Proplastics Grows Revenue 17% to US$19.5m as Production Expands

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A Zimbabwean plastic products manufacturing company, Proplastics Limited, increased sales volumes by 16% to 6,295 tonnes during the nine months to September 2026, supported by improved production capacity, stable electricity supplies and relatively predictable domestic monetary conditions.

Revenue rose by 17% to US$19.5 million compared with the corresponding period last year, reflecting stronger demand and improved operational performance despite higher raw material costs linked to international supply chain disruptions.

In its nine-month trading update, the company said production volumes increased by 20% to 6,877 tonnes, enabling it to meet customer orders while replenishing stocks of fast-moving products.

The performance points to improving activity in Zimbabwe’s manufacturing sector, where businesses have increasingly benefited from greater exchange-rate stability and improvements in electricity availability.

Higher production supports revenue growth

The company recorded sales volumes of 6,295 tonnes, compared with 5,448 tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

The 16% increase in volumes was accompanied by revenue growth of 17%, suggesting that improved sales activity was the principal driver of the stronger financial performance.

Production increased at a faster rate than sales, reaching 6,877 tonnes, providing additional capacity to fulfil orders and rebuild inventory levels.

Management attributed the performance to continued operational improvements and relatively stable availability of raw materials during the reporting period.

However, the company acknowledged that higher input costs had placed pressure on operations, reflecting international supply chain disruptions and increases in raw material prices.

Electricity stability provides manufacturing support

The company identified improvements in domestic electricity supply as an important factor supporting its operations.

Power availability was more stable during the nine-month period than in previous years, with extended periods of minimal or no nationwide load shedding.

For manufacturers, reliable electricity is particularly important because interruptions can increase production costs, disrupt delivery schedules and reduce the utilisation of installed capacity.

The relatively stable exchange rate also provided a more predictable operating environment, with business transactions predominantly conducted in US dollars.

Management said consistent domestic monetary conditions had helped maintain stability, although global geopolitical developments continued to disrupt supply chains and create challenges around product availability and project completion.

Supply chain pressures remain a risk

Despite improved domestic conditions, international supply chains remained exposed to geopolitical uncertainty and disruptions affecting the availability and cost of imported inputs.

The company said businesses had been required to navigate these external pressures to maintain product availability and complete projects.

Raw material availability remained stable during the reporting period, supporting continuity of production.

However, management expects input prices to remain subject to external pressures, particularly following supply chain disruptions and the early shutdown of several raw material suppliers.

Manufacturing outlook remains positive

The company expressed confidence in its outlook, citing continued investment in manufacturing capacity, stable monetary conditions and improvements in electricity supply.

Management expects additional production capacity to position the business to respond to growing demand across its market segments.

Raw material prices are expected to remain relatively stable for the remainder of the year, although recent cost increases and supplier shutdowns remain potential risks.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the latest trading performance provides encouraging evidence of improving manufacturing activity, with sales, production and revenue all recording double-digit growth.

However, sustaining this momentum will depend on the company’s ability to translate higher production into consistent sales, manage input costs and maintain reliable access to electricity and raw materials.

The 17% revenue increase, supported by 16% sales volume growth, suggests that the company’s expansion is being driven primarily by stronger business activity rather than price adjustments alone.

For Zimbabwe’s broader industrial sector, the performance highlights the importance of predictable monetary conditions, dependable electricity and investment in productive capacity as foundations for sustainable manufacturing growth.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk