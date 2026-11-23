HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – South African packaging group Nampak Limited has agreed to sell a controlling stake in its Zimbabwean subsidiary, Nampak Zimbabwe Limited (NPKZ), reducing its indirect shareholding from 51.43 percent to roughly 20 percent through an institutional placing on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

By Tina Musonza

In a shareholding notice issued and seen by The Zimbabwe Mail, Nampak Zimbabwe said Nampak Southern Africa Holdings (NSAH)—an indirect wholly owned unit of Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Nampak—will offload the shares to a group of independent investors, including members of NPKZ’s local management team, subject to suspensive conditions.

The placement is being coordinated by local advisory firms Imara Capital and Morgan & Co. No new shares will be issued as part of the deal, and no single buyer will acquire a controlling interest or enter into joint-control arrangements.

Upon completion, NSAH will relinquish majority control, meaning Nampak Zimbabwe will cease to operate as a subsidiary of NSAH and Nampak Limited.

Retaining a Strategic Minority Stake

Despite stepping back from majority ownership, Nampak said retaining a 20 percent minority position reflects ongoing confidence in the Harare-based packaging manufacturer’s market standing and Zimbabwe’s broader economic trajectory.

Management confirmed that the ownership restructuring will not disrupt day-to-day operations, leadership, or commercial supply agreements. Earlier this month, Nampak Zimbabwe’s subsidiary, Hunyani Paper & Packaging, was inducted into ZimTrade’s Exporters Hall of Fame for its sustained contribution to national export growth.

Capital Expenditure and Corrugator Upgrade

Alongside the shareholding shift, Nampak Zimbabwe is advancing a major capital expenditure programme aimed at expanding manufacturing capacity and industrial efficiency.

The centrepiece of the upgrade is the installation of a state-of-the-art corrugator—one of only two machines of its kind in Africa—which is scheduled for commissioning during the current financial year to bolster domestic and regional export supply.

Nampak Zimbabwe’s board is chaired by A. H. Howie and led by Group Managing Director J. P. Van Gend and Group Finance Director M. Matafeni