Opposition, Rights Groups Launch “Defend the Constitution” Platform to Fight 2030 Term Extension Plan
HARARE — Opposition leaders, constitutional lawyers and human rights activists have formally launched a new civic alliance, the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP), aimed at...
Woman Told FBI Trump Abused Her at 13, Epstein Files Reveal
An allegation of rape against President Donald Trump involving a 13-year-old girl is part of an explosive new tranche of documents released by his...
ZANU-PF Tensions: Obert Mpofu Resorts to Sulking
ZANU PF is facing renewed internal tensions amid reports that veteran party figure Obert Mpofu has reduced his...
Harare Residents Want Mafume Out!!
HARARE – Pressure is mounting on the beleaguered Harare Mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume, after residents and ratepayers formally...
Air Zimbabwe to resume London flights by June – Mangudya
HARARE – Air Zimbabwe will resume flying to London by June 2026 after a 14-year hiatus, Mutapa Investment...
Cassava group rebuts break-up talk as it moves to refinance debt and trim bond size
LONDON - Cassava Technology and infrastructure group has pushed back against mounting speculation over the stability of its...
Editor's Note
Zimbabwe’s Single-Digit Inflation: Stability, Signal or Symptom? A Business and Economic Perspective
Zimbabwe’s return to single-digit inflation has been widely celebrated as a historic turning point after decades of price instability. On the surface,...
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chair
Kevin Warsh, a former bank executive and central bank governor, has been chosen by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve.Trump...
After a day of sharp swings, Wall Street ends nearly where it began
NEW YORK — A day of dramatic swings on Wall Street, including Microsoft’s worst drop in years and a sudden reversal for...
Magaya to Stand Trial on Multiple Rape and Fraud Charges in High-Profile Harare Case
HARARE — The trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya on a series of rape and sexual abuse...
Extraction Without Transformation: The Structural Risks of a Gold-Dependent Economy
Zimbabwe’s deepening fixation on gold mining is no longer just a shift in economic emphasis; it signals a profound distortion in the...
Beyond nostalgia: can vehicle assembly still work in Zimbabwe?
I was born in Mutare in the 1980s. Before Independence, our family lived in Dangamvura. That was home for a long time...
Economics
Zim, China trade tops US$4,3bn
ZIMBABWE-China trade volumes surged to a record US$4,39 billion last year buoyed by the Government’s robust policies, particularly...
Zimbabwe trade deficit falls 344pc from US$1,78bn in 2024
Zimbabwe’s external trade position improved markedly in 2025 after its trade deficit declined by 344 percent to US$404...
World News
Trump Demands Barack Obama Arrest
WASHINGTON — The beleaguered United States President Donald J. Trump has amplified unsubstantiated claims about a purported conspiracy...
Entertainment
Ray J Shares Alarming Health Update, Says “2027 Is Definitely a Wrap”
AMERICAN R&B singer and television personality Ray J has left fans deeply concerned after posting an emotional video...
Daring Thief Break into Chikurubi Prison
SOME thieves are just a daring lot.On Sunday night, some thieves broke into the canteen at Chikurubi Farm...
Sports
History-chasing Djokovic and Alcaraz to meet in Australian Open final after epic wins
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic finally beat one of the two men who’ve been blocking his path to...
Arteta: Federer-Nadal relationship shows I can still be friends with Guardiola during title race
LONDON — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta used the friendly tennis rivalry between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal as...
Dating & Relationships
He Destroyed My Marriage, Now He Staying With My Wife and Three Kids, Says Shuttered Hubby
SERIAL con artist Matthew Five has been accused of...
Wife Loses Claim to Husband’s US$120,000 Pension After Affair and Child Outside Marriage
A South African High Court has ruled that a...
Law & Crime
Constitutional Court dismisses Makoni bid to block enforcement of UK divorce ruling
HARARE – The Constitutional Court has dismissed an application...
Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie mourns the loss of her son
Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, are mourning the loss of one of their one-year-old twin sons,...
Teachers accuse Mthuli Ncube of salary hike delay tactics
THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has criticised Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube's assertion that salary increments for civil servants cannot...
UK visa rule changes spark alarm among Zimbabwean care workers
More than 21 000 Zimbabweans have been granted Health and Care Worker visas to work in the United Kingdom in recent years,...
Science & Technology
Beyond Headlines and Gossip: Understanding Econet, Cassava, Liquid, ADC and the Group’s Business and Financial Dynamics
IN the swirl of commentary about Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), Cassava Technologies, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, a simplistic narrative has taken hold:...
Enviroment & Cirular Economy
Zimbabwe power distributor ZETDC signs 30-MW solar PPA
Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) related to the 30-MW Vungu solar farm,...
Food & Beverages
Govt targets unhealthy foods in bold nutrition reform
GOVERNMENT is set to clamp down on the marketing and sale of unhealthy and ultra-processed foods high in sugar, salt and fat...
Agriculture
Producers feel sugar tax pressure
ZIMBABWE’S beverage and sugar producers say the country’s sugar tax continues to weigh heavily on earnings, demand and value chain sustainability, despite...
Food & Agriculture
Producers feel sugar tax pressure
ZIMBABWE’S beverage and sugar producers say the country’s sugar tax continues to weigh heavily on earnings, demand and value chain sustainability, despite...
Enviroment & The Circular Economy
MP squanders constituency funds on booze, groceries
Chiredzi West legislator, Darlington Chiwa, who is facing charges of stealing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) has been remanded in custody to tomorrow...