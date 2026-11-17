HARARE, November 17, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s Government has ordered all 92 local authorities to suspend demolitions nationwide, giving residents and property owners an opportunity to negotiate with councils over disputed developments and seek ways to regularise their homes and buildings.

The directive, announced by Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe, applies to all 32 urban councils and 60 rural district councils. Authorities have been instructed to prioritise engagement and negotiated settlements rather than proceed with demolition operations.

The intervention comes amid growing concern over the destruction of homes, informal commercial structures and other developments, with affected residents questioning land allocations, planning approvals and the circumstances under which local authorities enforce building regulations.

Harare City Council has already moved to implement the directive. Acting Town Clerk Advocate Warren Chiwawa instructed departmental heads to suspend all housing demolition activities with immediate effect until further notice.

The memorandum prohibits further demolition operations unless specifically authorised through official communication from the Office of the Town Clerk.

Government seeks negotiated solutions to property disputes

Garwe said the national directive had been communicated through the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Local Government Association to ensure that both urban and rural authorities comply.

The Minister said councils should allow parties involved in disputes to negotiate and explore possible solutions.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume, who chairs the Urban Councils Association of Zimbabwe, said the city would give residents additional time to regularise buildings and properties.

The approach could provide temporary relief to households that have invested their savings in residential construction but face uncertainty over the legal status of their properties.

For many residents, the issue extends beyond compliance with municipal regulations. It involves questions about how residential stands were allocated, whether buyers received valid documentation and why some developments were permitted to proceed before enforcement action was initiated.

Property uncertainty carries economic consequences

The suspension has implications beyond housing policy. Residential property represents a significant store of household wealth in Zimbabwe, where families frequently use personal savings and diaspora remittances to acquire land and construct homes.

Demolitions can therefore destroy accumulated household assets, disrupt family accommodation and weaken confidence in property transactions.

The uncertainty can also affect the property market by making prospective buyers more cautious about purchasing stands and completed homes where ownership documents, planning permissions or development approvals are unclear.

For estate agents, developers, building contractors and suppliers of construction materials, predictable enforcement of planning regulations is essential to maintaining confidence in the market.

The suspension may create an opportunity for local authorities to review disputed developments and clarify the documentation required for regularisation. However, the financial and legal position of individual property owners will still depend on the circumstances of each case.

Government distinguishes council enforcement from private disputes

Garwe also sought to distinguish demolitions carried out by local authorities from disputes between private parties.

He said some incidents circulating on social media had been incorrectly presented as council-led demolition operations, when they involved disagreements between landlords, tenants or other parties.

The Minister cited reports from Binga, where he said a dispute involving a lease agreement and alleged non-payment of rent had been portrayed as a demolition by local authorities. He also disputed reports of demolition activity in Mabelreign, saying he had personally visited the area.

His comments highlight the importance of distinguishing between municipal enforcement, private contractual disputes and court-directed processes when reporting property-related incidents.

The nationwide suspension should not, however, be interpreted as an automatic cancellation of court orders, a transfer of ownership rights or a blanket approval of developments that do not comply with planning regulations.

Regularisation process will be critical

The effectiveness of the directive will depend on what happens during the suspension period.

Councils will need to establish transparent procedures for residents to submit ownership documents, allocation letters, building plans and other relevant records. They will also need to explain which properties can be regularised, what requirements remain outstanding and which developments cannot legally be approved.

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Residents’ Associations chairperson Shamva Chikomba welcomed the intervention, saying it would give affected communities an opportunity to engage local authorities and resolve outstanding compliance issues.

The organisation called for sufficient time for residents to understand regulatory requirements and work with councils towards practical solutions.

A credible regularisation process could help reduce disputes, improve municipal records and strengthen the administration of urban and rural settlements. It would also give property owners greater clarity about the legal status of their investments.

However, regularisation should not become an automatic amnesty for unlawful land allocations or construction on protected land, wetlands and sites reserved for public infrastructure.

The Government faces the challenge of protecting residents from abrupt and potentially damaging enforcement while maintaining the integrity of urban planning and property regulation.

The Zimbabwe Mail news desk notes that the suspension offers immediate breathing space for affected households and property owners, but its long-term economic value will depend on whether the Government and local authorities establish a fair, consistent and transparent resolution process.

For Zimbabwe’s property market, the central issue is not simply whether demolitions stop. It is whether residents, investors and developers can have confidence that land allocation, building approval and enforcement decisions will be administered predictably and in accordance with the law.