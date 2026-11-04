NOIC Gives Parirenyatwa US$157,575 Cardiac Surgery Boost

HARARE – The National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe (NOIC) has committed US$157,575 towards strengthening open-heart surgery services at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, in a corporate investment that highlights the growing role of local businesses in supporting specialised healthcare delivery.

The package comprises surgical equipment valued at US$80,575 and a further US$77,000 to cover essential consumables for the treatment of 12 patients. The equipment includes sternal saws, sternal retractors and rib retractors used during open-heart procedures.

The donation is expected to improve the hospital’s capacity to conduct complex cardiac operations and support efforts to reduce waiting times for patients requiring specialist treatment.

The Herald reported that the latest contribution builds on a partnership between NOIC and Parirenyatwa established in 2017, which has assisted more than 200 patients requiring specialised cardiac care.

NOIC Commercial Director Christine Chikwaiti said the company was changing its approach from facilitating treatment abroad to investing in Zimbabwean medical institutions and expertise.

The company had previously helped patients access open-heart surgery in India. Its revised strategy prioritises local treatment, with support extending beyond operations to include post-operative care, medication and other clinical requirements.

“We have decided to support local institutions and expertise to help make Zimbabwe a centre of excellence in cardiac surgery,” Chikwaiti said, according to The Herald.

Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr Simukai Machawira welcomed the contribution, saying the equipment and financial assistance would strengthen the hospital’s ability to perform complex procedures and support medical teams.

The development has implications beyond healthcare. Specialist treatment carried out locally can reduce the need for patients and families to finance overseas travel, accommodation and medical expenses. It may also help retain foreign currency that would otherwise be spent on treatment outside Zimbabwe.

For the wider economy, investment in specialist healthcare creates demand for medical equipment, consumables, technical maintenance, pharmaceuticals and professional services. Building local capacity could support opportunities for distributors, suppliers and healthcare-sector businesses, although the extent of local procurement will depend on the availability and quality of domestic products.

The initiative also highlights the economic value of developing skilled medical personnel and retaining specialist expertise. A stronger domestic cardiac-care system could reduce pressure on households while improving the capacity of public hospitals to deliver advanced treatment.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s analysis is that corporate contributions of this kind can complement public healthcare spending, but sustainable progress will require more than one-off donations. Hospitals need reliable funding for maintenance, replacement equipment, medicines, surgical consumables, specialist training and post-operative services.

The latest NOIC commitment is therefore an important contribution, but its long-term impact will depend on whether Parirenyatwa can translate the additional resources into sustained surgical capacity and improved patient access.

For Zimbabwe, the broader challenge is to turn isolated investments into a functioning specialist healthcare ecosystem in which public institutions, private companies, medical professionals and suppliers work together to reduce dependence on treatment abroad.