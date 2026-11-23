HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A list naming 24 Zimbabwean nationals believed to have died fighting in the Russia-Ukraine war has surfaced, intensifying scrutiny over illicit foreign military recruitment networks and the financial exploitation of grieving families, according to Bulawayo24.

While the identities, hometowns, and fatalities of all 24 individuals have not yet been independently verified, the roster has raised alarm across southern Zimbabwe, as a significant share of the surnames—including Sibanda, Mpofu, Moyo, and Dube—are commonly associated with Bulawayo and the wider Matabeleland region.

Earlier official disclosures indicated that Harare had confirmed 15 fatalities among citizens involved in the conflict, a toll later reported to have climbed to 18. It remains unclear whether all 24 names on the newly circulated list are included in prior government tallies or represent additional unconfirmed losses.

Deceptive Job Offers and Cross-Border Recruitment

According to Bulawayo24, preliminary accounts indicate that many recruits travelled to Russia after being promised high-paying civilian jobs and improved living standards, only to be deployed into active combat zones. Other Zimbabweans were allegedly enlisted while living and working in South Africa, where intermediaries pitched lucrative employment packages before facilitating their entry into military contracts.

The emergence of the names has left bereaved relatives struggling to verify the fate of missing family members and navigate complex cross-border procedures to repatriate remains.

Concerns Over Agent Exploitation and Compensation Claims

Families are also confronting growing allegations of predation by unregulated recruitment intermediaries. Sources familiar with affected households allege that agents have contacted relatives requesting national identity documents, birth certificates, and marriage records under the pretext of processing death compensation and repatriation logistics.

In several instances, families were reportedly told they could neither recover remains nor access financial payouts without working through these intermediaries—claims that lack independent verification or clear legal authority.

The reports mirror stark warnings previously issued by Nick Mangwana, Zimbabwe’s Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, who cautioned citizens against syndicates recruiting for foreign wars.

“Joining foreign wars like the one between Russia and Ukraine is not as lucrative as the agencies—i.e., human traffickers—may make it sound. These agencies are not eager for you to come out alive, because they profit from your death,” Mangwana said, as quoted by Bulawayo24.

He explained that intermediaries typically collect both a recruit’s salary and placement fees upfront, leaving fighters with little recourse if signing-on bonuses or contractual wages are withheld, since the state cannot intervene to recover proceeds from illegal foreign enlistment.

“Second, they prefer that you die at the front, because then you become less of a problem to them: they keep all the money, and your estate has no capacity to claim your dues,” Mangwana warned.

Individuals Named on the Circulated List

The unverified roster published by Bulawayo24 identifies the following 24 individuals: Mpulumena Zikhali, Amon Jubane, Nombule Dube, Jorum Makopa, Privilege Mahumucha, Cosmas Moyo Junior, Patrick Mpofu, Munashe Nyamayaro, Bigboy Melani Sibanda, Glenny Sibanda, Ngobizitha Sibanda, Tapiwa Tamangani, Lawrence Harrison, Garikai Chidhefu, Themba Kuchocha, Collin Tina, Shepard Moyo, Pilisane Ncube, Dumisani Ndlovu, Mbuso Mpofu, Samukeliso Mpofu, Mduduzi Moyo, Never Mutsakani, and Thulani Dube.