HARARE, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Education, healthcare, agriculture, and national security command the largest shares of Zimbabwe’s 2027 national budget allocations across government ministries, departments, and constitutional agencies, according to detailed expenditure schedules tabled before Parliament.

The spending distribution reflects Treasury’s dual priority of funding social safety nets and human capital development while maintaining defense, policing, and infrastructure maintenance amid looming El Niño weather pressures.

Education and Health Lead Social Outlays

Human capital development accounts for the single largest block of ministerial funding in 2027. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education received the highest vote at ZiG 47.7 billion, while the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education,

Innovation, Science and Technology Development was allocated ZiG 15 billion.

Public health and social welfare also secured major commitments. Treasury allocated ZiG 35.5 billion to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, alongside ZiG 21.5 billion to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

In addition, constitutional devolution and decentralisation programmes received ZiG 17.5 billion to fund provincial and local authority projects across the country.

Security, Justice, and Oversight Institutions

National security and law enforcement represent the second-largest expenditure cluster. The Ministry of Defence was allocated ZiG 23.4 billion, closely followed by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage at ZiG 21.8 billion.

Within the justice and governance pillar, the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs received ZiG 8.9 billion. Parliament was allocated ZiG 4.2 billion to execute its legislative and oversight functions, while the Office of the Auditor-General received ZiG 854.6 million.

Agriculture, Infrastructure, and Climate Resilience

To bolster food production and climate adaptation, the Ministry of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development was allocated ZiG 27.6 billion, supplemented by ZiG 4.8 billion earmarked specifically for water and sanitation projects.

Transport infrastructure received ZiG 10.8 billion under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, while the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities was allocated ZiG 1.6 billion.

Treasury set aside ZiG 702.3 million for the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife—including ZiG 136.8 million dedicated to upgrading meteorological services for early weather detection—and allocated ZiG 1.2 billion to the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Allocations across Zimbabwe’s economic, industrial, and administrative portfolios are distributed as follows: