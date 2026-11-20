JOHANNESBURG, November 20, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) — Liquid C2, a subsidiary of Cassava Technologies’ Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has partnered with US-based networking vendor Graphiant to launch a Quantum Secure Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) offering targeting African enterprises seeking to protect sensitive information against evolving cybersecurity threats and the anticipated risks posed by quantum computing.

The managed service combines post-quantum cryptography (PQC), secure artificial intelligence connectivity and data sovereignty controls, positioning network infrastructure as a central layer of protection for businesses expanding their use of cloud computing, AI applications and connected devices.

The partnership brings Graphiant’s security-first NaaS platform into a managed service delivered by Liquid C2 across African markets. It will provide encrypted connectivity between corporate branches, data centres, cloud environments and business partners, alongside network segmentation, centralised security policies and private cloud connections.

Customers will also gain greater visibility into AI-related network traffic, including session tracing that allows organisations to determine which destinations AI agents can access and retain auditable records of those connections.

The initiative addresses a growing security challenge as artificial intelligence moves beyond generating information to executing tasks, accessing applications and interacting with external systems. AI agents and connected devices can create additional routes through which sensitive corporate information may be exposed, particularly where access controls are fragmented across different applications and platforms.

By enforcing security at the network layer, the companies aim to prevent compromised AI agents or Internet of Things (IoT) devices from moving laterally across corporate networks or accessing systems and destinations outside their authorised permissions.

Vinay Hiralall, chief commercial officer of Liquid C2, said the expansion of cloud and AI adoption was increasing the value of organisational data while creating additional risks around how information was accessed, shared and transferred.

He said the partnership would strengthen Liquid C2’s ability to provide secure digital infrastructure while giving customers the flexibility to expand their operations and adopt new technologies.

Graphiant chief executive Ali Shaikh said the emergence of quantum computing made the transition towards stronger encryption an increasingly important infrastructure consideration.

Shaikh pointed to Google’s internal 2029 deadline for becoming quantum-safe as an indication of the urgency surrounding preparations for the next generation of computing threats.

“When quantum computers break today’s encryption, it will happen for everyone at once,” he said. “Adding quantum protection to the network that connects them means one upgrade covers them all.”

His argument reflects a network-level approach to post-quantum migration. Rather than requiring organisations to update thousands of individual applications independently, quantum-resistant encryption can be introduced across the infrastructure connecting those systems. This could reduce the operational complexity of protecting large enterprise technology environments, although successful implementation will still depend on compatibility, cryptographic standards and the underlying applications.

The concern is partly driven by the possibility of so-called harvest-now, decrypt-later attacks, in which malicious actors collect encrypted information today in anticipation that future computing capabilities may allow them to decrypt it. Data with long-term commercial, financial or national-security value could therefore remain exposed even where current encryption methods have not been compromised.

The technology transition is gaining momentum following the US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s finalisation of its first post-quantum cryptography standards in 2024. US federal agencies have also been directed towards migration by 2030, adding pressure on organisations and technology suppliers to begin assessing their exposure.

Although cryptographically relevant quantum computers capable of breaking widely used encryption are not generally considered an immediate operational threat, regulators and standards bodies have encouraged organisations to begin migration planning. Enterprises with long-lived sensitive information face particular pressure to prepare before the technology becomes commercially viable.

Data sovereignty is another major component of the Liquid C2 and Graphiant offering. Customers will be able to specify the countries through which their network traffic travels, encrypt connections and maintain auditable records of the routes taken by information.

The controls are intended to address compliance requirements in regulated industries, particularly financial services, government and healthcare, where organisations must demonstrate greater accountability over the handling and movement of sensitive data.

The companies are also linking the service to Cassava Technologies’ AI Factories infrastructure, which is intended to provide computing capacity for AI workloads. The network controls could allow regulated organisations to deploy sensitive AI applications while retaining greater oversight of how information moves between infrastructure, applications and external systems.

Graphiant’s existing customer base includes Sony Pictures, AT&T, Canva and Peraton, giving the company exposure to enterprise and government technology markets. Liquid C2 brings regional distribution, managed-services capabilities and established relationships with African carriers and enterprises, providing a route to market in jurisdictions where local operational support and regulatory understanding are important considerations.

The partnership enters an increasingly competitive market that includes cloud providers offering native networking and security services, alongside regional managed-security providers. Its differentiation rests on combining quantum readiness, AI network controls and data sovereignty within a managed service rather than treating these requirements as separate technology projects.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that the partnership reflects a broader shift in the economics of digital infrastructure across Africa. As businesses invest in AI, cloud platforms and data-intensive operations, cybersecurity is becoming an essential component of investment decisions rather than a secondary information-technology expense.

For banks, telecommunications operators, healthcare providers and government institutions, the ability to control where sensitive information travels could become as important as the physical location of the servers processing it. The ability to demonstrate compliance through auditable network records may also become increasingly valuable as data-protection requirements evolve.

However, the commercial opportunity will depend on affordability, implementation costs, interoperability with existing systems and the ability of enterprises to migrate without disrupting critical operations. Quantum-resistant encryption is not a substitute for comprehensive cybersecurity, and organisations will still need effective identity management, application security, monitoring and incident-response systems.

For Liquid C2, the agreement provides an opportunity to expand its managed-services portfolio into an emerging market for quantum-ready infrastructure. For Graphiant, the partnership offers access to African enterprises through a regional technology provider with established operational reach.

The longer-term opportunity is to help African businesses build AI infrastructure that is secure, resilient and capable of meeting future cryptographic requirements, while retaining control over the movement and jurisdiction of their most valuable data.