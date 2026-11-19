HARARE, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube presented a ZiG 358.3 billion ($12.8 billion) 2027 National Budget to Parliament on Thursday, outlining broad tax cuts for consumers, a $400 million climate contingency reserve, and increased social sector spending amid shifting global economic headwinds.

By Tina Musonza

Delivered under the theme “Accelerating Economic Transformation and Building Resilience to Climate and Global Shocks,” the fiscal plan projects total revenues of ZiG 349.5 billion ($12.5 billion), leaving an estimated financing gap of ZiG 8.8 billion ($300 million).

Framing Zimbabwe’s domestic outlook within the broader international environment, Ncube pointed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts showing that global expansion is being reshaped by technology investments and geopolitical friction.

“Mr Speaker Sir, the latest IMF World Economic Outlook (WEO) is projecting a moderation in the global economy to 3.1 percent in 2026, before recovering to 3.4 percent in 2027,” Ncube told lawmakers.

“The global economy recovery is premised on growing investment momentum in artificial intelligence (AI), offsetting disruptions arising from the conflict in the Middle East.”

Domestic Expansion and Re-engagement Milestones

Against that global backdrop, Ncube said the 2027 spending blueprint builds on recent domestic macroeconomic stabilisation and growing international re-engagement. He noted that Zimbabwe has been removed from the World Bank Group’s fragility classification, admitted as a borrowing member of the BRICS New Development Bank, and elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

According to Treasury figures, Zimbabwe’s gross domestic product expanded by 8.3 percent in 2025—making it the fastest-growing economy in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the second fastest in Africa—with growth projected at 5 percent for 2026.

The overall size of the economy has reached approximately $66 billion, more than triple the $21 billion recorded in 2019, while gross national income per capita stands at roughly $4,100, ranking seventh on the continent. Inflation in the gold-backed ZiG currency has averaged 4.0 percent over the first ten months of 2026, supported by a 33.7 percent surge in foreign currency receipts to $15.9 billion during the first nine months of the year.

Tax Cuts, Mobile Phones, and EV Incentives

To ease pressure on household budgets and stimulate digital and clean-energy adoption, Treasury introduced several direct tax and customs duty reductions for 2027.

The Personal Income Tax-free threshold will rise by 50 percent, moving from $100 to $150 per month. Ncube also trimmed the Intermediated Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) by 25 basis points across both local and foreign currencies, lowering the levy from 1.5 percent to 1.25 percent on ZiG transactions and from 2 percent to 1.75 percent on foreign currency transfers.

On the trade front, the government eliminated the 25 percent customs duty on cellular phones, reducing the tariff to zero, while slashing import duties on electric vehicles from 25 percent to 10 percent.

Social Spending and El Niño Contingency

With weather forecasters warning of potential El Niño disruptions, Treasury set aside a ZiG 10.9 billion ($400 million) contingency buffer to safeguard food security and critical infrastructure against climate shocks.

Social services and core infrastructure command the largest shares of the 2027 expenditure envelope. Primary and Secondary Education received the top allocation at ZiG 47.7 billion, followed by Health at ZiG 35.5 billion and Agriculture at ZiG 27.6 billion.

Treasury also allocated ZiG 21.5 billion toward Social Protection programmes, ZiG 17.5 billion for local Devolution transfers, and ZiG 10.8 billion for Transport infrastructure. “This is a Budget to accelerate transformation, protect our gains, and build resilience for every Zimbabwean,” Ncube said.