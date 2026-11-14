Nvidia Investors Urge Board to Consider Jensen Huang’s Return

WASHINGTON – Two major Nvidia shareholders have urged the semiconductor giant’s board to take a measured approach to selecting its next chief executive, explicitly leaving open the possibility of founder Jensen Huang returning to the leadership of the company following his sudden resignation.

Altimeter Capital chief executive Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management founder Gavin Baker made the appeal in a joint letter to Nvidia’s board, calling for a deliberate succession process rather than an immediate permanent replacement.

In a letter published by Gerstner on X on Friday, the investors said Nvidia should pursue a “slow, measured, and deliberate process” before making a decision about the company’s future leadership.

The intervention adds pressure to an already sensitive governance situation at one of the world’s most valuable technology companies, whose dominance in artificial intelligence chips has made leadership stability a matter of considerable importance to investors, customers and the wider technology industry.

CNBC, which first reported the investors’ appeal, said Altimeter and Atreides collectively held approximately US$2.13 billion in Nvidia shares based on their latest disclosed positions as at 30 June 2026.

Altimeter held approximately 9.4 million Nvidia shares, valued at nearly US$1.9 billion, while Atreides disclosed a holding of about 1.2 million shares worth almost US$250 million.

Investors resist a rushed succession decision

The shareholders’ letter acknowledged the role of interim chief executive Colette Kress, Nvidia’s long-serving chief financial officer, who has been placed in charge following Huang’s departure.

Kress has served as Nvidia’s CFO for 13 years and is familiar with the company’s financial strategy, operations and relationships with investors.

However, Gerstner and Baker argued that the board should avoid making a permanent leadership appointment before the circumstances surrounding Huang’s resignation and the company’s wider governance questions have been fully examined.

The investors said Nvidia would be “capably led” by Kress during the interim period, while arguing that Huang had earned a deliberate succession process given his contribution to building the company.

Their letter did not demand Huang’s immediate reinstatement. Instead, it called for the board to preserve all options, including the possibility of his return, as more information becomes available.

The distinction is significant. The investors are not simply campaigning for the restoration of the founder; they are asking the board to avoid closing that possibility prematurely.

Governance controversy puts Nvidia under scrutiny

Huang resigned as Nvidia’s president, chief executive and director on 12 November, according to the circumstances described in CNBC’s reporting. The company’s resignation announcement did not publicly state a reason for his departure.

The resignation followed media reports concerning alleged personal relationships and an independent board investigation. These remain allegations and reported matters, rather than established findings of wrongdoing.

CNBC has also reported on separate scrutiny surrounding Singapore-based technology company Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer under investigation by US authorities over allegations that restricted artificial intelligence chips may have been redirected to China.

The reported investigation raises broader questions about export controls, semiconductor supply chains and the responsibility of technology companies to monitor the movement of advanced computing hardware.

There is no basis in the supplied reporting to treat the allegations concerning Huang, the reported personal relationships and the Megaspeed investigation as proof of wrongdoing by the Nvidia founder.

The developments nevertheless create a difficult governance environment for the board, which must protect the company’s commercial interests while ensuring that any investigation is handled independently and transparently.

Elon Musk joins calls for Huang’s return

The campaign to bring Huang back has attracted support from prominent figures in the technology industry.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk said on Friday that he had signed an online petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement. The petition, titled “Stand with Jensen”, claims to have attracted more than 100,000 signatures, including support from thousands of people identifying themselves as current Nvidia employees.

Musk also argued that Nvidia could lose important commercial opportunities without Huang’s leadership, highlighting the founder’s importance to the company’s strategic relationships.

Such interventions demonstrate the extent to which Huang’s influence extends beyond Nvidia’s internal management structure. His relationships with major technology customers, investors and policymakers have been central to the company’s position in the global artificial intelligence industry.

However, public support and online petitions do not determine corporate succession. The responsibility for appointing Nvidia’s permanent chief executive rests with its board.

US-China chip tensions add another dimension

The leadership controversy is unfolding against heightened scrutiny of US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

CNBC reported that a letter from Democratic members of the House Intelligence Committee called on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to testify about the Megaspeed matter.

Lutnick has also agreed to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on 10 December to address questions about the Commerce Department’s role in preventing China from acquiring advanced artificial intelligence chips.

The issue has wider geopolitical implications because Nvidia’s technology sits at the centre of the global race to develop advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Washington’s export controls seek to limit China’s access to certain high-performance computing technologies, while US semiconductor companies continue to navigate the commercial consequences of restrictions on international sales.

The reported investigation involving Megaspeed therefore adds another layer of complexity to Nvidia’s leadership transition, although the allegations remain subject to investigation.

Nvidia faces a defining leadership decision

Nvidia’s board now faces the challenge of maintaining confidence in the company while managing a succession process involving its founder, a long-serving finance executive and significant institutional shareholders.

Huang’s importance to Nvidia extends beyond his position as chief executive. He has been the public face of the company’s transformation from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a central supplier of processors and computing platforms for the artificial intelligence industry.

That makes succession particularly complicated. A new chief executive would need to maintain relationships with major customers, oversee an expanding global supply chain and sustain investor confidence in a business operating at the centre of an intensely competitive technology market.

The Zimbabwe Mail business desk notes that the dispute illustrates a broader corporate governance question: how should a board balance founder influence, shareholder expectations, institutional accountability and business continuity when a company’s identity has become closely associated with one individual?

Gerstner and Baker have made their position clear. They want Nvidia to avoid a rushed decision and retain the possibility of Huang’s return.

Whether the board ultimately considers that option viable will depend on the outcome of its processes, the circumstances surrounding the resignation and its assessment of the company’s long-term leadership requirements.

For now, Kress remains in the interim leadership position, while Nvidia’s board faces one of the most consequential succession decisions in the technology industry.