HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean dairy and beverages producer Dairibord Holdings Limited said on Monday that its proposed migration from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to the U.S. dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) remains underway, even as antitrust regulators continue reviewing a major stake sale to Varun Beverages Holding (Zimbabwe) (Private) Limited.

In a further cautionary statement signed by Company Secretary Maurice Karimupfumbi and dated Nov. 20, 2026, Dairibord’s board confirmed that a merger notification filed with Zimbabwe’s Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) remains under active consideration.

The transaction involves the proposed disposal of shares held by three significant investors—Equivest Asset Management (Pvt) Ltd, Mega Market (Pvt) Ltd, and Mutare Mart & Exchange (Pvt) Ltd—to Varun Beverages Holding (Zimbabwe), the local bottling partner for PepsiCo.

Dual-Track Corporate Overhaul

Alongside the regulatory review, Dairibord is progressing with plans to voluntarily delist its shares from the local-currency ZSE and immediately list on the VFEX—a move increasingly favoured by Zimbabwean consumer goods manufacturers seeking U.S. dollar capital-raising flexibility and foreign currency dividend repatriation.

Management noted that formal terms and timelines for the bourse transfer will be outlined in a detailed circular to shareholders to be published in due course.

“The Transaction and the Migration, if successfully concluded or implemented, may have a material effect on the market price of the Company’s shares,” the board stated, advising investors to continue exercising caution when trading Dairibord stock following an initial cautionary notice issued on Oct. 22, 2026.

Dairibord Holdings, incorporated in April 1994 and headquartered in Harare, is chaired by N.H.C. Chiromo and led by Group Chief Executive M.R. Ndoro and Group Finance Director L. Mutunga.