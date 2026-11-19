LONDON, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Cassava Technologies, the pan-African digital infrastructure group founded by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, is in private talks with investors in the United States and the Middle East to raise up to $1 billion to expand its artificial intelligence computing and data centre footprint across Africa.

By Tina Musonza

According to market reports, the proposed capital raise is earmarked for acquiring Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs)—the specialised semiconductors powering modern AI models—and scaling the company’s fibre-optic and data centre infrastructure to meet surging regional demand for cloud and AI capacity.

The $1 billion target remains under negotiation and has not yet been finalised. If completed, the transaction would rank among the largest private capital raises for digital infrastructure in African history.

Continental AI Hubs and Sovereign Cloud Expansion

Should the fundraising succeed, it will reinforce an already aggressive continental rollout by Cassava. The company has previously committed to deploying 12,000 Nvidia processors across planned AI computing hubs in South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, and Nigeria under a broader $720 million investment programme.

Cassava’s initial AI facility in Cape Town is already operational, with additional hubs slated for Johannesburg, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Nigeria.

Separately, the group is partnering with Vodafone Business and Egyptian industrial conglomerate Elsewedy Electric on a $1 billion data centre project in Egypt that will house the country’s first sovereign AI facility. That development is designed to launch with 20 megawatts of power capacity before scaling to 200 megawatts, creating an estimated 200 direct jobs and 2,000 indirect roles.

As Nvidia’s first Africa-headquartered cloud partner, Cassava counts both Nvidia and Google among its existing institutional shareholders, linking its infrastructure network directly to two of the world’s largest AI technology developers.

Navigating Nvidia’s Leadership Transition

The capital-raising push coincides with a sudden leadership shake-up at Nvidia. Co-founder Jensen Huang stepped down as president and chief executive on Nov. 12, 2026, following a personal scandal, prompting the chipmaker’s board to appoint Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while searching for a permanent successor.

Despite an open letter signed by more than 158,000 people—including over 7,500 self-identified Nvidia employees and backed publicly by Elon Musk—urging Huang’s reinstatement, Nvidia has maintained that its supply chain, product roadmap, and customer deliveries remain uninterrupted. Cassava has not reported any delays to its African hardware deployments stemming from the executive transition.

Pan-African Digital Footprint

Born in 1961, Masiyiwa built his telecommunications fortune through Econet Wireless after a landmark legal battle to secure a private mobile operating licence in Zimbabwe.

He later spun out Cassava Technologies as a dedicated pan-African technology platform housing Africa Data Centres and Liquid Intelligent Technologies, which operates more than 116,000 kilometres of cross-border fibre-optic cables. Forbes estimates Masiyiwa’s net worth at $2.2 billion in 2026.