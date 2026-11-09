Why Companies That Build New Businesses Could Outperform in Uncertain Markets

IN an uncertain economic environment, the instinct among many corporate leaders is to conserve cash, protect existing operations and postpone investment in new ventures. Yet this defensive approach carries its own risks: companies that concentrate exclusively on protecting established businesses may find themselves poorly positioned when markets shift, technology disrupts traditional industries and new sources of growth emerge.

By Brighton Musonza (MBA)

The argument for building new businesses during periods of uncertainty is at the centre of Daniel Aminetzah in 2025; a senior partner and global co-leader of McKinsey Business Building. His central message is that companies should not regard economic uncertainty as an automatic reason to retreat from investment. Properly managed, it can create an opportunity to develop new revenue streams, test emerging business models and strengthen their ability to adapt.

For corporate leaders, the challenge is not simply to invest more. It is to become more disciplined about where capital goes, how quickly opportunities are tested and whether management structures can support ventures that may initially sit outside the company’s established operating model.

Aminetzah argues that companies allocating about 20 per cent of their growth capital to business building are recording an average of two additional percentage points of annual growth, based on McKinsey’s research and annual surveys over the preceding five years. The finding, as presented in the interview, suggests that a relatively defined allocation of growth capital can make a meaningful difference to corporate performance.

However, the wider lesson is not that every company should automatically dedicate the same proportion of its investment budget to new ventures. The more important question is whether management has a deliberate system for identifying opportunities, testing commercial assumptions and moving resources towards businesses with the strongest potential.

Why defensive management can become a strategic weakness

Businesses naturally become cautious when financing costs are high, demand is uncertain and their established operations are under pressure. Protecting liquidity, maintaining profitability and managing existing obligations are legitimate priorities.

The danger arises when caution becomes a permanent corporate philosophy.

Established companies can become so preoccupied with quarterly performance that they lose the capacity to think beyond their current products, customers and revenue models. Investment proposals are judged against the immediate performance of mature operations, while new ventures are expected to demonstrate returns before they have had sufficient time to establish themselves.

This creates a structural disadvantage. A new business may require experimentation, customer development and repeated changes to its operating model. Its early financial performance may therefore look unattractive when compared with an established division that already has customers, infrastructure and predictable revenue.

The result is a familiar corporate contradiction: leadership publicly commits to innovation and diversification, but internal budgeting and performance systems continue to favour the protection of existing business lines.

Aminetzah identifies this tension in his discussion with McKinsey global director Cindy Van Horne. He argues that many chief executives understand the strategic importance of business building but struggle to translate that ambition into organisational action. Their existing businesses demand attention, reporting cycles impose pressure and established structures are often too rigid to accommodate faster experimentation.

The distinction between companies that merely discuss transformation and those that execute it is therefore largely a question of management discipline.

Building a new business requires senior executives to protect the initiative from being crowded out by the immediate demands of the core operation. That does not mean abandoning financial controls. It means recognising that a venture at an early stage must be assessed using measures appropriate to its development stage rather than judged exclusively by the standards applied to a mature business.

Business building is not the same as diversification

One of the important distinctions in Aminetzah’s argument is the emphasis on building rather than simply acquiring or diversifying.

Companies can pursue growth through mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, new product launches, partnerships or investment in existing operations. Business building involves creating a new commercial proposition and developing the capabilities required to deliver it.

That may involve entering a market where the company has little previous experience, developing a new distribution channel or combining existing capabilities in a different way.

The interview offers the example of airline stopover programmes. Rather than treating a stopover as an unavoidable interruption between two flights, airlines can encourage passengers to remain in a destination for longer, turning the journey into an additional tourism opportunity.

The commercial logic is significant because it illustrates how a company can generate value by reconsidering an existing part of its business model. The airline is not necessarily creating an entirely new industry. It is identifying an opportunity within an established customer journey and building a proposition around it.

The example also demonstrates that business building does not always depend on breakthrough technology or radical invention. Sometimes the opportunity lies in reorganising existing assets, partnerships and customer relationships to serve a market differently.

Aminetzah also highlights the growing movement between business-to-business and business-to-consumer models. Traditional B2B companies are developing direct relationships with consumers, while some consumer-facing businesses are exploring opportunities to sell to corporate customers.

This shift has implications for branding, distribution, customer data, procurement and sales capabilities. A company that has historically depended on intermediaries may discover that direct customer relationships offer a new source of commercial value. Equally, a consumer business entering the corporate market must learn to navigate longer procurement processes, enterprise requirements and institutional buying decisions.

The broader point is that established industry boundaries are becoming less reliable as guides to future growth. Companies must understand not only what they currently sell, but also which adjacent markets their capabilities might allow them to enter.

Artificial intelligence is changing the economics of experimentation

Artificial intelligence is emerging as one of the most consequential developments in the business-building process because it can reduce the time and cost involved in testing commercial ideas.

In the McKinsey interview, Aminetzah describes how tasks that once required a team several weeks can, in some circumstances, be completed with AI assistance in minutes. He gives the example of non-technical business builders using AI tools to develop prototypes, test assumptions, identify patterns and produce more tailored business plans.

The significance is not simply that employees can complete existing tasks more quickly. It is that companies may now be able to test a wider range of ideas before committing substantial capital.

Traditionally, developing a prototype, conducting market research, preparing a business plan and assessing customer demand could require significant time and specialist resources. AI tools can assist with research, coding, data analysis, content development and early-stage product design. This can lower the barriers to experimentation, particularly for smaller teams.

But faster experimentation does not automatically produce commercially successful businesses.

AI-generated research can contain errors. Prototypes may demonstrate technical functionality without proving that customers are willing to pay. Market assumptions still require validation, while regulatory, cybersecurity, data protection and operational risks remain management responsibilities.

The competitive advantage therefore belongs less to companies that simply purchase AI tools and more to those that integrate them into a disciplined process of decision-making and learning.

The most useful application of AI in business building may be its ability to shorten the feedback loop between an idea and evidence from the market. A company can develop an initial proposition, test it with potential customers, identify weaknesses and make adjustments before investing in a full-scale operation.

That changes the relationship between capital and uncertainty. Instead of making a large commitment based on a business plan that may contain untested assumptions, management can stage investment as evidence emerges.

For corporate leaders, the task is to combine technological speed with commercial judgement. AI can accelerate the process of evaluating an opportunity, but it cannot assume responsibility for the strategic decision to pursue it.

The capital allocation problem

Aminetzah places particular emphasis on the ability of successful companies to reallocate capital, talent and management attention when circumstances change.

This is a critical point because business building is not merely an innovation exercise. It is fundamentally a capital allocation decision.

Most established organisations have budgeting systems designed around existing departments, annual spending plans and established performance targets. Once capital has been allocated, changing its destination can become difficult, even when market conditions or commercial evidence suggest that another opportunity has greater potential.

Such rigidity can create an opportunity cost. Capital remains committed to activities with declining prospects while emerging businesses struggle to secure the resources needed to grow.

A more adaptable approach requires executives to review their investment priorities regularly and be willing to redirect resources when assumptions change.

This is where a portfolio approach becomes important. Rather than expecting one new venture to deliver the entire growth strategy, companies can test several carefully selected opportunities, monitor their performance and increase investment in those demonstrating stronger commercial potential.

Some initiatives will fail. Others may require a change of direction. A smaller number may develop into significant sources of revenue.

The discipline lies in distinguishing between a venture that is experiencing normal early-stage difficulties and one whose underlying commercial assumptions are no longer credible. Without clear performance measures and decision-making authority, portfolio management can become an excuse for keeping unsuccessful projects alive indefinitely.

Successful business builders therefore need both the freedom to experiment and the willingness to stop investing when the evidence no longer supports the original proposition.

Why leadership commitment matters more than innovation rhetoric

A company cannot build new businesses at speed if its leadership structure continues to operate as though every decision must pass through the same processes used to manage established operations.

Aminetzah argues that business building requires high-level conviction and decisive resource allocation. This places responsibility directly on chief executives and boards.

Senior leaders must establish which opportunities matter, provide access to capital and talent, and create the conditions for teams to make decisions without being paralysed by internal bureaucracy.

That does not mean removing accountability. On the contrary, new ventures need clear ownership, defined objectives and transparent reporting. But their governance arrangements must allow decisions to be made at a pace consistent with the market they are trying to serve.

There is also a cultural dimension. Employees working in established businesses are often rewarded for protecting existing performance, minimising operational risk and maintaining predictable outcomes. Those incentives may discourage the experimentation required to develop new commercial models.

Management must therefore distinguish between reckless risk-taking and calculated commercial experimentation. The former exposes the company to avoidable losses; the latter generates information that can improve investment decisions.

Aminetzah’s observation that successful business building does not require chasing novelty for its own sake is particularly relevant. He argues that companies should concentrate on proven concepts that can be adapted and scaled, rather than pursuing innovation simply because it appears fashionable.

This is a useful corrective to the tendency to equate corporate transformation with expensive technology projects or highly publicised start-up investments. A successful venture may emerge from a familiar business model applied to an underserved market, a more efficient distribution system or a better understanding of customer needs.

The implications for African businesses

The argument has particular relevance for African companies operating in markets where access to affordable capital, reliable infrastructure and advanced technology can be constrained.

In many African economies, businesses face the additional challenge of operating in markets where demand, foreign-exchange availability, logistics and regulatory conditions can change rapidly. Under these circumstances, preserving liquidity is essential. Yet an excessive focus on defending existing operations can also prevent companies from developing new sources of revenue.

For Zimbabwean businesses, the challenge is especially pronounced. Companies operating in sectors such as financial services, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, telecommunications and logistics must consider how technological change and shifting customer expectations could alter their competitive positions.

A manufacturing company, for example, may have opportunities to move beyond selling basic products towards processing, packaging, distribution or specialised services. An agricultural business could develop new revenue streams through storage, processing, logistics and direct relationships with buyers. A financial institution may find opportunities in digital payments, business finance and services for customers underserved by conventional banking channels.

These are illustrative possibilities rather than evidence that any particular venture would be profitable. Each would require market research, financing, operational capability and a realistic assessment of the regulatory environment.

The underlying principle is that companies should examine the commercial value of capabilities they already possess and ask whether those capabilities can support new products, services or markets.

This also has implications for the relationship between large corporates and smaller businesses. Established companies may have capital, distribution networks, customer relationships and regulatory experience, while start-ups can bring specialist technology, speed and a willingness to challenge conventional operating models.

Partnerships between the two can create opportunities, provided the larger organisation does not impose processes so cumbersome that the smaller partner loses its ability to innovate.

The danger of confusing growth with expansion

There is, however, an important qualification to the case for building new businesses: not every company needs to expand into new markets, and not every opportunity deserves investment.

Growth pursued without commercial discipline can weaken a business rather than strengthen it. Companies can spread management attention too thinly, commit capital to unfamiliar sectors and underestimate the costs of building new capabilities.

A new venture should therefore begin with a clearly defined customer problem and a credible route to revenue. Management should understand the size of the addressable market, the competitive environment, the resources required and the time likely to elapse before the business becomes financially sustainable.

The decision to build should also be compared with alternatives. Sometimes improving the core business, investing in productivity or strengthening an existing distribution network may generate better returns than entering an entirely new market.

The portfolio approach described by Aminetzah is useful precisely because it does not assume that every experiment will succeed. It recognises uncertainty and seeks to manage it through staged investment, continuous evaluation and the reallocation of resources.

The objective is not to build businesses for the sake of appearing innovative. It is to create additional sources of sustainable economic value.

The next competitive advantage will be organisational speed

The central message from McKinsey’s research is that the ability to build new businesses is becoming an important measure of corporate adaptability.

Companies that outperform will not necessarily be those with the largest research budgets, the most fashionable technology or the most ambitious transformation strategies. They are likely to be those that understand their competitive advantages, identify emerging opportunities and move resources decisively when the evidence supports a change in direction.

Artificial intelligence is making experimentation faster and potentially less expensive. But technology alone cannot overcome slow governance, fragmented accountability or leadership unwilling to challenge established assumptions.

The harder task is organisational: changing how decisions are made, how capital is allocated and how management evaluates new opportunities.

For Zimbabwean and other African businesses, this is not an argument for taking unnecessary risks in difficult economic conditions. It is an argument for treating uncertainty as a reason to become more strategic, rather than simply more defensive.

The companies best positioned for the next phase of economic change may be those that continue to build while others wait, but do so with careful capital discipline, clear commercial objectives and the capacity to abandon ideas that fail the test of the market.

The future belongs neither to companies that invest blindly nor to those that refuse to move. It belongs to organisations that learn faster, allocate resources intelligently and turn their existing capabilities into new sources of value.

About the Writer: Brighton Musonza

Brighton Musonza (MBA, BSc Business Management, FCMI) is a Zimbabwean business and economic analyst, journalist, writer and media entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom. He is the founder of The Zimbabwe Mail and The Zimbabwe Financial Mail, independent publications covering business, financial markets, economic policy, investment, corporate strategy and Zimbabwe’s position within the regional and global economy.

Musonza holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Bradford’s School of Management and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Leeds. His professional development includes business analytics training through the Wharton School, the Chartered Management Institute, business analysis and SAP enterprise resource planning technologies. He brings together academic study, professional financial experience and an enduring interest in the institutional and commercial forces that shape economic development.

Disclaimer

The views, opinions and analysis expressed in this article are those of the author, Brighton Musonza, and do not necessarily reflect the official position of The Zimbabwe Mail, The Zimbabwe Financial Mail, their editors, publishers or associated contributors.

The article is intended for general information, news reporting and commentary. While every effort is made to ensure that information is accurate, reliable and up to date at the time of publication, no guarantee is given as to its completeness or accuracy. Information may change, and readers are encouraged to consult original sources, official publications and relevant professional advisers where appropriate.

Nothing contained in this article constitutes financial, investment, legal, tax or professional advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any financial instrument, security or asset. Readers should conduct their own research and seek independent professional advice before making decisions.

Where information, quotations, data or research from third-party sources are used, attribution is provided where appropriate. Interpretations, assessments and conclusions represent the author’s analysis and should be distinguished from independently verified facts and the statements of cited sources.

The Zimbabwe Mail and The Zimbabwe Financial Mail accept no liability for decisions, losses or damages arising from reliance on the information or opinions expressed in this article.