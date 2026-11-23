HARARE, Nov 23, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean equities closed broadly higher on Monday as strong demand for banking, hospitality, and agro-industrial heavyweights propelled gains across both the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and the U.S. dollar-denominated Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

On the ZSE, the benchmark All Share Index climbed 2.75 percent to close at 515.23 points, lifting total market capitalisation to ZWG 119.67 billion. Daily turnover reached ZWG 5.68 million across 95 executed trades.

Blue-chip counters led the session’s advance, with the ZSE Top 10 Index rising 3.05 percent to 509.12 points and the ZSE Top 15 Index gaining 2.94 percent to 519.58 points. The Mid Cap Index added 1.57 percent to 575.03 points, while the Small Cap Index held flat at 100.11 points.

Banking and Hospitality Counters Drive ZSE Gains

Proplastics Limited (PROL.zw) topped the ZSE gainers’ chart, surging 14.95 percent to 143.68 ZWG cents, followed by Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG.zw), which jumped 13.40 percent to 110.00 ZWG cents.

Financial stocks posted strong momentum—pushing the Financials Index up 5.87 percent to 594.44 points—as CBZ Holdings (CBZ.zw) advanced 11.83 percent to 3,999.85 ZWG cents and ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH.zw) rose 9.21 percent to 830.00 ZWG cents. Sugar producer Hippo Valley Estates (HIPO.zw) rounded out the top five gainers, climbing 7.15 percent to 1,500.00 ZWG cents.

On the downside, Willdale Limited (WILD.zw) shed 5.61 percent to 5.18 ZWG cents, while Ariston Holdings (ARIS.zw) retreated 4.75 percent to 12.01 ZWG cents. Meikles Limited (MEIK.zw) fell 4.36 percent to 258.18 ZWG cents following Friday’s cautionary notice regarding a corporate restructuring that could lead to its delisting. Zimpapers (ZIMP.zw) and Zimre Holdings (ZIMR.zw) declined 2.50 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively.

Across sector gauges, the Consumer Discretionary Index jumped 13.40 percent to 552.57 points and the Materials Index added 4.00 percent to 186.35 points, whereas the Information, Communication and Technology Index fell 2.50 percent to 400.34 points. Among Real Estate Investment Trusts, Tigere REIT (TIG.zw) edged down 0.04 percent to 108.00 ZWG cents, while Revitus Property Opportunities (REV.zw) traded unchanged at 199.96 ZWG cents.

Exchange-traded funds also remained flat in thin trade, even as the ZSE ETF Index registered a 3.25 percent gain to 542.06 points. In regulatory notices, the exchange formally published the termination of listing for supermarket operator OK Zimbabwe (OKZ.zw).

VFEX Posts $712,694 Turnover Despite Fast-Food Pullback

On the U.S. dollar-denominated VFEX, the All Share Index rose 2.37 percent to 262.14 points, pushing total market capitalisation to $8.90 billion ($8,897,666,598.51). Trading activity remained brisk with 164 transactions generating $712,693.76 in daily turnover.

Despite the broader index advance, several consumer-facing counters recorded losses in U.S. dollar trading.

Fast-food operator Simbisa Brands (SIM.VX) dropped 9.20 percent to $0.6507, trimming its market value to $365.8 million. Pfuma REIT (PFUMA.VX) eased 1.13 percent to $0.1483, First Mutual Wealth (FMWG.VX) fell 1.08 percent to $0.1094, and Axia Corporation (AXIA.VX) slipped 0.50 percent to $0.1791.