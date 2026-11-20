HARARE, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail)— OK Zimbabwe Limited has formally exited the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange after the bourse terminated the retailer’s listing on Friday, marking a significant development in the company’s ongoing corporate rescue proceedings.

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) said the voluntary termination took effect on November 20, following shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting held on November 6. The resolution was passed under Section 11 of the Securities and Exchange (Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Listings Requirements) Rules, 2019.

The delisting forms part of OK Zimbabwe’s corporate rescue process, according to the exchange’s notice, and follows a circular issued to shareholders on October 15 outlining the proposed termination.

The ZSE confirmed that it had obtained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) to remove the retailer from the exchange’s Official List, as required under Section 64(1)(a)(i) of the Securities and Exchange Act [Chapter 24:25].

Trading in OK Zimbabwe shares had already been suspended since February 26, meaning investors had been unable to buy or sell the stock on the exchange for almost nine months before the formal delisting.

The termination removes OK Zimbabwe from the ZSE’s listed securities, but does not extinguish shareholders’ ownership interests in the company. Existing shareholders retain their shares and continue to hold an interest in the business, although those securities can no longer be traded through the ZSE.

The exchange advised investors to direct questions concerning their holdings to OK Zimbabwe, its transfer secretaries or the appointed Corporate Rescue Practitioner.

For investors, the distinction between delisting and cancellation of shares is important. The termination ends access to the public exchange as a trading venue, but does not, by itself, invalidate the underlying shares or determine the eventual outcome of the corporate rescue process.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the delisting represents a further stage in the restructuring of one of Zimbabwe’s established retail businesses. The central question now is whether the corporate rescue process can restore operational stability, address financial obligations and establish a sustainable business model.

The development also highlights the risks facing investors in distressed listed companies, particularly where trading suspensions restrict liquidity and limit shareholders’ ability to exit their positions. Shareholders will need to follow formal communications from the company and its corporate rescue practitioner for information on the restructuring and the future treatment of their interests.

OK Zimbabwe’s removal from the Official List is therefore not the conclusion of its corporate rescue process. Rather, it marks the end of its public-market listing while the company’s restructuring continues outside the exchange.