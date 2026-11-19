HARARE, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean cable manufacturer CAFCA Limited posted a 151.9 percent jump in full-year net profit to ZWG 126.07 million for the period ended Sept. 30, 2026, driven by a 31.7 percent rise in revenue and tighter cost management.

By Tina Musonza

According to audited abridged special purpose financial statements released to shareholders this week, revenue climbed to ZWG 1.39 billion, up from ZWG 1.06 billion in the prior financial year. Operating profit more than doubled, surging 133 percent to ZWG 166.59 million compared to ZWG 71.49 million in fiscal 2025.

Profit before income tax reached ZWG 164.70 million, up from ZWG 68.98 million a year earlier, aided by a 24.8 percent reduction in finance costs to ZWG 1.88 million. After accounting for an income tax expense of ZWG 38.64 million, net profit stood at ZWG 126.07 million, compared to ZWG 50.04 million in the previous year.

Unlike fiscal 2025—when an other comprehensive loss of ZWG 66.71 million pushed the company into a total comprehensive loss of ZWG 16.67 million—CAFCA recorded no other comprehensive losses in 2026, leaving total comprehensive income at ZWG 126.07 million.

Earnings and Cash Reserves Expand

Basic and diluted earnings per share rose to 371.34 ZWG cents from 147.41 ZWG cents in 2025, calculated on a weighted average of 33.95 million ordinary shares. Headline earnings per share jumped 145.3 percent to 406.58 ZWG cents, up from 165.72 ZWG cents.

Strong operational execution bolstered the Harare-based manufacturer’s liquidity position. Net cash generated from operating activities increased 120.8 percent to ZWG 173.66 million, compared to ZWG 78.64 million in the prior period.

As a result, cash and bank balances more than quadrupled, ending the financial year at ZWG 162.19 million versus ZWG 40.16 million as at Sept. 30, 2025. CAFCA also cleared its ZWG 6.31 million bank overdraft during the period while paying out ZWG 25.46 million in dividends.

Capital Expenditure and Balance Sheet Growth

CAFCA stepped up capital investments during the fiscal year, nearly doubling spending on property, plant, and equipment to ZWG 32.15 million from ZWG 16.81 million in 2025.

Total assets grew 13.4 percent to ZWG 1.12 billion, supported by higher current assets of ZWG 682.64 million, including ZWG 387.58 million in inventories and ZWG 132.86 million in trade and other receivables. Total shareholders’ equity rose to ZWG 837.61 million, while current liabilities increased to ZWG 192.37 million, largely reflecting ZWG 107.06 million in trade payables and ZWG 71.48 million in dividends payable.

The financial statements, prepared in compliance with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Feb. 6, 2025 Monetary Policy Statement and a March 12, 2025 Zimbabwe Stock Exchange directive, received an unmodified audit opinion from Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants Zimbabwe on Nov. 16, 2026.