HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean equities weakened on Tuesday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) All Share Index falling 0.60% as losses in major counters, particularly FML, outweighed gains in selected banking and industrial stocks.

The All Share Index closed at 499.39 points, while the ZSE Top 10 Index declined 0.69% to 492.11 points and the Top 15 fell 0.64% to 503.14 points.

The market recorded 64 trades, generating turnover of ZWG3.30 million, against a total market capitalisation of approximately ZWG115.36 billion.

The decline suggests a broadly weaker trading session, although performance across individual counters remained mixed.

NMB leads gainers as FML records steepest decline

NMB was the strongest performer among the reported gainers, rising 13.33% to 850 cents. Mashonaland Holdings gained 7.02% to 171.5 cents, while TANGANDA advanced 3.10% to 459.82 cents.

The gains provided some support to the market but were insufficient to offset losses among several counters.

FML was the biggest reported loser, falling 11.71% to 362 cents. GB Holdings declined 10.53% to 8.5 cents, while Rainbow Tourism Group dropped 5.02% to 95 cents.

ZB Financial Holdings lost 3.90% to 768.76 cents, while SACL slipped 1.91% to 5.5 cents.

The divergence between NMB’s strong advance and declines in other large and mid-sized counters highlights the uneven distribution of investor demand during the session.

Sector performance remains predominantly negative

The ZSE’s sector indices showed broad weakness, with consumer-facing and property-related shares among the weaker segments.

The Consumer Discretionary Index fell 5.02%, while the Consumer Staples Index declined 0.80%. The Real Estate Index lost 0.64%, and the Materials Index slipped 0.11%.

The Modified Consumer Staples Index decreased 1.03%, while the New Industrial Index fell 0.67%.

The Financials Index was one of the few positive performers, edging up 0.06% to 517.28 points. The Agriculture Index gained 0.22%, while the Zim National Index advanced 0.04%.

The Mining Index was unchanged at 165.75 points, while the Information, Communication and Technology Index remained flat.

The Small Cap Index also held steady at 100.11 points, contrasting with a 0.22% decline in the Mid Cap Index.

VFEX suffers sharper sell-off

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) recorded a significantly weaker session, with its All Share Index falling 3.60% to 257.85 points.

Despite the decline, trading activity was substantially higher than on the ZSE. The VFEX recorded 308 trades, generating US$1.05 million in turnover, while its market capitalisation stood at approximately US$8.76 billion.

Caledonia Mining Corporation was among the biggest reported fallers, declining 17.23% to US$31.176. Invictus Energy dropped 7.91% to US$0.1013, while Premier African Minerals lost 7.65% to US$1.3864.

Eagle Mining fell 6.63% to US$0.30, while Innscor Africa declined 6.16% to US$1.4648.

The scale of the VFEX decline suggests considerable selling pressure across several counters, although the available trading snapshot does not establish the underlying reasons for the individual share-price movements.

The difference between the two exchanges was particularly pronounced: while the ZSE recorded a modest decline, the VFEX experienced a much steeper fall despite its higher number of transactions and US-dollar-denominated turnover.

ETFs remain flat as property trusts diverge

Exchange-traded funds on the ZSE were unchanged during the session.

CSAG remained at 11 cents, DMCS at 8 cents, MCMS at 145 cents and MIZ at 10.5 cents. Their unchanged prices indicate limited movement in the reported ETF valuations.

Real estate investment trusts showed a more mixed picture. REV remained unchanged at 200 cents, with a market capitalisation of approximately ZWG736.7 million.

Tiger REIT, however, declined 10.62% to 105.41 cents, with a reported market capitalisation of ZWG2 billion.

The contrasting performance highlights the differing pressures facing listed property investment vehicles, although a single session does not establish a broader trend in the sector.

Corporate announcements add to market activity

The exchanges also recorded several corporate announcements on November 17.

On the ZSE, ZECO and RioZim published third-quarter trading updates, while Proplastics had also released its third-quarter update on November 16. Tanganda separately published the results of its extraordinary general meeting held on November 13.

On the VFEX, Old Mutual Limited published a Category 2 terms announcement, while West Property Holdings released its third-quarter 2026 trading update. Karo Mining Holdings also appeared among the latest announcements, including an extraordinary general meeting notice and results.

These disclosures provide investors with additional information about listed companies’ operational performance, corporate decisions and capital-market developments.

Investors assess uneven market performance

Tuesday’s trading session exposed the contrasting dynamics within Zimbabwe’s two equity markets. The ZSE experienced a relatively contained decline, while the VFEX recorded a sharper correction in US-dollar share prices.

For investors, the combination of falling indices and mixed individual share performance reinforces the importance of examining company fundamentals, liquidity and valuation rather than relying solely on headline market movements.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the ZSE’s 0.60% decline was accompanied by particularly steep losses in consumer discretionary stocks, while the VFEX’s 3.60% fall represented the more significant market-wide setback.

The next sessions will be important in determining whether Tuesday’s declines represent short-term profit-taking or a broader change in investor sentiment. Trading data alone, however, is insufficient to establish the cause or durability of the market weakness.