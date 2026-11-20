JOHANNESBURG, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) — Cassava Technologies and Mauritius Telecom have agreed to explore a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence computing infrastructure, AI models and digital education services across African markets, as telecommunications companies position themselves to capture a growing share of the continent’s emerging AI economy.

The memorandum of understanding, signed at Africa Tech Festival, brings together Cassava’s regional technology infrastructure and AI platforms with Mauritius Telecom’s locally developed AI products and telecommunications experience. The proposed collaboration will initially examine opportunities in South Africa and could extend into other African markets where Cassava operates.

At the centre of the agreement is access to Cassava’s NVIDIA-powered AI Factory in Cape Town, which the company describes as Africa’s most powerful supercomputer. The facility could provide additional on-demand computing capacity for Mauritius Telecom’s AI services, complementing the operator’s existing myt AI Cloud infrastructure in Mauritius.

The companies will also explore access to AI models through CAIMEx, Cassava’s AI platform, as Mauritius Telecom considers ways to expand its artificial intelligence offerings beyond its domestic market.

The proposed arrangement is not an unconditional transfer of computing workloads. Cassava’s infrastructure and model access would be used only where customers give permission, according to the partnership announcement. That provision places customer consent and control among the considerations governing how the companies intend to deploy the services.

Ziaad Suleman, Cassava Technologies’ senior vice-president for South Africa and Botswana, said the partnership was intended to combine infrastructure, technology and operational expertise to make AI services more accessible across the continent.

“Realising AI’s promise in Africa requires more than potential; it takes infrastructure, technology, and proven expertise,” Suleman said.

Mauritius Telecom chief executive Veemal Gungadin said the company was developing AI capabilities in Mauritius that could also serve customers in other African markets. He pointed to myt Learn, its AI-powered education platform, as an example of how locally developed technology could be expanded through partnerships.

The education component will focus on assessing opportunities to introduce myt Learn into South Africa’s public and private education sectors, with possible expansion into other markets served by Cassava.

Developed by Mauritius Telecom and being rolled out in Mauritian schools for selected grades, myt Learn combines curriculum-aligned lessons, multilingual AI tutoring and personalised revision tools. Its teacher-facing functions include performance insights and AI-assisted support for marking, test creation and lesson preparation.

The platform is designed to adapt to different curricula and teaching requirements, a feature that could be important in markets where education systems, languages and classroom needs vary considerably.

For South Africa, the proposed assessment will test whether a platform developed in Mauritius can be adapted to local educational requirements and deployed at scale. Any wider rollout would depend on curriculum alignment, institutional adoption, connectivity, affordability and the ability of schools to integrate digital learning tools into existing teaching arrangements.

The agreement reflects a broader effort by African technology companies and telecommunications operators to develop AI services around regional infrastructure and locally relevant products rather than relying exclusively on externally developed platforms.

Computing capacity is a particularly important part of that equation. Training and running advanced AI models require substantial processing power, reliable electricity, connectivity and data infrastructure. Access to regional computing facilities could help telecommunications operators develop services without having to build every component of the underlying infrastructure independently.

However, the commercial value of the proposed partnership will depend on how the companies translate the memorandum into operational agreements, customer demand and revenue-generating services. The announcement does not disclose investment commitments, pricing arrangements, implementation timelines or projected financial returns.

The Zimbabwe Mail views the agreement as part of an emerging African technology strategy in which infrastructure providers and telecommunications operators combine their capabilities to develop and distribute locally relevant digital products. Its significance will ultimately be measured not simply by access to advanced computing facilities, but by whether the partnership produces affordable services, strengthens local technical expertise and improves access to education and business applications.

For Cassava, the arrangement offers a potential route to extend the commercial reach of its AI infrastructure and platforms. For Mauritius Telecom, it creates an opportunity to explore regional distribution for products developed in Mauritius while retaining its existing cloud capabilities.

The partnership also highlights the potential for African-developed AI products to move across national borders. Whether that ambition becomes commercially sustainable will depend on execution, regulatory requirements, data governance and the willingness of customers and institutions to adopt the services.