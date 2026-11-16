Kavango Resources Uses 3D Modelling to Refine Botswana Copper Exploration Targets

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Kavango Resources plc has strengthened its copper and silver exploration strategy in Botswana after completing an independent regional-scale geological modelling study designed to identify and prioritise mineral targets beneath the extensive sand cover of the Kalahari Copper Belt.

By Tina Musonza

The study, undertaken by specialist geoscience consultancy Mira Geoscience Asia-Pacific Pty Ltd, has produced a three-dimensional geological model mapping the D’Kar Formation and its underlying contact with the Ngwako Pan Formation, a geological boundary considered important in controlling sediment-hosted copper-silver mineralisation.

The modelling covers a substantial portion of Kavango’s exploration interests and incorporates more than 7,600 drill holes drawn from the company’s exploration activities and third-party geological databases.

For Kavango, the results represent an important step towards improving the geological understanding of its Botswana portfolio and directing future drilling towards areas with stronger mineral exploration potential.

The company said the model provides what it believes is the first consistent regional-scale representation of the prospective D’Kar–Ngwako Pan contact across its area of interest.

3D modelling targets concealed copper-silver deposits

The Kalahari Copper Belt is an established copper exploration province in Botswana, where extensive geological cover presents challenges for conventional surface-based exploration.

Kavango’s latest study addresses this limitation by reconstructing the geometry of the D’Kar Formation and its basal contact beneath the Kalahari sands.

The model maps both the upper and lower boundaries of the formation, including geological structures associated with major folds and synformal troughs.

These interpretations are important because the contact between the D’Kar and Ngwako Pan formations represents a prospective redox boundary associated with sediment-hosted copper-silver mineralisation.

By improving its understanding of the geological architecture, Kavango aims to distinguish more effectively between prospective structures and less attractive exploration targets.

The company will integrate the model with existing airborne magnetic and electromagnetic surveys, ground geophysical investigations, soil geochemical results and historical drilling information to refine its exploration priorities.

Seven years of geological data underpin study

The modelling builds on approximately seven years of regional data compilation and exploration work undertaken by Kavango across its Kalahari Copper Belt portfolio.

The database of more than 7,600 drill holes provides a substantial geological information base for interpreting formations and structures beneath areas where surface geological evidence is limited.

Mira Geoscience’s involvement brings specialist expertise in integrated three-dimensional geological and geophysical modelling, an increasingly important component of modern mineral exploration.

The consultancy, which operates from Vancouver, Perth and Brisbane, reviewed and consented to the technical statements attributed to it in the company’s announcement.

Kavango said the resulting geological interpretations are proprietary and will be used to guide future exploration across its 16 licences.

Chief Executive Officer Jasper Musadaidzwa said the work had improved the company’s understanding of the geological architecture across its exploration portfolio.

By mapping the geometry of the D’Kar Formation and its prospective basal contact at regional scale, the company believes it is better positioned to identify and rank drilling targets concealed beneath the Kalahari cover.

Khoemacau and Motheo provide regional geological context

An important implication of the study is its potential to identify additional copper-silver mineralisation beyond currently recognised deposits.

Kavango said its geological interpretations support the view that further mineralisation may occur beneath cover to the southwest of the known shallow deposits associated with the Khoemacau and Motheo mining operations.

The two operations provide important regional geological context for exploration within Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt.

However, identifying prospective geological structures does not establish the presence of commercially recoverable mineral deposits. Further exploration, particularly drilling, will be required to test the targets and determine whether economically significant mineralisation exists.

The distinction is important for investors assessing exploration companies, where geological interpretations can improve exploration efficiency but do not necessarily translate into commercially viable discoveries.

Exploration technology increasingly important to mining investment

Kavango’s modelling programme reflects a broader shift towards data-intensive mineral exploration, particularly in geological environments where extensive surface cover makes traditional exploration methods less effective.

Three-dimensional geological modelling allows exploration companies to combine historical drilling, geophysical measurements and geological interpretations into integrated models that can help identify structures and prioritise exploration expenditure.

For junior mining companies, this approach can improve capital allocation by directing drilling towards targets supported by multiple geological datasets rather than relying primarily on isolated surface anomalies.

Nevertheless, geophysical models remain interpretive and can produce more than one possible geological explanation. Their commercial value ultimately depends on confirmation through physical exploration.

Kavango acknowledged these limitations, cautioning that the model does not guarantee mineral discoveries, successful drilling or economically recoverable resources.

Botswana portfolio remains central to growth strategy

Kavango, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange, has continued to develop its Botswana exploration portfolio through regional data acquisition and the application of advanced geological interpretation techniques.

The latest modelling exercise strengthens the technical foundation for its next phase of exploration, although the company has not established through this study alone that the identified targets contain economic copper or silver deposits.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the significance of the announcement lies primarily in the improvement of exploration intelligence rather than the confirmation of new mineral resources.

For Botswana’s mining industry, the application of integrated geophysical modelling could help unlock exploration opportunities beneath areas previously considered difficult or expensive to investigate.

For investors, the next important milestones will be the identification of priority drilling targets, subsequent exploration results and evidence that the geological interpretations translate into confirmed mineralisation.

Ultimately, the commercial value of Kavango’s latest work will be determined not by the sophistication of its geological model, but by what drilling reveals beneath the Kalahari sands.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk

Source: Kavango Resources plc company announcement, November 16, 2026.