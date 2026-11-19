Settling external obligations, restoring confidence in property rights and rebuilding relationships with international lenders could reduce the country’s risk premium, unlock cheaper credit for domestic banks and create the financial conditions necessary for long-term monetary stability.

By Brighton Musonza

Zimbabwe’s efforts to clear its external debt arrears and honour compensation commitments to former European landowners protected under Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements (BIPPAs) should be understood as part of a much bigger economic project: eliminating the systemic risk that has kept the country isolated from international capital markets for more than two decades.

The debate is often presented in narrow political terms. Some within the modern nationalist movement oppose compensation to former farm owners, arguing that the land reform programme should not carry the financial consequences of historical dispossession. Others question why Zimbabwe should prioritise external creditors when domestic infrastructure, public services and household incomes remain under pressure.

These are legitimate questions about national priorities and fiscal affordability. But they do not address the central economic problem: Zimbabwe cannot sustainably finance its development while remaining an expensive, high-risk destination for international capital.

A country does not become financially independent by disconnecting itself from global financial markets. It becomes economically stronger when its institutions, productive capacity and financial system give it the ability to mobilise capital on competitive terms.

That is why clearing arrears, resolving protected investment claims and strengthening property rights matter. They are not ends in themselves. They are instruments for restoring financial credibility, reducing the cost of capital and expanding the country’s capacity to finance productive investment.

The cost of remaining outside international finance

Zimbabwe’s prolonged arrears to international financial institutions have restricted its access to normal development financing from institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the African Development Bank.

The consequences extend across the economy. Infrastructure projects have to compete for limited domestic budget resources. Government has fewer affordable financing options for electricity generation, transport, water systems and public infrastructure. Private businesses face a financial environment in which long-term foreign credit is difficult and expensive to secure.

Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has acknowledged the urgency of resolving this position. Zimbabwe is seeking to clear its arrears to international financial institutions by March 2027, with the World Bank being asked to help mobilise concessional financing.

The financing strategy also recognises the possibility that concessional resources may not cover the entire requirement, leaving Government to consider more expensive commercial borrowing.

The reported public debt position illustrates the scale of the challenge. At June 2026, Zimbabwe’s public debt stood at approximately US$21.7 billion, including US$11.7 billion in external debt. External arrears and penalties accounted for about US$8.3 billion.

This is why the distinction between concessional and commercial borrowing matters. Concessional loans generally carry lower interest rates, longer repayment periods and more favourable terms. Commercial borrowing can provide a faster route to financing, but usually carries a higher interest burden and shorter repayment schedules.

Zimbabwe should therefore seek to minimise the amount of expensive commercial financing required to resolve its arrears. The objective should be to restore access to affordable capital without replacing one debt problem with another.

The immediate cost of arrears clearance must be measured against the longer-term economic cost of remaining excluded from development finance.

Why BIPPA compensation is an investment-confidence issue

The compensation question is equally important.

Zimbabwe’s land reform programme fundamentally changed the country’s agricultural ownership structure. It addressed a historical imbalance in land distribution and created opportunities for thousands of new farmers. That political and social reality is not in dispute.

However, the acquisition of agricultural land also created legal obligations, particularly where foreign investments were protected by bilateral investment agreements. Those commitments cannot simply be ignored without consequences for the country’s reputation as an investment destination.

BIPPA compensation should be distinguished from the broader Global Compensation Deed covering former farm owners. They are separate processes, with different beneficiaries, legal foundations and payment arrangements.

In a November 19 update, Ncube said the Government had paid US$60 million of the US$130.5 million due to qualifying BIPPA-protected agricultural investors. He indicated that the remaining US$70.5 million was scheduled for settlement through payments in 2027 and 2028.

Separately, he reported that at least 800 former farm owners had received US$820 million under the Global Compensation Deed, through a combination of cash, US dollar-denominated Treasury bonds and a shareholding allocation in Kuvimba Mining House.

The significance is not simply the amount being paid. It is the signal that Zimbabwe is prepared to resolve outstanding obligations through an agreed framework rather than leave investment disputes indefinitely unresolved.

International investors assess more than the potential profitability of a project. They examine whether contracts will be respected, whether property rights are enforceable, whether disputes can be settled through credible institutions and whether government policy is predictable over the life of an investment.

A country that wants international investors to commit billions of dollars to mining, energy, manufacturing, infrastructure and financial services must demonstrate that its investment commitments carry legal weight.

This is not an argument for reversing land reform. Compensation does not automatically mean returning acquired land to former owners. It is an argument for separating the legitimate objective of land redistribution from the obligation to honour legally protected investment commitments.

A modern economy cannot ask investors to respect its laws while treating its own contractual obligations as optional.

The objective is to eliminate systemic investment risk

The central issue is systemic risk. Zimbabwe’s investment climate has historically carried a combination of sovereign debt risk, currency uncertainty, exchange-control risk, property-rights uncertainty, policy unpredictability and concerns over contract enforcement.

These risks reinforce one another.

A foreign lender considering a credit line to a Zimbabwean bank must assess the country’s sovereign position, the bank’s balance sheet, the enforceability of its assets and the ability to repatriate funds. An international investor considering a manufacturing facility must assess whether the project can operate under predictable regulations and whether profits can be converted and transferred. A pension fund considering infrastructure investment must examine the stability of the legal and financial framework over a long investment horizon.

Even commercially viable projects can become unattractive when the cost of managing these risks is too high.

This is where international market sentiment becomes important. If you hear more positive assessments and increasingly constructive commentary from institutions such as Citigroup, it may indicate that perceptions of Zimbabwe’s investment environment are becoming more favourable. Such commentary should not be mistaken for proof that the country has eliminated its risks or that a financing agreement has been secured. But it can provide an important signal that international financial institutions are reassessing the country’s prospects.

The objective should be to reduce the country-specific risk premium attached to investing and lending in Zimbabwe.

Investors do not necessarily avoid a country because it lacks opportunities. They may avoid it because the expected return is insufficient to compensate for the perceived political, legal, currency and financial risks.

If Zimbabwe reduces those risks, the country can become more competitive for international capital without having to offer excessively high returns to compensate lenders for uncertainty.

That is the economic value of credibility.

Why international lending could transform domestic banking

The most important benefit of successful arrears clearance may not be the immediate financing available to Government. It could be the wider financial ecosystem that develops once Zimbabwe begins rebuilding relationships with international lenders.

Domestic banks require access to foreign currency funding to support trade finance, import financing, infrastructure investment, manufacturing, agriculture and other productive activities.

At present, Zimbabwean financial institutions operate in an environment where access to competitively priced international credit lines is constrained by sovereign risk, correspondent banking limitations, currency uncertainty and the country’s outstanding external obligations.

When international lenders become more comfortable with Zimbabwe’s sovereign and institutional risk profile, domestic banks could find it easier to secure external credit facilities, subject to their own financial strength, governance standards, regulatory compliance and the terms offered by lenders.

This is an important distinction: clearing Government arrears does not automatically guarantee that international banks will lend to every Zimbabwean financial institution. Banks must still demonstrate adequate capital, sound asset quality, transparent accounts, effective risk management and the ability to service external obligations.

However, improved sovereign credibility can reduce one of the major obstacles facing the entire banking system.

Consider a Zimbabwean bank seeking a US$100 million trade-finance facility from an international lender. The lender will assess the bank’s creditworthiness, but it will also consider the sovereign environment in which that bank operates. If country risk is high, the lender may demand a higher interest margin, additional guarantees, shorter maturities or more restrictive conditions.

If sovereign risk declines and confidence improves, the same institution may be able to negotiate more favourable financing terms.

The benefit could flow through the domestic financial system in several ways.

Banks could obtain cheaper foreign currency funding to finance imports of industrial machinery, agricultural equipment, energy infrastructure and production inputs. Manufacturers could gain access to working capital and longer-term investment finance. Exporters could secure trade-finance facilities. Businesses could borrow at more competitive rates, supporting investment, employment and productive capacity.

The banking sector would also have greater scope to develop longer-term lending products rather than relying excessively on short-term deposits and expensive domestic funding.

This is the multiplier effect that makes arrears clearance economically significant.

The objective is not merely to borrow money from international institutions. It is to reconnect Zimbabwe’s domestic financial system to the global financial architecture.

Why cheaper capital matters more than simply attracting investment

There is a fundamental difference between attracting foreign investment and lowering the cost of capital.

A country can attract investment by offering high returns. But if those returns are necessary to compensate investors for excessive sovereign and institutional risk, the economy is effectively paying a premium for its own uncertainty.

That premium is reflected in interest rates, project hurdle rates, insurance costs, required guarantees and the return investors demand before committing capital.

Reducing systemic risk allows the country to compete for investment on more favourable terms.

For example, a power-generation project requiring US$200 million may be commercially viable if financing is available at a manageable interest rate over 15 or 20 years. But if the lender demands a significantly higher return because of sovereign risk, the project may become financially unviable even when the underlying electricity demand is strong.

The same applies to mining, roads, telecommunications, industrial parks, housing finance and water infrastructure.

Cheaper capital can improve the economics of projects that would otherwise struggle to attract private investment. It can also allow Government to prioritise limited budget resources for public goods that cannot easily be financed commercially.

This is why Zimbabwe needs to move away from a financing model that depends heavily on domestic monetary resources, expensive short-term borrowing and cash-funded investment.

The country needs deeper financial intermediation: the mobilisation of savings and international capital into productive lending.

International examples show the value of restoring financial credibility

Zimbabwe’s experience is not unique. Other countries have had to rebuild access to international capital after debt distress, political instability or financial isolation.

Ghana offers an important example. Following its 2022 debt crisis, the country undertook a domestic debt exchange and reached an agreement with external bondholders as part of a wider IMF-supported programme. The restructuring involved difficult trade-offs for investors and domestic financial institutions, but it formed part of a process to restore debt sustainability and rebuild confidence.

Ghana’s experience also demonstrates that an IMF programme and debt restructuring do not immediately eliminate market risk. Fiscal discipline, revenue mobilisation, credible monetary policy and sustained institutional reforms remain necessary.

Argentina provides another illustration. Its 2016 settlement with holdout creditors helped restore access to international capital markets after years of litigation and financial exclusion. However, subsequent economic instability demonstrated that market access alone cannot guarantee sustainable growth. Credible fiscal and monetary institutions are equally important.

Mozambique offers a different lesson. Following the undisclosed debt scandal involving state-backed borrowing, the country faced a collapse in international confidence, suspension of support from development partners and prolonged scrutiny of public financial management. The episode demonstrated how weak transparency and governance can damage access to external finance even when a country has substantial natural resources.

These examples show that resolving debt disputes is necessary but insufficient. A sustainable return to international finance requires consistent policy implementation, transparent public accounts, credible institutions and confidence that new borrowing will be managed responsibly.

Zimbabwe must therefore avoid treating arrears clearance as a public-relations exercise. It should be the beginning of a more disciplined approach to economic management.

The single-currency question begins with financial credibility

This brings us to the longer-term monetary question: Zimbabwe’s ambition to move towards a single domestic currency.

A stable currency cannot be created through legislation or an announcement by the central bank. It requires confidence in the monetary system, sufficient foreign-exchange reserves, fiscal discipline, a credible central bank, functioning financial markets and an economy capable of generating foreign currency through exports and investment.

The current high level of dollarisation reflects a long-standing preference among households and businesses for holding and transacting in currencies they consider more reliable for preserving value.

Any transition towards a single currency must therefore be supported by economic fundamentals rather than administrative compulsion.

Improved access to international credit lines could help strengthen foreign-currency liquidity in the banking system. It could support trade finance, industrial production and investment, while improving the financial system’s ability to intermediate between domestic savings and productive borrowers.

However, credit lines are not the same as foreign-exchange reserves. Borrowed dollars create repayment obligations and cannot be treated as permanent monetary backing. A sustainable single-currency transition would require stronger export earnings, adequate reserve accumulation, fiscal discipline and confidence that the central bank will not finance Government deficits through money creation.

The sequence matters.

First, Zimbabwe must restore credibility with creditors and investors. Second, it must improve access to affordable external financing and strengthen domestic financial intermediation. Third, it must expand productive capacity and foreign-currency generation. Finally, it can build the conditions for a credible and market-supported transition towards a single currency.

Trying to reverse that sequence risks repeating the mistakes of earlier monetary experiments.

The cost of doing nothing is not neutral

Those opposing compensation and debt resolution should consider the opportunity cost of continued financial isolation.

When Zimbabwe cannot access affordable international credit, businesses face higher financing costs. Government has to rely more heavily on domestic resources. Infrastructure development becomes slower and more expensive. Banks struggle to secure long-term foreign currency facilities. Investors demand higher returns to compensate for risk.

The consequences are borne not only by the state but also by ordinary businesses, workers, pensioners and consumers.

A manufacturer unable to obtain affordable machinery finance cannot expand production. A bank without access to international credit lines has less capacity to finance trade. A farmer without secure tenure and long-term lending cannot invest in irrigation. A mining company facing uncertainty over property rights and foreign-exchange rules may postpone expansion.

These are interconnected problems. They cannot be resolved by political rhetoric alone.

Of course, the Government must not pursue international re-engagement at any cost. Compensation claims require independent verification, transparent valuation and proper fiscal oversight. Debt agreements must be affordable and sustainable. Commercial borrowing should not become a substitute for reforms that would make concessional financing possible. New credit lines must be directed towards productive activity rather than consumption or politically connected projects.

There must also be accountability for how funds are used, including transparency over state-owned enterprises, public guarantees and the liabilities of investment vehicles such as the Mutapa Investment Fund.

The purpose of re-engagement is not simply to give Government access to more borrowing. It is to create a financial environment in which private businesses, banks and investors can obtain capital on more competitive terms.

Zimbabwe needs to move from financial isolation to productive interdependence

The modern nationalist movement should be debating how Zimbabwe can build economic sovereignty through productive capacity, stronger institutions and financial independence, rather than treating engagement with international creditors as an ideological surrender.

Economic sovereignty does not mean refusing to borrow. It means having the productive capacity and institutional credibility to borrow on terms that serve national development.

It does not mean rejecting foreign investment. It means creating the conditions under which foreign capital can support domestic industry, infrastructure, employment and technology transfer without compromising national interests.

And it does not mean abandoning land reform. It means completing the institutional work necessary to make land productive, secure and capable of supporting investment.

The same principle applies to BIPPA compensation. Paying legitimate obligations is not a rejection of the land reform programme. It is part of establishing that Zimbabwe can protect its national interests while operating within an internationally recognised framework of contractual obligations.

The ultimate objective is to eliminate the systemic risk premium that has constrained the country’s investment climate. Once international lenders become more comfortable extending credit to Zimbabwe, domestic financial institutions could gain access to cheaper foreign currency funding. That would widen the availability of finance for businesses, improve trade and investment flows, support productive capacity and strengthen the foundations of the financial system.

In the longer term, that improved financial ecosystem could help create the conditions for a credible single-currency regime.

Zimbabwe does not need to choose between nationalism and international financial engagement. It needs a modern economic nationalism that understands how capital markets, banking regulation, property rights, sovereign risk and monetary stability work together.

The country has already undertaken the political task of redistributing land. It must now complete the economic task of making its assets productive, its institutions credible and its financial system internationally connected.

Clearing arrears and honouring BIPPA compensation are important steps in that direction. They are not the whole reform programme, but without them, the cost of accessing the capital Zimbabwe needs will remain unnecessarily high.

About the Author

Brighton Musonza, MBA is a Zimbabwean business and economics commentator, journalist and media entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom. He is the founder of The Zimbabwe Mail and The Zimbabwe Financial Mail, publications focused on Zimbabwe’s economy, financial markets, business, investment and public policy.

He holds an MBA from Bradford University School of Management and a BSc in Business Management from the University of Leeds Business School. His professional background spans accounting, financial management, business operations and investment-related analysis. He has also undertaken further professional development in business analytics, data science and digital transformation.

His commentary examines the intersection of economic policy, financial markets, governance, international investment and Zimbabwe’s position in the global economy. He writes from an independent perspective, with an emphasis on evidence, institutional accountability, economic reform and sustainable development.

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