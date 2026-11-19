NEW YORK, Nov 19, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe is breaking decisively with decades of hyperinflation, currency crashes, and monetary indiscipline as an economic turnaround gains momentum under International Monetary Fund (IMF) oversight, according to Wall Street banking giant Citigroup Inc., as reported by Bloomberg.

In a research note to clients cited by Bloomberg, Citigroup warned that Zimbabwe’s longstanding reputation as an economic outlier risks preventing global investors from recognizing how rapidly macroeconomic fundamentals have shifted since 2025.

Citigroup’s chief Africa economist, David Cowan, noted that market perception has lagged behind the rapid pace of change in the country since 2025.

Inflation Plummets and Fiscal Deficits Narrow

Per Bloomberg’s reporting, annual inflation is projected to fall to 8 percent in 2026 from an average of 736 percent in 2024, with monthly price growth slowing to 2.9 percent in August. Cash fiscal balances are also tracking toward equilibrium in 2026, shifting from a 6.7 percent GDP deficit in 2023.

This stabilisation is supported by strong gold prices, lithium mining growth, the rollout of the gold-backed ZiG currency, a halt to central bank monetisation of deficits, and a 10-month IMF Staff-Monitored Programme launched in April 2026.

Debt Distress and Dollarisation Remain Key Hurdles

Despite the gains, structural risks persist. Citigroup highlighted that Zimbabwe’s $21.3 billion external debt remains in “distress” amid ongoing restructuring talks involving France and the UK.

Additionally, high levels of dollarisation remain, and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe faces ongoing foreign exchange shortages in its interbank market, maintaining a parallel exchange-rate premium under 20 percent.