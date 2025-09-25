Read more

Opposition, Rights Groups Launch “Defend the Constitution” Platform to Fight 2030 Term Extension Plan

HARARE — Opposition leaders, constitutional lawyers and human rights activists have formally launched a new civic alliance, the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP), aimed at...

Woman Told FBI Trump Abused Her at 13, Epstein Files Reveal

An allegation of rape against President Donald Trump involving a 13-year-old girl is part of an explosive new tranche of documents released by his...
ZANU-PF Tensions: Obert Mpofu Resorts to Sulking

Air Zimbabwe to resume London flights by June – Mangudya

Harare Residents Want Mafume Out!!

TV screens case stumbles as witnesses back Mzembi defence

After a day of sharp swings, Wall Street ends nearly where it began

NEW YORK — A day of dramatic swings on Wall Street, including Microsoft’s worst drop in years and a sudden reversal for...

Tanganda mulls rights offer to plug funding gap

ZSE starts the year on a bull run

Asian shares rise, tracking Wall Street gains as Trump backs down on Greenland

Shares in Asia track European markets lower on concern over Trump’s push on Greenland

Magaya to Stand Trial on Multiple Rape and Fraud Charges in High-Profile Harare Case

HARARE — The trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya on a series of rape and sexual abuse...

TV screens case stumbles as witnesses back Mzembi defence

Minister Garwe gives Standard newspaper 48 hour ultimatum

Magaya re-arrested after court appearance as rape trial delayed

Zimbabwe bishops oppose changes to abortion law

Zim, China trade tops US$4,3bn

ZIMBABWE-China trade volumes surged to a record US$4,39 billion last year buoyed by the Government’s robust policies, particularly...

Zimbabwe trade deficit falls 344pc from US$1,78bn in 2024

Zimbabwe’s external trade position improved markedly in 2025 after its trade deficit declined by 344 percent to US$404...

Single-Digit Inflation, Shrinking Demand: Is Zimbabwe Trading an Inflation Crisis for Deflationary Stagnation?

World Bank Sees Zimbabwe Outperforming Global Growth Rate

Rare Single-Digit Inflation Rates Bring Cautious Optimism for Zimbabweans

Zim steps up push for BRICS membership

Economists applaud improved macro stability

When Think Tanks Stop Thinking: A Rebuttal of Prof. Gift Mugano’s Position on Monetary Policy Conformity

Trump Demands Barack Obama Arrest

WASHINGTON — The beleaguered United States President Donald J. Trump has amplified unsubstantiated claims about a purported conspiracy...

South Africa expels Israel’s diplomat prompting a strong reaction from US regime

Trump says ‘very good’ developments around Ukraine

Nigerian military officers will be tried on accusations they plotted a coup

Trump goes full offensive at Davos with Greenland dreams and windmill nightmares

Botswana’s shaddy Boko faces a vote of no confidence

Insecure US regime resorts to increased piracy, targets South African aviation firm in disputed seizure

Teachers accuse Mthuli Ncube of salary hike delay tactics

THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has criticised Finance Minister Prof Mthuli Ncube's assertion that salary increments for civil servants cannot...

Ministry to enforce 3-subject cap at A’ Level to restore exam ‘integrity’

Zimsec A-Level pass rate hits record 95.75 pc

Zimbabwe begins rollout of ICT devices to rural schools

One Tech Tip for Zimbabwean Students: How to Use AI Wisely for Schoolwork

Zimbabwe power distributor ZETDC signs 30-MW solar PPA

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) related to the 30-MW Vungu solar farm,...

FAO Backs Community-Led Forest Restoration and Climate-Smart Livelihoods in Eastern Zimbabw

Flooding worsens in southern Mozambique – AIM report

Zim braces for heavy rains, flash floods

Rains kill 74, damage infrastructure

Producers feel sugar tax pressure

ZIMBABWE’S beverage and sugar producers say the country’s sugar tax continues to weigh heavily on earnings, demand and value chain sustainability, despite...

White Farmers Seek Trump Administration’s Support to Press Zimbabwe on Compensation

Disappearing tractors: War veterans sound alarm over Mnangagwa’s ‘presidential schemes’

Fewer Farmers, Bigger Fields: Zimbabwe Tobacco Output Set to Rise in 2025/26 Season

Potatoes rising demand presents opportunities

White Farmers Seek Trump Administration’s Support to Press Zimbabwe on Compensation

Disappearing tractors: War veterans sound alarm over Mnangagwa’s ‘presidential schemes’

Fewer Farmers, Bigger Fields: Zimbabwe Tobacco Output Set to Rise in 2025/26 Season

Potatoes rising demand presents opportunities

MP squanders constituency funds on booze, groceries

Chiredzi West legislator, Darlington Chiwa, who is facing charges of stealing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) has been remanded in custody to tomorrow...

Zimbabwe Parliament to Resume in February with Packed Legislative Agenda

Drunk MP Causes Commotion in Parliament

Parliament Spent US$372,000 Upgrading Senate President Chinomona’s Private Home

2026 National Budget sails through Parly, with changes