Treasury Targets AI, Accountability and SOE Reform for 2027

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Finance Ministry is seeking to strengthen public-sector performance, tighten expenditure controls and accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence as it prepares its 2027 strategic plan, with Deputy Finance Minister K.D. Mnangagwa warning that government priorities must translate into measurable institutional and economic outcomes.

Addressing the Ministry’s strategic planning workshop, Mnangagwa commended Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga and the management team for reviewing the institution’s strategic direction and performance. He said the Ministry’s effectiveness should be judged by its ability to convert government policies into tangible results.

The Deputy Minister called for closer alignment between strategic planning, Programme-Based Budgeting (PBB), performance indicators and resource allocation, supported by measurable targets, departmental accountability and realistic implementation deadlines.

The emphasis on execution comes as Treasury seeks to consolidate macroeconomic stability while improving the efficiency of public spending. For businesses, the quality of government financial management has direct consequences for infrastructure delivery, public procurement, tax administration, payment of suppliers and the predictability of the operating environment.

Mnangagwa identified weaknesses in programme and project monitoring, development assistance mobilisation, debt service management, audit compliance and performance data quality as areas requiring corrective action. He called for regular performance reviews and stronger departmental accountability.

The focus is consistent with reforms under Zimbabwe’s International Monetary Fund Staff-Monitored Programme, which places public financial management, expenditure controls, arrears monitoring and fiscal transparency at the centre of efforts to strengthen economic credibility. The IMF has also called for better disclosure of financial risks arising from State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

State enterprises featured prominently in the Deputy Minister’s remarks. He challenged boards and management teams to improve corporate governance, operational efficiency, financial sustainability and accountability, while urging prudent use of public resources across government institutions.

The issue is economically significant because poorly performing public enterprises can create fiscal liabilities through accumulated losses, unpaid obligations, government guarantees and demands for financial support. Greater transparency and stronger oversight could help Treasury identify these risks earlier and reduce the possibility that commercial weaknesses become additional pressure on the national budget.

The IMF has specifically encouraged Zimbabwe to strengthen monitoring of SOE financial health and publish audited financial statements for enterprises under the Mutapa Investment Fund, as part of wider efforts to improve fiscal-risk management.

A notable element of the workshop was the call to accelerate artificial intelligence adoption within the Ministry. Mnangagwa said the Minister had directed that AI integration be treated as an urgent short-term strategic priority rather than a medium-term objective.

For Treasury, carefully implemented AI systems could improve the analysis of revenue trends, expenditure monitoring, budget forecasting, procurement oversight and the processing of financial information. Better data analysis could also help identify spending irregularities and improve the speed with which policymakers assess the economic impact of fiscal decisions.

However, technology investment will need to be accompanied by reliable data, cybersecurity safeguards, staff training and clear accountability for automated decisions. AI cannot substitute for sound financial controls or competent institutional management; its value will depend on whether it improves the quality and timeliness of decisions.

The implications extend to the wider economy. More efficient revenue administration could reduce compliance costs for businesses, while better expenditure monitoring could improve the delivery of infrastructure and public services on which manufacturers, farmers, exporters and investors depend. Stronger oversight of public enterprises could also improve confidence among lenders and potential investors.

The Zimbabwe Mail’s assessment is that Treasury’s emphasis on measurable performance, fiscal discipline and institutional accountability addresses an important requirement for Zimbabwe’s transition from economic stabilisation towards sustained productive growth.

The Ministry’s influence extends well beyond budget preparation: its management of public resources shapes the conditions in which private businesses invest, employ workers and trade.

The challenge will be to turn the workshop’s priorities into enforceable performance commitments. That means publishing clear targets, tracking implementation, addressing audit findings and holding departments and public enterprise boards accountable for results.

As the Ministry develops its 2027 strategic plan, the test will be whether improved planning produces more effective public spending, stronger institutions and a more predictable business environment. For Zimbabwe’s private sector, better government execution is not simply an administrative objective; it is an important part of the country’s investment and competitiveness agenda.