HARARE, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s headline economic growth is masking an extractive commodity bubble characterised by severe underfunding of public services, state capture, and mounting domestic arrears, former Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Thursday.

By Tina Musonza

In an economic analysis citing disclosures from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) November 2026 second review of Zimbabwe’s Staff-Monitored Programme (Report No. 2026/274), Biti argued that surging mineral revenues have failed to translate into improved living standards for the majority of citizens.

Official data shows Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product expanded by 8.3 percent in 2025 and is projected to grow by 5 percent in 2026. The expansion is heavily anchored by record global commodity prices, with the mining sector forecast to generate $14 billion in 2026—including $8.4 billion from gold alone. Mineral shipments now account for 85 percent of the southern African nation’s total export earnings.

Alongside higher export receipts, tax collections by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) rose to $8.4 billion in 2025 and are projected to reach $11.6 billion this year. However, Biti noted that an estimated 69 percent of Zimbabweans still live in extreme poverty on less than $3 a day, warning that the country is exhibiting classic symptoms of the resource curse.

Sharp Gaps in Health and Education Outlays

Figures drawn from the IMF review highlight substantial shortfalls between budgeted social targets and actual government disbursements in 2026. According to the report, authorities spent $42 million on healthcare against a target of $90 million.

The gap was even wider in education welfare.

Only $3.7 million was disbursed toward the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM)—a state safety net designed to cover school fees for vulnerable children—compared to an annual target of $182 million. Biti pointed to medicine shortages in public clinics and deteriorating road infrastructure as the tangible consequences of these fiscal priorities.

Scrutiny Over Gold Incentives and Sovereign Wealth Transfers

While social safety nets lagged behind budget targets, state outlays toward gold production incentives and sovereign wealth vehicles expanded significantly, according to the IMF findings cited by Biti.

Harare earmarked $300 million for gold production incentives in 2026, with $173 million already paid out. Biti questioned the economic rationale of maintaining volume-based subsidies during a period of historically high international gold prices, noting that businessman Scott Sakupwanya reportedly supplied 34 tonnes of the 47 tonnes of gold delivered in 2025. “The gold incentive scheme has become a massive vehicle for extraction, designed to benefit Zimbabwe’s gold trading networks and their various interests,” Biti wrote.

The IMF report also disclosed that $2.8 billion was transferred to the state-owned Mutapa Investment Fund in 2023, while the government approved an additional $183.2 million in new borrowing for the fund in 2026. Biti linked the transfers to earlier disclosures regarding a $1.9 billion loan extended to Mutapa to acquire businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s alleged 35 percent equity stake in Kuvimba Mining House, describing the sovereign fund as a “cathedral of extraction.”

Devolution Funds and Rising Domestic Arrears

Biti further criticised the administration’s management of local governance transfers and debt obligations. Between 2018 and 2026, Treasury disbursed more than $4 billion in devolution funds despite Parliament not yet enacting the enabling legislation or establishing the institutional frameworks required to govern the allocations.

Meanwhile, despite windfall mineral receipts, the state has accumulated $1.36 billion in domestic arrears alongside $300 million in unpaid export surrender obligations owed to exporters. Biti, who served as Zimbabwe’s finance minister from 2009 to 2013, maintained that headline macroeconomic figures obscure systemic governance failures affecting communities nationwide.