Behind Mega Market’s Deals, a New Zimbabwean Capitalism Is Emerging, A Review of Tinashe Mukogo’s Work

THE analysis of Mega Market’s expanding deal-making footprint captures an important development in Zimbabwean corporate finance, but the more interesting story is bigger than one Mutare-based company making what market analyst Tinashe Mukogo of Money & Moves calls “Mega Moves”. What is emerging is a gradual transition in the way Zimbabwean capital is being allocated: from businesses protecting existing assets to shareholders actively recycling capital, consolidating fragmented industries and positioning themselves for the next phase of economic growth.

Mega Market’s reported involvement in Dairibord, Lobels and Tanganda provides an unusually clear window into that transition. But it would be a mistake to interpret these transactions merely as evidence that one ambitious company has become unusually active. They point to a market in which control, distribution, brands, manufacturing capacity and cash-generating assets are increasingly being treated as tradable strategic resources.

That distinction matters because Zimbabwe has historically had a shallow market for corporate control. Companies have often been built, inherited, recapitalised and retained rather than systematically bought and sold. The emergence of a more active acquisition market therefore represents something more consequential than a few corporate transactions: it could be the beginning of a more mature capital-allocation ecosystem.

Mega Market is not simply buying companies

Mukogo is right to identify Mega Market as an increasingly visible participant in Zimbabwe’s M&A market. The company has emerged from its Mutare base into a wider investment platform with interests extending across consumer goods and listed equities.

The Dairibord transaction is particularly revealing. Dairibord disclosed in July that Equivest Asset Management, Mega Market and Mutare Mart & Exchange were negotiating with a third party over the disposal of a combined holding exceeding 51 percent. That would constitute a change of control if completed. Mega Market itself is reported to hold about 23.92 percent of Dairibord.

This is not simply a shareholder cashing out. It raises the more interesting question of capital recycling.

If Mega Market sells Dairibord and deploys the proceeds into Lobels, the company would effectively be moving capital from a minority position in a listed dairy and food manufacturer into an asset where it could potentially exercise much greater strategic influence. That is a fundamentally different investment proposition.

A 20 percent or 25 percent shareholder can influence a company. A 100 percent owner can redesign it.

The Dairibord transaction tells us more about Zimbabwe than Mega Market

The prospective Dairibord transaction is arguably the most important part of Mukogo’s analysis because it demonstrates why strategic buyers are increasingly interested in Zimbabwean companies despite the country’s difficult operating environment.

Dairibord possesses something that is difficult and expensive to recreate: manufacturing capacity, established brands, distribution infrastructure and consumer recognition. Its portfolio includes milk, beverages and foods, while its operations extend beyond a single product category.

More importantly, Dairibord’s underlying operating performance in 2026 complicates the argument that the company is simply a low-margin business waiting to be sold. In the first quarter, volumes increased 26 percent, revenue reached US$39.4 million and beverages, foods and liquid milk all recorded double-digit volume growth.

That makes the prospective transaction much more interesting.

A strategic buyer is not necessarily buying Dairibord because its existing margins are spectacular. It may be buying the platform: factories, brands, distribution, procurement relationships, route-to-market capability and the opportunity to introduce new capital and management expertise.

That is precisely where an M&A analysis needs to go beyond share prices and historical profit margins.

Varun’s interest is about strategic scale

The reported interest from Varun Beverages makes strategic sense because the Indian beverage group has already established a substantial manufacturing and distribution footprint in Zimbabwe and across several African markets.

The potential acquisition would take Varun beyond the traditional economics of carbonated soft drinks and into a broader food-and-beverage platform. Dairibord would bring dairy, foods and beverages into an organisation already possessing considerable manufacturing, distribution and procurement capabilities.

The strategic logic is therefore less about buying “a dairy company” and more about acquiring scale in Zimbabwe’s consumer economy.

That distinction is crucial.

A multinational does not necessarily need Zimbabwe to become a spectacularly fast-growing economy to justify such an investment. It needs the acquired business to generate sufficient cash, provide strategic distribution advantages and offer opportunities for operational improvement.

This is why assets with established brands can become particularly attractive during periods of economic uncertainty. Building a national distribution network from scratch can take years. Buying one can take a transaction.

But Mukogo’s margin argument needs a qualification

Mukogo makes a reasonable case that Dairibord’s historical margins leave room for improvement. Yet judging the attractiveness of the company primarily through operating margins risks understating the economics of the transaction.

Dairibord’s first-quarter performance demonstrates that volume expansion is already occurring. The company increased beverage volumes by 29 percent, foods by 31 percent and liquid milk by 15 percent.

The bigger question is therefore whether an acquirer can convert that volume growth into stronger margins.

Zimbabwean manufacturers face unusually high structural costs. Electricity shortages force businesses to spend on alternative power, water constraints increase production costs and imported inputs expose manufacturers to currency, fuel and logistics pressures. Dairibord itself highlighted these pressures in its 2026 trading update.

A strategic investor with greater purchasing power, stronger procurement systems, cheaper access to capital and broader regional distribution could potentially improve those economics.

The value of Dairibord consequently lies not only in what it earns today but in what a better-capitalised owner believes it can earn tomorrow.

That is one of the fundamental reasons companies acquire other companies.

Lobels may actually be the more revealing transaction

If the reported Mega Market acquisition of Lobels proceeds, the strategic logic could be even clearer.

Mega Market’s existing consumer-staples distribution activities and Lobels’ bakery operations occupy adjacent parts of the same value chain. Flour, distribution, wholesale relationships, retail penetration and bakery products can potentially be brought closer together.

This is vertical and horizontal logic operating simultaneously.

Imagine a distributor that does not merely move flour and household staples but also controls a major downstream food manufacturer. Its bargaining position changes. Its distribution fleet becomes more valuable because it can carry a wider product basket. Procurement becomes more important because purchasing scale can be consolidated. Retail relationships become more valuable because more products can be placed through the same channels.

This is how a distribution company can gradually become a consumer-products group.

It is also why comparing Mega Market merely with a conventional investment company may miss the point. The more interesting comparison is with Zimbabwean groups such as Innscor, which have historically built value by controlling a collection of businesses across complementary parts of the food and consumer economy.

Private equity needs exits — and Zimbabwe needs more of them

The reported Lobels transaction also illustrates a much bigger problem in Zimbabwe’s private-equity market: entry is easier than exit.

Takura Capital’s reported involvement in Lobels dates back to its rescue of the business in 2015, including taking on substantial debt obligations. If the company now exits after more than a decade, the transaction demonstrates the unusually long investment horizons sometimes required in Zimbabwe.

That is not necessarily a weakness of private equity. It is a consequence of market structure.

Private equity depends on somebody eventually buying the asset. In a market with few strategic buyers, thin capital markets and limited institutional investment, exit opportunities are naturally constrained.

Zimbabwe therefore needs more transactions like Lobels because each successful exit improves the credibility of the next investment cycle.

An investor puts money into a distressed company, restructures it, grows it and eventually sells it. The next investor then has evidence that Zimbabwean private capital can actually be realised.

That is how an investment ecosystem develops.

The Tanganda transaction adds another dimension

Tanganda provides an additional example of how capital markets and M&A can increasingly overlap.

The 2026 Tanganda rights issue was structured to raise US$8 million, with Rutanhi Beverages acting as underwriter. Mega Market was already a significant shareholder, holding 10.97 percent before the rights issue, according to the transaction circular.

The significance goes beyond the eventual ownership outcome.

Rights issues can become mechanisms through which strategic shareholders accumulate influence without immediately launching conventional takeovers. A shareholder willing and able to provide new capital during a recapitalisation can emerge with a substantially stronger position.

This is particularly important in Zimbabwe, where access to hard currency remains a critical competitive advantage.

Capital itself can become a source of control.

Thirty merger cases should not be mistaken for a mature M&A market

Mukogo’s comparison with South Africa is useful, but the raw number of transactions needs careful interpretation.

Zimbabwe’s Competition and Tariff Commission handled 30 merger cases in 2025 and made decisions on 26 of them, representing a substantial increase from the previous year.

That is meaningful because it demonstrates increasing corporate restructuring and investment activity. But 30 cases does not mean Zimbabwe suddenly has a deep M&A market.

The number is small precisely because Zimbabwe has a much smaller corporate economy, shallower capital markets, fewer large companies and a considerably smaller pool of institutional and strategic buyers.

There is another important qualification: CTC merger cases are not equivalent to every corporate transaction taking place in the economy. The regulatory process captures transactions meeting the applicable merger thresholds and jurisdictional requirements. It therefore should not be treated as a complete census of Zimbabwean corporate deal-making.

The better conclusion is that formal M&A activity is growing from a very low base.

That is still significant.

Zimbabwe’s real M&A opportunity is consolidation

The greatest opportunity may not be spectacular billion-dollar takeovers. It may be the consolidation of fragmented businesses.

Consider Zimbabwe’s informal economy. Thousands of small enterprises operate independently in sectors ranging from food processing and logistics to retail, construction and professional services. As these businesses formalise, many will eventually require capital, management systems and succession solutions.

That creates a potential pipeline for acquisitions.

A successful medium-sized company may eventually discover that buying three competitors is cheaper than building three new branches. A logistics company may acquire a smaller operator to obtain vehicles and routes. A food manufacturer may buy a distributor to secure its route to market. A property company may acquire smaller portfolios rather than develop every building from scratch.

M&A can therefore become one of the mechanisms through which Zimbabwe’s informal economy becomes formal corporate capital.

The market is also creating a succession problem

There is another largely overlooked driver: business succession.

A significant proportion of Zimbabwean privately owned businesses were established by entrepreneurs who are now approaching retirement. Their children may not want to run the businesses, while management teams may lack the capital to buy them.

M&A provides an exit mechanism.

Instead of a successful family business simply disappearing when its founder retires, it can be acquired by a larger company, private-equity investor or management consortium.

That could become one of the largest sources of corporate transactions over the next decade.

Boards should stop treating M&A as a transaction rather than a strategy

This is where Mukogo’s advice to Zimbabwean boards is particularly important. M&A should not begin with the question: “What company can we buy?”

It should begin with: “What capability do we need that would take too long or cost too much to build ourselves?” If a manufacturer needs distribution, buy distribution. If a distributor needs manufacturing capacity, buy manufacturing.

If a company needs technology, acquire a business with the technology rather than spending five years building it.

If a company has excess cash but weak growth opportunities in its existing market, it should consider whether buying another business can produce a better return on capital.

That is strategic M&A.

Buying a company is the easy part

The danger, however, is that Zimbabwean companies could become too enthusiastic about acquisitions without developing the management capacity required to integrate them.

A transaction can look cheap and still destroy value.

Different accounting systems, management cultures, procurement practices, remuneration structures and information systems can make integration extraordinarily difficult. The acquisition of a business does not automatically transfer its entrepreneurial energy to the buyer.

Research on major international acquisitions repeatedly highlights the importance of integration, culture and retaining critical talent. In one McKinsey case, Franklin Templeton’s acquisition of Legg Mason roughly doubled assets under management, but management emphasised that integration required clear goals, communication and careful treatment of different organisational cultures.

The lesson for Zimbabwean companies is straightforward: due diligence determines what you buy; integration determines whether you create value.

The next frontier is the market for corporate control

The most important conclusion from Mega Market’s activity is therefore not that one entrepreneur is making unusually large moves.

It is that Zimbabwe may finally be developing something it has lacked for years: a functioning market for corporate control.

That market requires buyers with capital, sellers willing to exit, financiers willing to fund transactions, advisers capable of structuring deals, regulators capable of protecting competition and stock exchanges capable of providing transparent price discovery.

It also requires institutional investors willing to recycle capital rather than permanently holding strategic positions.

The Dairibord negotiations, the reported Lobels transaction and the Tanganda restructuring sit within this broader architecture.

From survival capital to strategic capital

For years, much of Zimbabwean corporate finance has been about survival: preserving working capital, finding foreign currency, protecting balance sheets and navigating inflation.

The next phase could be different.

Companies that have survived the country’s extraordinary economic volatility are now sitting on valuable distribution networks, factories, brands, property portfolios and customer relationships. Those assets can either remain trapped inside individual companies or become the raw material for a new wave of consolidation.

Mega Market’s activities demonstrate what happens when capital begins moving between those assets.

The real “Mega Move”, therefore, may not be the acquisition of Lobels or the disposal of Dairibord. It may be the emergence of a Zimbabwean corporate culture in which buying, restructuring, scaling and eventually selling businesses becomes a normal part of capital allocation.

For investors, that means looking beyond today’s earnings and asking which companies possess assets that a strategic buyer would find difficult to reproduce.

For boards, it means asking whether they are better owners of their assets than someone else could be.

And for Zimbabwe’s capital markets, it presents an opportunity that should not be underestimated: a deeper M&A market could turn dormant corporate assets into productive capital, provide entrepreneurs with credible exit routes, attract foreign strategic investors and accelerate the consolidation of industries that remain fragmented.

Mega Market may indeed be making “Mega Moves”.

But the larger story is that Zimbabwe’s corporate economy may finally be learning to move capital rather than simply preserve it.