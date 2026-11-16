AXIA Corporation Records Strong Zimbabwe Growth as TV Sales Revenue Jumps 52%

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – AXIA Corporation Limited reported strong first-quarter trading growth across several of its Zimbabwean businesses, with TV Sales & Home, DGA Zimbabwe and Restapedic Lounge recording significant revenue increases as stable domestic economic conditions supported consumer demand.

The diversified retail and distribution group said revenue at TV Sales & Home increased by 52% in the three months to September 30, 2026, supported by a 42% increase in sales volumes, improved average selling prices and an expanded branch network.

DGA Zimbabwe delivered an even stronger performance, with revenue rising by 85% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, while Restapedic Lounge and Restapedic Bedding recorded growth of 37% and 21%, respectively.

The trading update points to improving commercial momentum in AXIA’s domestic operations, although economic difficulties in Malawi and subdued trading conditions in Zambia continued to weigh on its regional businesses.

Zimbabwe operations lead growth

TV Sales & Home was among the group’s strongest performers during the quarter, benefiting from increased customer demand, wider geographical coverage and promotional activities.

Sales volumes increased by 42%, while revenue growth was further supported by improved average selling prices and the contribution of recently expanded branches.

The performance suggests that the retailer is benefiting from a combination of stronger sales activity and increased market penetration in Zimbabwe’s household appliances and electronics market.

DGA Zimbabwe also recorded substantial growth, with revenue increasing by 85% and sales volumes expanding by 52%.

The improvement was driven by stronger performances from its core principals, volume-based transactions and better product availability.

The business also increased distribution across wholesale and retail markets, strengthening its reach among different customer segments.

The results underline the importance of distribution networks and reliable product availability in a market where retailers and distributors compete for consumer spending.

Restapedic benefits from higher-value products

AXIA’s bedding and furniture operations also delivered positive performances.

Restapedic Bedding increased revenue by 21% compared with the same period last year, supported by higher sales volumes and improved average selling prices.

Restapedic Lounge recorded revenue growth of 37%, with volumes increasing by 26%.

Management attributed the improvement to increased production output and stronger sales following the stabilisation of operations at the Sunway City manufacturing facility.

The business also benefited from its strategic shift towards higher-value lounge suites, particularly leather and motion products.

The improved product mix is significant because it allows the furniture business to pursue higher-value market segments rather than relying exclusively on volume-driven sales.

The stabilisation of production at Sunway City also provides a stronger operational foundation for meeting demand and improving product availability.

Transerv expands through branch network

Automotive services and products business Transerv recorded a 16% increase in revenue, supported by 5% growth in sales volumes.

The improvement was attributed to newly opened branches and stronger sales of core products across existing outlets.

The performance indicates that network expansion continues to contribute to AXIA’s organic growth strategy, although the company will need to ensure that new outlets generate sufficient sales to justify their operating costs.

Regional operations face economic pressures

While Zimbabwe operations performed strongly, AXIA’s businesses in Zambia and Malawi experienced more difficult trading conditions.

In Zambia, DGA revenue declined by 14%, while sales volumes fell by 16%.

The company attributed the contraction largely to discontinued agencies during the quarter. Growth from existing agencies provided some offset but was insufficient to compensate for the lost business.

Trading conditions remained subdued amid political and economic disruptions following the country’s elections. The Zambian kwacha also depreciated marginally during the reporting period.

Malawi presented a more challenging environment.

DGA Malawi revenue declined by 21%, while volumes contracted by 45% compared with the corresponding period last year.

The company attributed the deterioration to intensifying competition from the informal sector, constrained consumer purchasing power and lower disposable incomes.

A significant proportion of consumer demand has shifted away from regulated retail outlets towards informal markets, where basic products are available at lower prices.

AXIA also highlighted the effect of an unusually strong comparative period last year, when pricing disparities arising from the depreciation of the Malawian kwacha against the US dollar contributed to higher sales.

The latest figures demonstrate the difficulties facing formal retail and distribution businesses in markets where currency instability, affordability constraints and informal competition influence purchasing decisions.

Zimbabwe’s operating environment provides support

AXIA said its domestic operations benefited from a relatively stable trading environment during the first quarter, characterised by local currency stability, low inflation and proactive policy adjustments.

Foreign currency generation remained an important component of the group’s growth strategy, with sales predominantly denominated in US dollars.

The contrast between Zimbabwe and its regional markets illustrates the importance of macroeconomic stability for businesses operating across multiple African economies.

While stable monetary conditions and improved consumer confidence can support demand, currency shortages, inflation and electricity disruptions in regional markets can undermine sales volumes and operational efficiency.

For diversified groups such as AXIA, managing different economic conditions across markets remains a central consideration in allocating capital and pursuing expansion.

Management targets regional recovery and further expansion

Looking ahead, AXIA said it would continue prioritising organic growth, wider market coverage and convenient access to appropriately priced products.

Management intends to maintain a disciplined pricing strategy, strengthen product availability and preserve liquidity while pursuing its annual performance targets.

The group has also introduced measures to recover lost sales volumes in Zambia and Malawi, where weaker consumer purchasing power and distribution challenges affected first-quarter performance.

In addition to organic expansion, AXIA is considering acquisition opportunities in Zimbabwe and Zambia as part of its broader growth strategy.

The company’s emphasis on liquidity and pricing discipline reflects the importance of balancing revenue expansion with cash generation, particularly in markets where consumers remain sensitive to changes in household purchasing power.

Strong domestic growth, but regional execution remains critical

AXIA’s first-quarter trading update reveals a clear divergence between its domestic and regional businesses.

Zimbabwe operations delivered particularly strong growth, with DGA Zimbabwe, TV Sales & Home and Restapedic Lounge benefiting from increased volumes, improved product availability and expanded distribution.

However, the declines in Malawi and Zambia demonstrate that regional diversification does not automatically translate into consistent financial performance.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that AXIA’s performance highlights the commercial advantages of operating in a relatively stable domestic market while also exposing the risks associated with expansion into economies facing currency and consumer-demand challenges.

The 85% revenue increase at DGA Zimbabwe and 52% growth at TV Sales & Home provide encouraging evidence of domestic business momentum. Nevertheless, the sustainability of that growth will depend on maintaining purchasing power, managing inventory costs and converting increased sales into stronger cash flows.

The proposed recovery of the group’s Zambian and Malawian operations will also be important in determining whether AXIA can achieve its annual targets.

For investors, the next reporting period will provide a clearer indication of whether the strong Zimbabwean performance can be sustained and whether management’s regional recovery measures can reverse the contraction in neighbouring markets.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk