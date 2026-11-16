ZIMRE Holdings Profit Falls 20% Despite 19% Growth in Group Income

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – ZIMRE Holdings Limited increased group income by 19% to US$91.1 million during the nine months to September 2026, but profitability declined as higher insurance claims and weaker investment returns eroded earnings across parts of its regional operations.

The Zimbabwean financial services group reported a profit of US$10.7 million for the period, down 20% from US$13.3 million recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to its third-quarter trading update.

Total insurance revenue increased by 25% to US$68.7 million from US$54.9 million, supported by new business, expansion into additional markets and continued growth from existing clients.

However, insurance expenses increased faster than revenue, exposing the pressure on underwriting margins, particularly within the Life and Pensions business.

The division recorded a claims ratio of 59%, compared with 22% in the prior-year period, while investment income declined by 6% following weak equity market performance in Malawi.

The results highlight the challenge facing regional insurance groups seeking to expand their revenue base while maintaining underwriting discipline and protecting investment returns in volatile financial markets.

Reinsurance business anchors group growth

ZIMRE’s Reinsurance and Reassurance cluster remained its largest contributor, generating income of US$51.9 million, an 18% increase from US$44.1 million in the comparative period.

The division accounted for 76% of group income, slightly above its 75% contribution in 2025.

Growth was supported by new business wins, expansion of existing client relationships and business secured from external markets.

The group also made progress in extending its presence across Western and Central Africa through its Africa Trek strategy, which seeks to establish a broader pan-African reinsurance business through partnerships, entry into new markets and portfolio diversification.

The strategy reflects ZIMRE’s ambition to reduce its dependence on individual markets and build a larger regional underwriting platform.

Property portfolio delivers strongest growth

The Property cluster was among the group’s strongest-performing businesses, with income increasing by 73% to US$6.2 million from US$3.8 million.

Higher rental income, property sales and fair-value gains on investment properties supported the expansion.

Average occupancy improved to 87% from 86% in the comparative period, reflecting additional lettings across the portfolio.

The group described the property business as an important source of cash flow and asset preservation, supporting its longer-term liabilities and property and infrastructure development strategy.

The performance also comes as ZIMRE advances its Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) development in Victoria Falls.

Construction of the Victoria Falls apartments had reached 50% by September, ahead of the planned completion progress of 47%.

Management said the immediate priorities were to maintain construction momentum, control costs and preserve building quality as the development progresses.

Life and Pensions faces claims and investment pressure

The Life and Pensions cluster experienced a more difficult reporting period, with income declining by 36% to US$16.8 million from US$20.2 million.

The decline was largely attributed to lower investment income following weaker stock market performance in Malawi.

Nevertheless, insurance revenue increased by 36% to US$13.3 million from US$9.8 million, reflecting new products, market diversification and stronger business development across domestic and regional markets.

Individual Life accounted for 77% of business written, down from 80% in the prior period, while Employee Benefits increased its contribution to 23% from 20%.

Insurance service expenses increased by 57%, largely because of higher claims and acquisition costs.

The group said it was developing initiatives to improve its product offering while managing claims exposure and the cost of acquiring new business.

Wealth management expands as micro-lending recovers

ZIMRE’s Wealth Management cluster recorded a 22% increase in income to US$3.9 million from US$3.4 million.

Micro-lending and asset management provided the strongest support, with their respective core revenues increasing by 29% and 50%.

The performance indicates stronger demand for the group’s financial services and an expanding asset management base.

Management said the microfinance business was concluding arrangements for additional credit facilities while restructuring existing funding arrangements.

The initiatives are intended to strengthen lending capacity, recover market share and improve the quality of the loan book.

Short-term insurance and broking deliver mixed results

The Short-term Insurance cluster recorded income of US$3.74 million, broadly unchanged from the previous period.

Bonds and guarantees, together with credit insurance, accounted for 65% of insurance revenue, compared with 63% in 2025.

Credit insurance recovered towards the end of the reporting period following a slower first half.

Meanwhile, the Insurance Broking business recorded a 4% decline in income to US$980,000 from approximately US$1 million.

Despite the weaker revenue performance, the division secured additional mandates in established and new markets, broadening its potential future revenue base.

Capital restructuring targets regional expansion

ZIMRE is progressing with the first phase of the Emeritus Reinsurance capital raise, which involves restructuring its reinsurance cluster.

According to the trading update, most processes had reached approval and notification stages by the end of the reporting period.

The restructuring is intended to establish a stronger platform for subsequent capital mobilisation, expand underwriting capacity and support the group’s regional growth ambitions under its Great Africa Trek strategy.

The proposed capital initiative is strategically important as reinsurers require adequate capital to support larger underwriting commitments, manage risk exposure and compete for business across multiple jurisdictions.

Zimbabwe’s economic stability supports business outlook

ZIMRE’s latest performance comes against a relatively stable domestic economic backdrop.

The group cited Zimbabwe’s 8.3% economic growth in 2025 and the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 5% growth in 2026, although the outlook for 2027 is more cautious because of the anticipated effects of an El Niño-induced drought.

Annual ZiG inflation declined to 2.9% in August before increasing to 3.7% in September amid higher international oil prices.

Foreign currency reserves backing the Zimbabwe Gold currency exceeded US$2 billion, supporting exchange-rate stability within the ZWG26-27 range against the US dollar.

The mining sector also provided significant foreign currency support, with estimated revenue reaching US$9.93 billion during the nine months to September, compared with approximately US$5 billion in the prior-year period.

However, the group noted that regional economic conditions remained uneven, with inflation elevated in Malawi and Botswana.

Outlook: growth, capital and underwriting discipline

As the group approaches the end of 2026, management said its priorities include converting new business opportunities into earnings, strengthening cash generation, improving collections and maintaining cost discipline.

The company is also intensifying engagement with cedants, brokers and strategic partners ahead of the next renewal season.

The success of the Emeritus Reinsurance restructuring, expansion of regional operations and completion of the Victoria Falls property development will remain important strategic milestones.

For investors, the central question is whether ZIMRE can convert its expanding revenue base into stronger and more consistent profitability.

The 19% increase in group income demonstrates commercial growth, but the 20% decline in profit shows that higher revenues alone are insufficient when claims expenses and investment volatility are increasing.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that ZIMRE’s results illustrate the importance of underwriting quality, capital adequacy and investment diversification in the insurance industry. Its expanding African footprint offers opportunities for growth, but sustainable shareholder returns will depend on disciplined risk selection and improved profitability across its operating clusters.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk

Source: ZIMRE Holdings Limited, Third Quarter Trading Update for the period ended September 30, 2026.