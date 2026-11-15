Mpilo Hospital Cancer Machines to Begin Operating in Four Months

BULAWAYO – Mpilo Central Hospital is expected to begin treating cancer patients using newly installed radiation therapy equipment within three to four months, a development that could significantly improve access to specialist oncology services in southern Zimbabwe.

By Tina Musonza

The installation marks an important step in expanding the country’s cancer-treatment capacity, potentially reducing the burden on patients who have traditionally travelled to Harare to access radiotherapy.

Mpilo chief executive officer and chief medical officer, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya, said the machines had been installed and were undergoing preparations before clinical services could commence.

Speaking during a tour of the hospital by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube on Friday, Ngwenya said the equipment was expected to accommodate between 60 and 80 patients daily.

He described the development as a major improvement for cancer patients across the southern region, who have faced geographical and financial barriers to accessing specialised treatment.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in its wider reporting on global cancer-care challenges, has highlighted the importance of expanding access to essential treatment services, particularly in healthcare systems facing infrastructure and capacity constraints.

Beyond the cancer-treatment equipment, Mpilo is undertaking extensive renovations and modernisation intended to improve patient facilities, working conditions and hospital hygiene.

Ngwenya said the upgrades would create safer and cleaner clinical environments, helping reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections while improving the overall quality of care.

Meanwhile, Ncube urged residents to verify information about public institutions before circulating claims on social media, arguing that unverified reports could misrepresent ongoing improvements and investment.

The hospital’s planned radiotherapy services represent a significant development for Bulawayo and surrounding provinces. However, the effectiveness of the investment will ultimately depend on the availability of trained specialists, reliable electricity, equipment maintenance and sufficient operational funding.

For patients, the real measure of progress will be shorter journeys, reduced treatment delays and more affordable access to cancer care closer to home.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Health and Business News