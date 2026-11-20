HARARE, Nov 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – British speciality chemicals and sustainable technologies group Johnson Matthey (JM) has begun commissioning its next-generation platinum group metals (PGMs) refinery in the United Kingdom—a major downstream investment that underscores evolving trade and mineral value-chain opportunities as Harare deepens its diplomatic and economic re-engagement with London.

By Tina Musonza

In its half-year financial report released on Thursday, Mining Weekly says, the London-listed company confirmed that fit-out and commissioning work on the facility—dubbed the Third-Century Refinery (3CR)—is progressing on schedule for an early 2028 launch, alongside a 50 percent surge in half-year underlying earnings per share.

For Zimbabwe—which holds the world’s second-largest platinum reserves after South Africa and continues to push for expanded Western trade ties and domestic mineral beneficiation—developments across British and regional PGM refining ecosystems carry direct strategic relevance.

Shifting Trade Ties and Mineral Value Chains

Harare’s policy of diplomatic re-engagement with the United Kingdom has increasingly prioritised bilateral trade, investment protection, and debt restructuring alongside mineral supply-chain cooperation.

As global automakers, clean-energy developers, and data centre operators seek resilient, responsibly sourced critical minerals, Zimbabwe’s PGM producers—including Zimplats, Unki, and Mimosa—remain central to global supply.

While Zimbabwean authorities have mandated local beneficiation and base-metal refining to capture greater domestic value, final precious metal refining and advanced industrial catalyst manufacturing still rely heavily on established international refiners in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Johnson Matthey’s 3CR project, which replaces its ageing Royston complex in Britain, is engineered to process a broader range of complex mineral feeds using closed-loop, highly automated systems.

According to company disclosures, the upgraded plant will cut greenhouse-gas emissions by a third, reduce hazardous waste by 30 percent, and lower energy consumption while running in parallel with existing operations to ensure uninterrupted client supply.

Regional Partnerships and Industrial Demand

Johnson Matthey’s refining division, PGM Services, is projected to generate more than £450 million in annual sales by 2027/28 at an operating margin of around 30 percent. Chief Executive Officer Liam Condon said the group has upgraded its full-year 2026/27 outlook following strong first-half momentum, putting the company on track to achieve at least £250 million in annualised sustainable free cash flow by 2027/28.

Crucially for Southern Africa’s platinum belt, Johnson Matthey is actively investing in expanding long-term industrial demand for PGMs beyond traditional combustion-engine catalytic converters.

Earlier this year, the British refiner launched a commercialisation partnership with regional producers Valterra Platinum and Sibanye-Stillwater to accelerate PGM applications in green hydrogen fuel cells, high-performance alloys, and advanced electronics.

Meanwhile, two months after acquiring U.S. emissions-control firm Cormetech, Johnson Matthey has secured a $350 million order book extending through March 2028 to supply catalysts for gas turbines powering energy-intensive data centres—a growing demand driver that supports long-term pricing stability for Zimbabwean and regional PGM exporters.