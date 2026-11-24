HARARE, Nov 24, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwean televangelist and Ambassador-at-Large Uebert Angel appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday facing a charge of aggravated indecent assault stemming from allegations that he assaulted a 40-year-old mother of six who approached his church seeking financial assistance.

Dressed in a black suit and escorted into the courtroom in handcuffs two days after armed police detained him during a Sunday service, the 48-year-old founder of Spirit Embassy Church was not asked to plead.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo remanded the matter to 2:15 p.m. for a formal bail hearing, which state prosecutors indicated they will oppose.

Angel’s legal defense team, comprising Admire Rubaya, Lovemore Madhuku, Ashiel Mugiya, and Everson Chatambudza, objected to the manner of Sunday’s arrest, arguing before the court that seizing the envoy in front of his congregation was calculated to strip him of his dignity.

Prosecution Outlines State Case

According to court papers filed under Borrowdale police reference CR 174/02/26 and read in court by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) prosecutor Clemence Chimbari, Angel—charged under his full legal name, Uebert Angel Snr, formerly Uebert Mudzanire—stands accused of contravening Section 66(1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

Court records state that the complainant, a self-employed mother of six, had relocated to Bulawayo after the COVID-19 pandemic when she could no longer afford rent in Harare. Following the death of her mother in March 2023 and increased family strain, she returned to the capital, where her daughters, who attended Spirit Embassy, persuaded her to seek charitable assistance from Angel in February 2025.

Prosecutors allege that during a Sunday service at the church’s Hippodrome venue in Braeside, Angel noticed the woman seated in the third row, walked over while preaching, and whispered in her ear, asking what she wanted God to do for her. After she replied that she needed decent housing for her children, Angel instructed her to speak with an associate, Pastor Zenda, after the service.

The US$1,000 Envelope and Alleged Assault

Per the state’s outline of the case, Angel telephoned the woman that evening and summoned her to his church office the following morning at 9:00 a.m. During the Monday meeting, after she detailed her struggles with rent and school fees, Angel allegedly handed her a white envelope marked “US$1,000” in pen without explaining its purpose.

The NPA alleges that as the complainant thanked him and walked toward the office door to leave, Angel followed her, grabbed her by the shoulders, forced her against the wall, and committed an act of aggravated indecent assault. Prosecutors stated that the woman, realising she could not overpower him, asked whether he had a condom, to which Angel allegedly replied that he did not and would arrange another day before releasing her.

She reported the incident to a relative the following day, according to the prosecution summary.

Defense Cites Withdrawal Affidavit

Angel’s defense team is expected to challenge the prosecution’s case during bail proceedings by tabling a sworn affidavit signed by the complainant on Aug. 19, 2026, in which she formally sought to withdraw the police complaint. Reports indicate the complainant has since left Zimbabwe.

Appointed Ambassador-at-Large by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March 2021, Angel remains in custody pending Tuesday afternoon’s bail arguments.