.

Source: Namib Minerals, November 16, 2026.