France Faces New African Diplomatic Test Over Francophonie Leadership

PHNOM PENH, November 14, 2026 – France’s diplomatic influence in Africa faces another test as Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) contest the leadership of the world’s largest French-speaking organisation, exposing divisions that could further weaken Paris’s ability to shape political relationships across the continent.

The dispute centres on the election of the next secretary-general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), scheduled for November 16 during the organisation’s summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Rwanda’s incumbent secretary-general, Louise Mushikiwabo, is seeking a third term, while DR Congo has nominated Juliana Lumumba, the daughter of the country’s independence leader, Patrice Lumumba.

French President Emmanuel Macron is reportedly backing former Romanian prime minister Dacian Cioloș as a compromise candidate, hoping to prevent a confrontation between two African members whose relations have deteriorated sharply over the conflict in eastern Congo.

Business Insider Africa reported on November 14 that the leadership dispute has placed France in a difficult diplomatic position, with Macron seeking consensus while Rwanda remains committed to Mushikiwabo’s candidacy.

The contest is particularly sensitive because it involves two countries with substantial French-speaking populations but different colonial histories. Both were formerly administered by Belgium rather than France, demonstrating how the Francophonie’s political reach extends beyond the traditional boundaries of France’s former African empire.

Macron caught between competing African interests

France’s involvement reflects the delicate position Paris occupies within the Francophonie. Although it remains the organisation’s largest financial contributor, its political influence is increasingly challenged by African governments seeking greater control over institutions that represent their linguistic and diplomatic interests.

According to Business Insider Africa, the French presidency has emphasised the importance of finding a consensus candidate capable of securing broad support among member states.

Rwanda, however, has rejected the proposed compromise. Its foreign minister, Olivier Nduhungirehe, has maintained that Mushikiwabo will remain in the contest.

DR Congo has taken a different approach, indicating that it could withdraw Lumumba’s nomination if Rwanda also abandons its candidate, creating an opportunity for a negotiated settlement.

Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner has said her government would be prepared to withdraw its candidate to facilitate the emergence of a consensus.

The position gives Kinshasa room to present itself as open to compromise while maintaining pressure on Kigali over the leadership question.

For Macron, the challenge is to prevent the dispute from becoming another visible setback for French diplomacy in Africa.

The Francophonie is more than a language organisation

The OIF brings together 90 states and governments through cooperation in education, culture, diplomacy and economic development. Its membership includes countries where French is an official language, those where it is widely spoken and governments that participate through broader institutional relationships.

Its influence is therefore not confined to language promotion. The organisation provides a diplomatic platform through which governments can develop partnerships, coordinate positions and strengthen international visibility.

Business Insider Africa reported that the organisation has an approved 2026 budget of €67.8 million, with France contributing €15.6 million in mandatory annual funding and Canada €10.9 million.

DR Congo contributes €85,273 annually, compared with Rwanda’s €35,000. Romania, whose former prime minister is reportedly Macron’s preferred compromise candidate, contributes €610,946.

Financial contributions do not determine voting rights, but the figures illustrate the different levels of financial participation among members.

DR Congo’s influence also reflects its considerable French-speaking population, making its participation strategically important to an organisation seeking to maintain its relevance as Africa’s demographic and linguistic weight grows.

Eastern Congo conflict deepens the diplomatic divide

The leadership contest cannot be separated from the deteriorating relationship between Rwanda and DR Congo.

Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Kigali of supporting the M23 armed group operating in eastern Congo. Rwanda denies the allegations, while the conflict has generated regional insecurity, diplomatic confrontation and international pressure for a political settlement.

The rivalry has increasingly affected relations between the two governments across several diplomatic platforms.

Business Insider Africa reported that DR Congo has threatened to leave the Francophonie if Mushikiwabo secures another term, raising the prospect of a significant institutional setback.

Such a departure would be particularly consequential because DR Congo is one of the organisation’s most important African members in demographic and linguistic terms.

Kinshasa has previously argued that the leadership of the Francophonie should reflect the growing importance of Africa within the French-speaking world.

In May 2026, Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya told Reuters that his country’s candidacy was being pursued in a constructive spirit and should not be interpreted simply as an extension of bilateral tensions with Rwanda.

The distinction is important. The organisation’s credibility depends on its ability to operate as a multilateral institution rather than becoming another arena for competing national interests.

France’s wider retreat from traditional African influence

The leadership dispute comes against a broader deterioration in France’s relations with several countries in West Africa and the Sahel.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have moved away from their traditional security relationships with Paris, while Senegal and other governments have demanded changes to France’s military presence and bilateral arrangements.

A series of military coups in the Sahel accelerated the breakdown in relations, with new authorities seeking alternative security partnerships and greater distance from France.

Reuters reported in May 2026 that Paris was attempting to rebuild its continental relationships through a broader diplomatic and economic strategy, including stronger engagement with countries outside its traditional Francophone sphere.

France has increasingly sought partnerships involving trade, renewable energy, infrastructure, education and security cooperation. China, Russia, Turkey and Gulf countries have meanwhile expanded their economic and diplomatic engagement across African markets.

This competition is not simply about military bases or diplomatic representation. It also concerns access to natural resources, infrastructure contracts, energy markets, investment opportunities and political partnerships.

The growing diversity of external partners gives African governments greater room to negotiate, although the ability to convert that competition into sustainable economic benefits will depend on the quality of the agreements they secure.

Africa’s growing demographic weight is changing the balance

The Francophonie leadership contest also reflects a wider institutional question: whether organisations historically shaped by European diplomatic influence can adapt to the growing political and demographic importance of African members.

Africa is central to the future of the French-speaking world. Its population growth, expanding urban centres and rising demand for education, technology and international trade are likely to increase the continent’s importance within the Francophonie.

DR Congo’s position illustrates that changing balance. Its large French-speaking population gives it considerable political significance, even though its financial contribution to the organisation is much smaller than France’s.

The distinction between financial influence and demographic representation is becoming increasingly important in international institutions.

For African governments, the leadership election is therefore about more than deciding who occupies the secretary-general’s office. It is also an opportunity to test whether the organisation can reflect the interests of its expanding African membership.

A difficult election for France and the Francophonie

The November 16 election will test the ability of the organisation to reconcile competing political interests without allowing bilateral conflicts to undermine its institutional purpose.

For Macron, securing a compromise would help demonstrate that France can still influence diplomatic outcomes within an organisation where it remains financially important.

For Rwanda, another term for Mushikiwabo would preserve its leadership position. For DR Congo, the contest provides an opportunity to assert its demographic and political importance within the French-speaking world.

The wider implications extend beyond the two countries. A prolonged dispute could weaken confidence in the Francophonie’s ability to manage internal divisions at a time when international competition for African partnerships is intensifying.

France’s challenge is no longer simply to maintain relationships inherited from its colonial past. It must demonstrate that its partnerships offer contemporary economic, diplomatic and strategic value to African governments.

The future of the Francophonie will depend increasingly on whether its African members see the organisation as a platform for shared interests and genuine representation, rather than an institution whose influence remains disproportionately shaped by its European financial centre.