NEW YORK, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Key data on inflation, third-quarter economic growth, and household sentiment will headline a holiday-shortened week on Wall Street, offering critical signals ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision and the start of the U.S. holiday shopping season, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Rising costs across groceries, fuel, and consumer goods are reshaping household spending habits and intensifying pressure on policymakers as Americans prepare for an expensive Thanksgiving holiday.

Consumer Sentiment Tested by Energy Costs and Trade Friction

On Tuesday, business research group The Conference Board is scheduled to release its November consumer confidence index. Economists anticipate sentiment will remain subdued—well below levels recorded two years ago—as persistent price pressures strain household budgets, AP reported.

Consumer morale has been weighed down by broad U.S. trade disputes that have lifted import costs and complicated corporate planning, alongside energy market disruptions triggered by the U.S.-Iran conflict that began earlier in 2026. Restricted oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have driven up crude and gasoline prices throughout the year, pushing freight and warehousing expenses higher across supply chains.

Inflation Gauge Could Shape Federal Reserve Rate Path

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department will publish the October personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index—the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation benchmark as it works to steer annual price growth back toward its 2 percent target.

With soaring diesel and energy costs filtering into broader consumer prices since the Middle East conflict escalated earlier this year, the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate at its next policy meeting to cool demand.

Raising borrowing costs presents a delicate balancing act for central bankers, who must curb inflation without undermining their parallel mandate of maximum employment.

GDP Resilience and Labour Market Stability

Also on Wednesday, the Commerce Department will issue its revised estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP). An initial reading showed the U.S. economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.4 percent in the third quarter, accelerating from 2.2 percent growth in the second quarter.

While heavy corporate investment in artificial intelligence has powered much of that expansion, the technology sector has faced sharp volatility in recent weeks, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbling more than 8 percent last week.

Rounding out Wednesday’s pre-holiday data releases, the Labour Department will publish weekly initial unemployment claims a day earlier than usual due to Thanksgiving. Despite rising borrowing costs and elevated inflation, weekly jobless claims have remained near historic lows, underscoring a “low-hire, low-fire” labour market that continues to anchor U.S. economic resilience.