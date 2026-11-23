HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean retail and hospitality conglomerate Meikles Limited is evaluating a corporate restructuring plan that could lead to the delisting of its shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), the company announced in a cautionary notice to shareholders.

By Tina Musonza

In the regulatory filing signed by Company Secretary B. Peresuh seen by The Zimbabwe Mail, the board said the proposed overhaul, if executed, could have a material impact on the trading price of Meikles’ securities.

“Shareholders are advised that the Board of Meikles Limited is evaluating a corporate restructuring which may result in the delisting of the Company’s shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and which, if implemented, may have a material effect on the price of the Company’s securities,” the statement read.

Investor Guidance and Market Context

The board urged investors to exercise caution and consult professional financial advisers when trading Meikles stock until definitive terms of the restructuring are disclosed. Management added that further updates will be issued in compliance with ZSE listing requirements as deliberations progress.

Meikles—one of Zimbabwe’s oldest publicly traded groups, whose portfolio includes supermarket chain TM Pick n Pay and hospitality assets—joins a growing list of local blue-chip counters reviewing their capital market listings amid ongoing currency reforms and shifts between the ZSE and the U.S. dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

The company’s board is chaired by F. King and includes executives T. Muzvagwandoga and K. Ncube alongside non-executive directors B. Ward, S. Bwanya, M. Golding, and J.R.T. Moxon.