LONDON, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Nvidia Corporation reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer on Monday in a dramatic boardroom reversal, just days after rejecting his offer to return following his admission of an affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy, according to the Associated Press.

Shares of the artificial intelligence chipmaker surged 33 percent to $165.57 at the opening bell on Monday immediately following the announcement, though the stock remains well below its all-time high of $239.24 reached last month.

In a statement, Nvidia board Chairman Harvey C. Jones said directors concluded that bringing Huang back was critical for corporate stability.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” Jones said, per Bloomberg.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, who stepped in as interim chief executive after Huang resigned on Nov. 12, will resume her permanent finance role.

White House Backing and National Security Clearance

Huang’s return followed intense pressure from Silicon Valley investors, employees, and U.S. President Donald Trump, who publicly called for the chief executive’s reinstatement on Sunday night.

Trump said the federal government has “no reason to believe” Huang’s return poses a national security risk, noting that Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed authorities possess no evidence that Huang engaged in unlawful conduct.

Calling the move the “correct and proper decision” on social media Monday, Trump wrote that the United States needs Huang’s leadership at Nvidia to protect both the company and the broader American economy, while urging the board to complete its internal review.

In a statement, Huang said he was “honoured” to return to the Santa Clara, California-based semiconductor giant and pledged to take on the role “with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”

Fallout Over Export Control Probes

The corporate upheaval began earlier this month after Huang acknowledged extramarital relationships, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed.

The U.S. Justice Department is currently conducting a criminal investigation into Megaspeed over potential export control violations involving advanced AI chips. Attorney General Blanche said earlier this month that federal investigators are reviewing the matter and have not yet reached a conclusion regarding allegations that Alice Huang acted as a Chinese intelligence operative.

Following Huang’s departure, thousands of current and former Nvidia employees, shareholders, and technology executives—including Elon Musk—signed an open petition demanding his return.

While the board initially rebuffed Huang’s offer to come back last week, mounting investor volatility and employee pressure mirrored the rapid 2023 ouster and reinstatement of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.