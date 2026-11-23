HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s banking sector generated aggregate net profits of $242.4 million (ZiG 6.5 billion) during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, marking an 18.4 percent decline from the $297.1 million (ZiG 7.9 billion) recorded in the comparable period a year earlier, according to data disclosed in the 2027 National Budget.

Presenting the fiscal blueprint to Parliament, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube described the financial system as safe, sound, and inclusive amid expanding loan books and adequate liquidity buffers, though the figures underscore a widening earnings gap compared to regional peers.

Credit Expansion and Shifting Earnings Drivers

Aggregate loans and advances jumped 48.2 percent year-on-year to ZiG 105.3 billion as at Sept. 30, 2026, up from ZiG 71.1 billion a year prior. Ncube attributed the lending expansion to macroeconomic stability and sustained deposit growth, even as analysts note that cooling inflation has curbed the foreign currency and property revaluation gains that previously padded bank balance sheets since 2019.

Regional Profitability Gap

Zimbabwe’s nine-month banking profits lag significantly behind the half-year figures of its Southern African neighbours. South African major lenders reported R82.3 billion in first-half headline earnings (roughly $4.7 billion to $5.4 billion, up 9.3 percent year-on-year), while smaller markets like Namibia and Zambia saw their leading commercial banks pull in approximately $400.33 million and $365 million respectively over just six months.

This disparity is driven by structural limitations such as lower deposit-to-GDP ratios, high transaction costs, and lingering public distrust from past currency reforms.