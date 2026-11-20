HARARE, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail)— Zimbabwe equities advanced on Friday, with banking, hospitality and other heavyweight counters driving gains on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), while the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) retreated as losses in several dollar-denominated shares weighed on its benchmark index.

The ZSE All Share Index rose 1.96% to 501.43 points, extending gains across the main market indicators. The ZSE Top 10 gained 2.14% to 494.06 points, while the Top 15 climbed 2.04% to 504.75 points. The Mid Cap Index advanced 1.22% to 566.15 points, while the Small Cap Index was unchanged at 100.11 points.

Trading activity on the ZSE comprised 74 transactions, generating turnover of ZWG9.53 million. The exchange’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ZWG109.60 billion.

NMBZ Holdings led the gainers, rising 14.70% to 975 cents. Rainbow Tourism Group advanced 14.12% to 97 cents, while Hippo Valley Estates gained 13.82% to 1,399.95 cents. ZSE Holdings increased 11.81% to 448 cents, and Ariston Holdings added 9.64% to 12.6082 cents.

The advance was relatively broad, with the financials sector recording the strongest performance among the reported sector indices. The Financials Index gained 3.56% to 561.47 points, while the Agriculture Index rose 2.93% to 386.58 points. The New Industrial Index increased 0.97% to 186.79 points, and the Modified Consumer Staples Index added 0.66% to 466.77 points. The Zim National Index edged up 0.02% to 190.05 points.

Selling pressure was comparatively limited among the listed decliners. Securities Africa fell 1.16% to 4.9308 cents, while FML declined 0.40% to 346.625 cents. Wildale Investments lost 0.23% to 5.4871 cents, and Delta Corporation slipped 0.10% to 3,396.65 cents.

The performance of the property market was mixed. Tigere Real Estate Investment Trust gained 2.89% to 105.8436 cents, while Revitus Property Opportunities REIT remained unchanged at 190 cents. The four listed exchange-traded funds also recorded no price movement during the session.

On the VFEX, the All Share Index fell 1.38% to 256.06 points, reflecting declines among several major counters. The exchange recorded 183 trades, with daily turnover of US$496,547.24 and market capitalisation of approximately US$8.56 billion.

Zimplow Holdings was the biggest reported loser, falling 12.10% to US$0.0879. Simbisa Brands declined 9.01% to US$0.7166, while Innscor Africa lost 4.98% to US$1.4185. Caledonia Mining Corporation fell 0.90% to US$30.6667, and Kavango Resources eased 0.50% to US$0.0200.

The divergence between the two exchanges highlighted different trading conditions in the local-currency and US-dollar markets. While the ZSE recorded broad-based gains, the VFEX’s negative session showed that demand remained uneven across dollar-denominated counters.

Corporate disclosures also featured prominently in Friday’s market activity. Dairibord Holdings issued a further cautionary statement, while National Foods Holdings published a notice concerning a proposed shareholding restructuring and increased local ownership. Meikles also issued a cautionary statement.

CAFCA released a notice on board changes and a separate dividend announcement, adding to the flow of corporate information available to investors.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Friday’s ZSE advance was encouraging, particularly given the gains in financial and agricultural counters, but one session is not sufficient evidence of a sustained market recovery. Investors will be looking for confirmation through consistent turnover, earnings growth, dividend capacity and improved corporate disclosures.

The contrasting performance of the ZSE and VFEX also underlines the importance of assessing the two markets separately. Headline index movements can conceal substantial differences in liquidity, currency exposure and company-specific performance. For investors, the durability of earnings and the ability of listed businesses to generate cash remain more important than short-term price movements.