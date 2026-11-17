HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has approved a National Artificial Intelligence Charter, establishing a policy framework intended to guide the development and deployment of AI technologies while strengthening oversight, transparency and accountability across the emerging digital economy.

The approval marks a step in the Government’s efforts to establish national principles for artificial intelligence as the technology becomes increasingly influential in business, public administration, education, financial services and other sectors.

The Charter places human welfare, constitutional values and inclusion at the centre of Zimbabwe’s approach to AI, while seeking to ensure that technological advancement supports the country’s wider socio-economic development objectives.

Its approval signals a recognition that AI adoption requires more than access to technology. It also requires governance arrangements capable of addressing ethical risks, protecting the public interest and establishing confidence among businesses, investors and users.

Governance framework targets accountability

At the centre of the Charter is a proposed governance architecture covering strategic oversight, day-to-day coordination and the handling of complaints relating to artificial intelligence activities.

The framework is intended to provide clearer responsibilities for institutions involved in AI development and deployment, while strengthening accountability across the technology ecosystem.

For businesses, regulatory predictability will be particularly important as companies consider incorporating AI into operations, customer services, financial decision-making, data management and industrial processes.

Clear governance arrangements can help organisations understand their obligations and assess the risks associated with deploying automated systems.

The Charter also seeks to establish greater ethical clarity, potentially reducing uncertainty for technology developers, service providers and institutions adopting AI solutions.

However, the practical impact will depend on how the governance structures are established, which institutions are assigned responsibility and how the principles are translated into enforceable policies and operational standards.

Human-centred AI and constitutional safeguards

The Government’s framework identifies four central principles: human-centric development, transparency, inclusivity and alignment with the Constitution and national values.

The human-centred approach places people at the core of AI development, emphasising that technology should support human welfare rather than undermine individual rights or decision-making.

Transparency is intended to encourage greater clarity about how AI systems operate and how decisions involving automated processes are reached.

Inclusivity is equally important in a country where unequal access to digital infrastructure, affordable connectivity and technical skills could widen the gap between those who benefit from AI and those who remain excluded.

The emphasis on constitutional alignment also raises important questions about privacy, access to information, equality, accountability and the protection of individual rights as AI becomes more widely adopted.

These safeguards will matter particularly in sensitive applications such as public services, recruitment, banking, healthcare and law enforcement, where automated decisions can have significant consequences for individuals.

Ubuntu philosophy incorporated into AI policy

A distinctive feature of Zimbabwe’s approach is the requirement that technological development conform to the cultural principles of Ubuntu, or Unhu.

The philosophy emphasises humanity, collective responsibility, dignity and the interconnectedness of communities.

By incorporating Ubuntu into the Charter, the Government is seeking to establish a framework in which technological innovation is assessed not only through commercial performance or efficiency, but also through its wider social consequences.

This could influence how AI applications are designed and deployed in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture and public administration.

For example, AI systems intended to support agricultural productivity would need to consider the needs of small-scale farmers, rural communities and people with limited access to digital services.

Similarly, automated public services should be designed to improve access and efficiency without excluding citizens who lack digital literacy or reliable internet connectivity.

The challenge will be translating these broad cultural principles into measurable standards that institutions and technology companies can apply in practice.

Implications for Zimbabwe’s digital economy

The approval comes as artificial intelligence increasingly reshapes global competition, with governments seeking to attract investment, develop local technology capabilities and ensure that their economies can participate in the emerging AI-driven marketplace.

For Zimbabwe, a national framework could help create a more structured environment for technology investment and encourage local businesses to explore AI applications.

Potential areas of adoption include agricultural forecasting, mineral exploration, financial services, logistics, manufacturing, education and public-sector administration.

In banking, AI tools could support fraud detection, customer service and risk analysis. In agriculture, predictive systems could help farmers interpret weather patterns, assess crop conditions and improve resource allocation.

Mining companies could also use AI-enabled systems to improve equipment maintenance, monitor production processes and strengthen operational efficiency.

However, these opportunities depend on access to reliable electricity, broadband infrastructure, computing capacity, quality data and a workforce with the necessary technical skills.

Without investment in these foundations, the adoption of AI could remain concentrated among a relatively small number of large organisations, limiting its broader economic impact.

Implementation will determine the Charter’s effectiveness

Cabinet approval provides a policy foundation, but it does not by itself establish how the framework will operate in practice.

Important questions remain about the institutions responsible for oversight, the complaints-handling process, compliance requirements and the relationship between the Charter and existing laws governing data protection, communications and digital services.

Businesses will also need clarity on how ethical standards will apply to AI systems developed locally and technologies acquired from international providers.

The effectiveness of the framework will ultimately depend on implementation, institutional capacity, stakeholder consultation and the ability to respond to rapid changes in AI technology.

The Zimbabwe Mail‘s ICT desk views the approval as an important policy development in Zimbabwe’s digital transformation agenda. Its economic value, however, will be determined by whether the Charter moves beyond high-level principles to create practical safeguards, encourage responsible innovation and provide businesses with confidence to invest.

Zimbabwe’s opportunity is to develop an AI ecosystem that combines technological progress with social inclusion and accountability. The challenge is ensuring that the governance framework is sufficiently clear and practical to support innovation without creating unnecessary barriers to investment.