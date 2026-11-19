HARARE, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe is pushing ahead with an ambitious economic and governance overhaul aimed at clearing nearly $3 billion in overdue debt to multilateral lenders by March 2027, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday.

In a policy statement outlining the southern African nation’s re-engagement strategy, Ncube detailed progress on inflation control, International Monetary Fund (IMF) benchmarks, and compensation payouts to dispossessed farmers—key conditions set by international creditors to unlock fresh concessional financing.

For more than two decades, Zimbabwe has been locked out of affordable international capital markets due to mounting arrears with major global institutions. Following recent discussions at the 2026 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Harare reaffirmed its target to settle overdue obligations to three primary lenders within the next four months: $1.7 billion owed to the World Bank Group, $835 million to the African Development Bank Group, and $433 million to the European Investment Bank.

“Clearing arrears is a means, not an end: it rebuilds confidence, releases concessional finance and creates opportunities for Zimbabweans, the Southern African region and beyond,” Ncube said in the statement. He noted that meeting the March 2027 deadline hinges on securing institutional approvals, maintaining policy discipline, and reaching a sustainable financing arrangement with development partners through grants and long-term concessional loans.

Inflation Cools as IMF Review Looms

Central to Harare’s pitch to creditors is a sharp turnaround in macroeconomic stability. According to Treasury figures, annual inflation for the gold-backed ZiG currency dropped from 32.7% in October 2025 to 4.3% in October 2026. Officials attribute the disinflation to strict fiscal discipline, tight monetary policy, and a commitment to zero central bank financing of government deficits.

Economic growth reached 8.3% in 2025 and is projected to moderate to 5% in 2026, before slowing further to 3.5% in 2027 due to lingering El Niño weather shocks.

The government also reported that it met all five quantitative targets and structural benchmarks for the end-March and end-June 2026 test dates under its 10-month IMF Staff-Monitored Programme (SMP), which concluded in September. An IMF delegation is scheduled to visit Harare from Dec. 2 to Dec. 11 for the programme’s third and final review.

While a social spending target under the SMP was missed—which the Treasury attributed to ongoing audits and disbursement bottlenecks—officials have introduced programme-based financing and a new Social Registry manual to tighten expenditure tracking.

Land Compensation and Governance Shifts

To address long-standing disputes that have deterred foreign direct investment, Zimbabwe is accelerating payouts under two major agricultural compensation frameworks established through its Structured Dialogue Platform (SDP), a creditor-engagement forum launched in December 2022.

Under the Global Compensation Deed, the state has disbursed $820 million to at least 800 former commercial farm owners through a combination of cash, 2% coupon U.S. dollar-denominated Treasury bonds, and a 12.5% equity stake in state-owned Kuvimba Mining House. Simultaneously, the government has begun issuing bankable title deeds to bolster land tenure security.

For investors protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs), Harare has paid $20 million annually since 2024—totaling $60 million to date—out of a $130.5 million obligation. The remaining $70.5 million is slated for equal settlements across 2027 and 2028, covering 93 qualifying claimants from the Netherlands (44), Switzerland (27), Germany (14), Denmark (7), and the former Yugoslavia (1).

Alongside fiscal and land reforms, Ncube highlighted incremental gains in international governance metrics as evidence of institutional reform. Zimbabwe’s score on the 2026 World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index edged up to 0.40 from 0.39, driven by a 5.6% gain in open government indicators between 2021 and 2026. The country also ranked third in Sub-Saharan Africa on the 2025 Open Budget Index.

Similarly, Zimbabwe’s score on the 2026 Mo Ibrahim Governance Index rose marginally from 48.1 to 48.4, while its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index rating ticked up from 21 to 22 out of 100. Cabinet also recently approved the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2 (2026–2030) to bolster institutional accountability.

“Reforms alone cannot close Zimbabwe’s financing gap,” Ncube said, adding that Harare is calling on international partners to match its domestic policy adjustments with viable debt-resolution backing.