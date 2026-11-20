HARARE, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) — Innscor Africa Limited increased annual revenue by 14.1% to US$1.239 billion in the year to June 30, 2026, as stronger volumes across its manufacturing and agricultural businesses helped lift operating earnings and support an expansion programme that more than doubled capital expenditure.

The Zimbabwe-listed consumer goods group reported revenue of US$1.086 billion in the previous financial year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, as presented in its annual report, rose to US$151.64 million from US$96.36 million, an increase of approximately 57.2%.

The performance reflects the scale of Innscor’s integrated manufacturing operations, which span food production, milling, poultry, stockfeed, beverages and packaging. Its portfolio includes National Foods, Baker’s Inn, Colcom, Irvine’s, Profeeds, Prodairy and Natpak.

The company attributed revenue growth to resilient volume increases across its core operations, a stronger contribution from higher-value products and an improved performance in its Protein segment.

Operating profit before interest and equity-accounted earnings increased to US$135.84 million from US$74.07 million, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company rose to US$74.75 million from US$41 million. Basic earnings per share increased to 13.41 US cents from 7.27 US cents.

The results point to a stronger earnings base, although the increase in investment and financing requirements is an important part of the financial picture.

Expansion gathers pace as capital expenditure rises

Innscor spent US$121.16 million on property, plant and equipment during the year, compared with US$73.91 million in 2025. Of the latest expenditure, US$111.29 million was directed towards expansion, while US$9.87 million went towards maintaining existing operations.

The investment programme is intended to increase production capacity, improve operating efficiency and strengthen the group’s position in consumer staples. Developments during the year included a new bread production line and distribution centre for Baker’s Inn in Harare, progress on National Foods’ Aspindale silo, mill and snacks expansion, and further investment in Profeeds, Irvine’s and Colcom.

The group also continued to expand its beverage and packaging operations, including additional production capacity at The Buffalo Brewing Company and Natpak.

Cash generated from operating activities increased to US$155.15 million from US$125.05 million, indicating that the improvement in reported earnings was accompanied by stronger operating cash generation.

However, investment outflows of US$123.97 million exceeded the cash generated from operations after interest and tax, leaving the group with a net cash outflow of US$2.16 million before financing activities. Borrowings increased to US$129.91 million from US$86.89 million, following new drawdowns of US$108.66 million and repayments of US$74.14 million.

Cash and cash equivalents closed the year at US$34.92 million, marginally above the US$34.07 million recorded a year earlier.

The figures illustrate the financing demands associated with a manufacturing group pursuing simultaneous capacity expansion across several businesses. The key test will be whether the new assets translate into sustained volume growth, improved productivity and returns sufficient to justify the additional capital employed.

Tanganda acquisition broadens beverage exposure

A significant development during the reporting period was the acquisition by Rutanhi Beverages Limited, an Innscor subsidiary, of a 28.97% shareholding in Tanganda Tea Company Limited through a rights offer.

Innscor concluded that it had obtained control of Tanganda based on substantive contractual and governance rights. The transaction was accounted for as a business combination, requiring the group to recognise the acquired assets and liabilities and assess the resulting purchase accounting.

The investment expands Innscor’s exposure to Zimbabwe’s agricultural and beverage value chains, adding tea to a portfolio that already includes dairy products, bottled beverages and other consumer goods.

The acquisition also illustrates the group’s strategy of combining manufacturing operations with strategically integrated agricultural activities. Such integration can strengthen supply chains and provide greater control over inputs, although the commercial benefits will depend on production efficiency, market demand and the cost of financing.

Tax disputes remain a financial risk

The annual report also disclosed continuing disagreements with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority over historical tax assessments arising from currency and legislative changes between 2019 and 2021.

As at June 30, 2026, additional assessments amounted to US$13.14 million for the group’s divisions and subsidiaries, with a further US$5.15 million assessed against associate entities.

The disputes concern tax liabilities, value-added tax, penalties and interest on transactions that Innscor says had already been settled in Zimbabwe dollars or for which it believes no further tax is payable. The company said the assessments had been challenged through the courts and remained at different stages of appeal.

The matter is significant because unresolved tax liabilities can affect cash planning and create uncertainty around future financial obligations. The assessments should not, however, be treated as established liabilities beyond the company’s disclosed position while the legal challenges remain unresolved.

Innscor’s independent auditors, BDO Zimbabwe, issued an unmodified opinion on the group’s consolidated financial statements. The auditors identified revenue recognition, biological asset valuation and the investment in Tanganda Tea Company as key audit matters requiring particular attention.

An assessment by The Zimbabwe Mail business desk reveals that Innscor’s results offer an important indication of the depth of Zimbabwe’s consumer manufacturing sector and the capacity of established businesses to invest despite a challenging operating environment. Revenue exceeding US$1.2 billion, stronger operating cash generation and a substantial expansion programme demonstrate the economic significance of the group’s domestic production network.

The broader issue is whether this investment can generate enough additional output, employment and productivity to deepen local industrial capacity. Capital expenditure alone is not a measure of economic transformation; its value ultimately depends on the efficiency of the new facilities, the competitiveness of locally manufactured products and the extent to which domestic suppliers participate in the production chain.

For shareholders, the next phase will be defined by the conversion of investment into sustainable cash flows and returns, while managing debt, working capital and outstanding tax disputes.

Innscor’s 2026 annual report presents a business expanding its productive capacity and broadening its portfolio. The challenge now is to ensure that the pace of expansion translates into durable earnings growth and stronger balance-sheet resilience.